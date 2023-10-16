GHSA Volleyball State Playoff Schedule and Scores

By Score Atlanta
54 minutes ago
The 2023 Volleyball State Playoffs begin Tuesday, Oct. 17 and the First Round will conclude on Wednesday. All of the classifications will play their Second Round matches this Saturday and the quarterfinals will be hosted by the home team before neutral sites in the semifinals and state finals at LakePoint.

Class 7A

First Round

Oct. 18

R4#3 Parkview at R1#2 Lowndes

R3#4 Marietta at R2#1 Carrollton

R7#3 Peachtree Ridge at R6#2 South Forsyth

R8#4 Collins Hill at R5#1 Walton

R1#3 Colquitt County at R4#2 Brookwood

R2#4 Westlake at R3#1 Hillgrove

R6#3 Milton at R7#2 North Gwinnett

R5#4 Kennesaw Mountain at R8 #1 Buford

R5#3 Cherokee at R8#2 Mill Creek

R6#4 West Forsyth at R7#1 Norcross

R2#3 Campbell at R3#2 North Paulding

R1#4 Valdosta at R4#1 Grayson

R8#3 Dacula at R5#2 North Cobb

R7#4 Duluth at R6#1 Forsyth Central

R3#3 Harrison at R2#2 East Coweta

R4#4 Archer at R1#1 Richmond Hill

Second Round

Oct. 21

R4#3 Parkview/R1#2 Lowndes vs. R3#4 Marietta/R2#1 Carrollton

R7#3 Peachtree Ridge/R6#2 South Forsyth vs. R8#4 Collins Hill/R5#1 Walton

R1#3 Colquitt County/R4#2 Brookwood vs. R2#4 Westlake/R3#1 Hillgrove

R6#3 Milton/R7#2 North Gwinnett vs. R5#4 Kennesaw Mountain/R8 #1 Buford

R5#3 Cherokee/R8#2 Mill Creek vs. R6#4 West Forsyth/R7#1 Norcross

R2#3 Campbell/R3#2 North Paulding vs. R1#4 Valdosta/R4#1 Grayson

R8#3 Dacula/R5#2 North Cobb vs. R7#4 Duluth/R6#1 Forsyth Central

R3#3 Harrison/R2#2 East Coweta vs. R4#4 Archer/R1#1 Richmond Hill

Quarterfinals

Oct. 25

Semifinals

At Marietta

Oct. 28

Finals

At LakePoint

Nov. 4

4:00 p.m

Class 6A

First Round

Oct. 17

R4#3 St. Pius at R1#2 Lee County

R3#4 Rockdale County at R2#1 Lakeside-Evans

R7#3 Johns Creek at R6#2 Sequoyah

R8#4 Lanier at R5#1 Newnan

R1#3 Houston County at R4#2 Riverwood

R2#4 Effingham County at R3#1 Woodward Academy

R6#3 Allatoona at R7#2 Alpharetta

R5#4 South Paulding at R8 #1 North Forsyth

R5#3 Alexander at R8#2 Jackson County

R6#4 Woodstock at R7#1 Pope

R2#3 Glynn Academy at R3#2 Jonesboro

R1#4 Tift County at R4#1 Marist

R8#3 Apalachee at R5#2 East Paulding

R7#4 Blessed Trinity at R6#1 River Ridge

R3#3 Morrow at R2#2 South Effingham

R4#4 Lakeside-DeKalb at R1#1 Veterans

Second Round

Oct. 21

R4#3 St. Pius/R1#2 Lee County vs. R3#4 Rockdale County/R2#1 Lakeside-Evans

R7#3 Johns Creek/R6#2 Sequoyah vs. R8#4 Lanier/R5#1 Newnan

R1#3 Houston County/R4#2 Riverwood vs. R2#4 Effingham County/R3#1 Woodward Academy

R6#3 Allatoona/R7#2 Alpharetta vs. R5#4 South Paulding/R8 #1 North Forsyth

R5#3 Alexander/R8#2 Jackson County vs. R6#4 Woodstock/R7#1 Pope

R2#3 Glynn Academy/R3#2 Jonesboro vs. R1#4 Tift County/R4#1 Marist

R8#3 Apalachee/R5#2 East Paulding vs. R7#4 Blessed Trinity/R6#1 River Ridge

R3#3 Morrow/R2#2 South Effingham vs. R4#4 Lakeside-DeKalb/R1#1 Veterans

Quarterfinals

Oct. 24

Semifinals

At Jonesboro

Oct. 28

Finals

At LakePoint

Nov. 4

6:30 p.m.

Class 5A

First Round

Oct. 18

R4#3 Tucker at R1#2 Greenbrier

R3#4 Northside-Columbus at R2#1 Union Grove

R7#3 Calhoun at R6#2 Kell

R8#4 Clarke Central at R5#1 Midtown

R1#3 Ware County at R4#2 Chamblee

R2#4 Ola at R3#1 McIntosh

R6#3 Chattahoochee at R7#2 Cartersville

R5#4 Jackson-Atlanta at R8 #1 Jefferson

R5#3 Chapel Hill at R8#2 Loganville

R6#4 Cambridge at R7#1 Dalton

R2#3 Locust Grove at R3#2 Northgate

R1#4 Bradwell Institute at R4#1 Decatur

R8#3 Eastside at R5#2 Villa Rica

R7#4 Woodland-Cartersville at R6#1 Greater Atlanta Christian

R3#3 Harris County at R2#2 Eagle’s Landing

R4#4 Arabia Mountain at R1#1 Statesboro

Second Round

Oct. 21

R4#3 Tucker/R1#2 Greenbrier vs. R3#4 Northside-Columbus/R2#1 Union Grove

R7#3 Calhoun/R6#2 Kell vs. R8#4 Clarke Central/R5#1 Midtown

R1#3 Ware County/R4#2 Chamblee vs. R2#4 Ola/R3#1 McIntosh

R6#3 Chattahoochee/R7#2 Cartersville vs. R5#4 Jackson-Atlanta/R8 #1 Jefferson

R5#3 Chapel Hill/R8#2 Loganville vs. R6#4 Cambridge/R7#1 Dalton

R2#3 Locust Grove/R3#2 Northgate vs. R1#4 Bradwell Institute/R4#1 Decatur

R8#3 Eastside/R5#2 Villa Rica vs. R7#4 Woodland-Cartersville/R6#1 Greater Atlanta Christian

R3#3 Harris County/R2#2 Eagle’s Landing vs. R4#4 Arabia Mountain/R1#1 Statesboro

Quarterfinals

Oct. 25

Semifinals

At Westminster

Oct. 28

Finals

At LakePoint

Nov. 4

1:30 p.m.

Class 4A

First Round

Oct. 17

R4#3 Luella at R1#2 Baldwin

R3#4 New Hampstead at R2#1 Starr’s Mill

R7#3 Cedartown at R6#2 North Clayton

R8#4 Seckinger at R5#1 Pace Academy

R1#3 Hardaway at R4#2 Woodland-Stockbridge

R2#4 Troup County at R3#1 West Laurens

R6#3 Riverdale at R7#2 Central-Carroll

R5#4 Holy Innocents’ at R8 #1 Chestatee

R5#3 Westminster at R8#2 North Oconee

R6#4 SW DeKalb at R7#1 Heritage-Catoosa

R2#3 Whitewater at R3#2 Islands

R1#4 Shaw at R4#1 McDonough

R8#3 Cherokee Bluff at R5#2 Lovett

R7#4 Sonoraville at R6#1 Walnut Grove

R3#3 Burke County at R2#2 Trinity Christian

R4#4 Hampton at R1#1 Perry

Second Round

Oct. 21

R4#3 Luella/R1#2 Baldwin vs. R3#4 New Hampstead/R2#1 Starr’s Mill

R7#3 Cedartown/R6#2 North Clayton vs. R8#4 Seckinger/R5#1 Pace Academy

R1#3 Hardaway/R4#2 Woodland-Stockbridge vs. R2#4 Troup County/R3#1 West Laurens

R6#3 Riverdale/R7#2 Central-Carroll vs. R5#4 Holy Innocents’/R8 #1 Chestatee

R5#3 Westminster/R8#2 North Oconee vs. R6#4 SW DeKalb/R7#1 Heritage-Catoosa

R2#3 Whitewater/R3#2 Islands vs. R1#4 Shaw/R4#1 McDonough

R8#3 Cherokee Bluff/R5#2 Lovett vs. R7#4 Sonoraville/R6#1 Walnut Grove

R3#3 Burke County/R2#2 Trinity Christian vs. R4#4 Hampton/R1#1 Perry

Quarterfinals

Oct. 24

Semifinals

At Westminster

Oct. 28

Finals

At LakePoint

Nov. 4

11 a.m.

Class 3A

First Round

Oct. 18

R4#3 Harlem at R1#2 Crisp County

R3#4 Savannah Country Day at R2#1 Jackson

R7#3 Dawson County at R6#2 Gordon lee

R8#4 Monroe Area at R5#1 Sandy Creek

R1#3 Carver-Columbus at R4#2 Richmond Academy

R2#4 Upson-Lee at R3#1 Savannah Christian

R6#3 Bremen at R7#2 White County

R5#4 Carver-Atlanta at R8 #1 Hebron Christian

R5#3 Douglass-Atlanta at R8#2 Oconee County

R6#4 Ringgold at R7#1 Wesleyan

R2#3 Mary Persons at R3#2 St. Vincent’s

R1#4 Thomasville at R4#1 Morgan County

R8#3 Hart County at R5#2 Cedar Grove

R7#4 Lumpkin at R6#1 LaFayette

R3#3 Calvary Day at R2#2 Pike County

R4#4 Cross Creek at R1#1 Columbus

Second Round

Oct. 21

R4#3 Harlem/R1#2 Crisp County vs. R3#4 Savannah Country Day/R2#1 Jackson

R7#3 Dawson County/R6#2 Gordon Lee vs. R8#4 Monroe Area/R5#1 Sandy Creek

R1#3 Carver-Columbus/R4#2 Richmond Academy vs. R2#4 Upson-Lee/R3#1 Savannah Christian

R6#3 Bremen/R7#2 White County vs. R5#4 Carver-Atlanta/R8 #1 Hebron Christian

R5#3 Douglass-Atlanta/R8#2 Oconee County vs. R6#4 Ringgold/R7#1 Wesleyan

R2#3 Mary Persons/R3#2 St. Vincent’s vs. R1#4 Thomasville/R4#1 Morgan County

R8#3 Hart County/R5#2 Cedar Grove vs. R7#4 Lumpkin/R6#1 LaFayette

R3#3 Calvary Day/R2#2 Pike County vs. R4#4 Cross Creek/R1#1 Columbus

Quarterfinals

Oct. 25

Semifinals

At Oconee County

Oct. 28

Finals

Nov. 3

8 p.m.

Class 2A

First Round

Oct. 17

R4#3 Johnson-Augusta at R1#2 Cook

R3#4 Toombs County at R2#1 Landmark Christian

R7#3 Murray County at R6#2 North Cobb Christian

R8#4 East Jackson at R5#1 Elite Scholar’s Academy

R1#3 Central-Macon at R4#2 Tech Career

R2#4 Spencer at R3#1 Savannah Arts

R6#3 Walker at R7#2 Fannin County

R5#4 Towers at R8 #1 Providence Christian

R5#3 Redan at R8#2 Banks County

R6#4 KIPP at R7#1 Model

R2#3 Callaway at R3#2 Pierce Academy

R1#4 Rutland at R4#1 Davidson Fine Arts

R8#3 Athens Academy at R5#2 McNair

R7#4 Harlalson County at R6#1 Mt. Paran

R3#3 Appling County at R2#2 Eagle’s Landing Christian

R4#4 Butler at R1#1 ACE Charter

Second Round

Oct. 21

R4#3 Johnson-Augusta/R1#2 Cook at R3#4 Toombs County/R2#1 Landmark Christian

R7#3 Murray County/R6#2 North Cobb Christian at R8#4 East Jackson/R5#1 Elite Scholar’s Academy

R1#3 Central-Macon/R4#2 Tech Career at R2#4 Spencer/R3#1 Savannah Arts

R6#3 Walker/R7#2 Fannin County at R5#4 Towers/R8 #1 Providence Christian

R5#3 Redan/R8#2 Banks County at R6#4 KIPP/R7#1 Model

R2#3 Callaway/R3#2 Pierce Academy at R1#4 Rutland/R4#1 Davidson Fine Arts

R8#3 Athens Academy/R5#2 McNair at R7#4 Harlalson County/R6#1 Mt. Paran

R3#3 Appling County/R2#2 Eagle’s Landing Christian at R4#4 Butler/R1#1 ACE Charter

Quarterfinals

Oct. 24

Semifinals

At Jonesboro

Oct. 28

Finals

At LakePoint

Nov. 3

5:30 p.m.

Class 1A

First Round

Oct. 18

R4#3 Lamar County at R1#2 Mitchell County

R3#4 McIntosh County Acad. at R2#1 Crawford County

R7#3 Christian Heritage at R6#2 Whitefield Academy

R8#4 Rabun County at R5#1 Oglethorpe County

R1#3 Randolph-Clay at R4#2 Temple

R2#4 Taylor County at R3#1 Bryan County

R6#3 Mt. Vernon at R7#2 Chatooga

R5#4 Aquinas at R8 #1 Tallulah Falls

R5#3 Social Circle at R8#2 Prince Avenue Christian

R6#4 Mt. Bethel at R7#1 Armuchee

R2#3 Dublin at R3#2 Woodville-Thompkins

R1#4 Early County at R4#1 Heard County

R8#3 Barrow at R5#2 Lake Oconee Academy

R7#4 Darlington at R6#1 Mt. Pisgah Christian

R3#3 Savannah at R2#2 Chattahoochee County

R4#4 Greenville at R1#1 Brooks County

Second Round

Oct. 21

R4#3 Lamar County/R1#2 Mitchell County vs. R3#4 McIntosh County Acad./R2#1 Crawford County

R7#3 Christian Heritage/R6#2 Whitefield Academy vs. R8#4 Rabun County/R5#1 Oglethorpe County

R1#3 Randolph-Clay/R4#2 Temple vs. R2#4 Taylor County/R3#1 Bryan County

R6#3 Mt. Vernon/R7#2 Chatooga vs. R5#4 Aquinas/R8 #1 Tallulah Falls

R5#3 Social Circle/R8#2 Prince Avenue Christian vs. R6#4 Mt. Bethel/R7#1 Armuchee

R2#3 Dublin/R3#2 Woodville-Thompkins vs. R1#4 Early County/R4#1 Heard County

R8#3 Barrow/R5#2 Lake Oconee Academy vs. R7#4 Darlington/R6#1 Mt. Pisgah Christian

R3#3 Savannah/R2#2 Chattahoochee County vs. R4#4 Greenville/R1#1 Brooks County

Quarterfinals

Oct. 25

Semifinals

At Marietta

Oct. 28

Finals

At LakePoint

Nov. 3

3 p.m.

