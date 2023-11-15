Greenbrier, Coosa, Pickens, Fayette County head coaches stepping down

Tony Kramer at Greenbrier, Joey Mathis at Coosa, Grant Myers of Pickens and Nick Davis at Fayette County have resigned their coaching positions in recent days.

Kramer, who Is retiring from coaching and teaching, was Greenbrier’s head coach since 2015. He led the Wolfpack to three of their four playoff appearances this century.

Mathis’ teams were 11-27 in four seasons and 3-7 in this one. He had been on several staffs in northwest Georgia and was head coach at Marion County in Tennessee the four years before returning to Coosa in 2020.