Greenbrier, Coosa, Pickens, Fayette County head coaches stepping down

High School Sports Blog
By
48 minutes ago
Tony Kramer at Greenbrier, Joey Mathis at Coosa, Grant Myers of Pickens and Nick Davis at Fayette County have resigned their coaching positions in recent days.

Kramer, who Is retiring from coaching and teaching, was Greenbrier’s head coach since 2015. He led the Wolfpack to three of their four playoff appearances this century.

Mathis’ teams were 11-27 in four seasons and 3-7 in this one. He had been on several staffs in northwest Georgia and was head coach at Marion County in Tennessee the four years before returning to Coosa in 2020.

Myers was Pickens’ coach for three seasons with a record of 12-18. He had been promoted from coordinator in 2021 and spent 10 seasons on Spalding’s staff.

Davis led Fayette County for five seasons. His final two teams each went 1-9, but his 2020-21 teams are Fayette’s only back-to-back winning teams since 1997-98.

