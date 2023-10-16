GHSA Volleyball State Playoff Schedule and Scores

The 2023 Volleyball State Playoffs begin Tuesday, Oct. 17 and the First Round will conclude on Wednesday. All of the classifications will play their Second Round matches this Saturday and the quarterfinals will be hosted by the home team before neutral sites in the semifinals and state finals at LakePoint.
Class 7A
First Round
Oct. 18
R4#3 Parkview at R1#2 Lowndes
R3#4 Marietta at R2#1 Carrollton
R7#3 Peachtree Ridge at R6#2 South Forsyth
R8#4 Collins Hill at R5#1 Walton
R1#3 Colquitt County at R4#2 Brookwood
R2#4 Westlake at R3#1 Hillgrove
R6#3 Milton at R7#2 North Gwinnett
R5#4 Kennesaw Mountain at R8 #1 Buford
R5#3 Cherokee at R8#2 Mill Creek
R6#4 West Forsyth at R7#1 Norcross
R2#3 Campbell at R3#2 North Paulding
R1#4 Valdosta at R4#1 Grayson
R8#3 Dacula at R5#2 North Cobb
R7#4 Duluth at R6#1 Forsyth Central
R3#3 Harrison at R2#2 East Coweta
R4#4 Archer at R1#1 Richmond Hill
Second Round
Oct. 21
R4#3 Parkview/R1#2 Lowndes vs. R3#4 Marietta/R2#1 Carrollton
R7#3 Peachtree Ridge/R6#2 South Forsyth vs. R8#4 Collins Hill/R5#1 Walton
R1#3 Colquitt County/R4#2 Brookwood vs. R2#4 Westlake/R3#1 Hillgrove
R6#3 Milton/R7#2 North Gwinnett vs. R5#4 Kennesaw Mountain/R8 #1 Buford
R5#3 Cherokee/R8#2 Mill Creek vs. R6#4 West Forsyth/R7#1 Norcross
R2#3 Campbell/R3#2 North Paulding vs. R1#4 Valdosta/R4#1 Grayson
R8#3 Dacula/R5#2 North Cobb vs. R7#4 Duluth/R6#1 Forsyth Central
R3#3 Harrison/R2#2 East Coweta vs. R4#4 Archer/R1#1 Richmond Hill
Quarterfinals
Oct. 25
Semifinals
At Marietta
Oct. 28
Finals
At LakePoint
Nov. 4
4:00 p.m
Class 6A
First Round
Oct. 17
R4#3 St. Pius at R1#2 Lee County
R3#4 Rockdale County at R2#1 Lakeside-Evans
R7#3 Johns Creek at R6#2 Sequoyah
R8#4 Lanier at R5#1 Newnan
R1#3 Houston County at R4#2 Riverwood
R2#4 Effingham County at R3#1 Woodward Academy
R6#3 Allatoona at R7#2 Alpharetta
R5#4 South Paulding at R8 #1 North Forsyth
R5#3 Alexander at R8#2 Jackson County
R6#4 Woodstock at R7#1 Pope
R2#3 Glynn Academy at R3#2 Jonesboro
R1#4 Tift County at R4#1 Marist
R8#3 Apalachee at R5#2 East Paulding
R7#4 Blessed Trinity at R6#1 River Ridge
R3#3 Morrow at R2#2 South Effingham
R4#4 Lakeside-DeKalb at R1#1 Veterans
Second Round
Oct. 21
R4#3 St. Pius/R1#2 Lee County vs. R3#4 Rockdale County/R2#1 Lakeside-Evans
R7#3 Johns Creek/R6#2 Sequoyah vs. R8#4 Lanier/R5#1 Newnan
R1#3 Houston County/R4#2 Riverwood vs. R2#4 Effingham County/R3#1 Woodward Academy
R6#3 Allatoona/R7#2 Alpharetta vs. R5#4 South Paulding/R8 #1 North Forsyth
R5#3 Alexander/R8#2 Jackson County vs. R6#4 Woodstock/R7#1 Pope
R2#3 Glynn Academy/R3#2 Jonesboro vs. R1#4 Tift County/R4#1 Marist
R8#3 Apalachee/R5#2 East Paulding vs. R7#4 Blessed Trinity/R6#1 River Ridge
R3#3 Morrow/R2#2 South Effingham vs. R4#4 Lakeside-DeKalb/R1#1 Veterans
Quarterfinals
Oct. 24
Semifinals
At Jonesboro
Oct. 28
Finals
At LakePoint
Nov. 4
6:30 p.m.
Class 5A
First Round
Oct. 18
R4#3 Tucker at R1#2 Greenbrier
R3#4 Northside-Columbus at R2#1 Union Grove
R7#3 Calhoun at R6#2 Kell
R8#4 Clarke Central at R5#1 Midtown
R1#3 Ware County at R4#2 Chamblee
R2#4 Ola at R3#1 McIntosh
R6#3 Chattahoochee at R7#2 Cartersville
R5#4 Jackson-Atlanta at R8 #1 Jefferson
R5#3 Chapel Hill at R8#2 Loganville
R6#4 Cambridge at R7#1 Dalton
R2#3 Locust Grove at R3#2 Northgate
R1#4 Bradwell Institute at R4#1 Decatur
R8#3 Eastside at R5#2 Villa Rica
R7#4 Woodland-Cartersville at R6#1 Greater Atlanta Christian
R3#3 Harris County at R2#2 Eagle’s Landing
R4#4 Arabia Mountain at R1#1 Statesboro
Second Round
Oct. 21
R4#3 Tucker/R1#2 Greenbrier vs. R3#4 Northside-Columbus/R2#1 Union Grove
R7#3 Calhoun/R6#2 Kell vs. R8#4 Clarke Central/R5#1 Midtown
R1#3 Ware County/R4#2 Chamblee vs. R2#4 Ola/R3#1 McIntosh
R6#3 Chattahoochee/R7#2 Cartersville vs. R5#4 Jackson-Atlanta/R8 #1 Jefferson
R5#3 Chapel Hill/R8#2 Loganville vs. R6#4 Cambridge/R7#1 Dalton
R2#3 Locust Grove/R3#2 Northgate vs. R1#4 Bradwell Institute/R4#1 Decatur
R8#3 Eastside/R5#2 Villa Rica vs. R7#4 Woodland-Cartersville/R6#1 Greater Atlanta Christian
R3#3 Harris County/R2#2 Eagle’s Landing vs. R4#4 Arabia Mountain/R1#1 Statesboro
Quarterfinals
Oct. 25
Semifinals
At Westminster
Oct. 28
Finals
At LakePoint
Nov. 4
1:30 p.m.
Class 4A
First Round
Oct. 17
R4#3 Luella at R1#2 Baldwin
R3#4 New Hampstead at R2#1 Starr’s Mill
R7#3 Cedartown at R6#2 North Clayton
R8#4 Seckinger at R5#1 Pace Academy
R1#3 Hardaway at R4#2 Woodland-Stockbridge
R2#4 Troup County at R3#1 West Laurens
R6#3 Riverdale at R7#2 Central-Carroll
R5#4 Holy Innocents’ at R8 #1 Chestatee
R5#3 Westminster at R8#2 North Oconee
R6#4 SW DeKalb at R7#1 Heritage-Catoosa
R2#3 Whitewater at R3#2 Islands
R1#4 Shaw at R4#1 McDonough
R8#3 Cherokee Bluff at R5#2 Lovett
R7#4 Sonoraville at R6#1 Walnut Grove
R3#3 Burke County at R2#2 Trinity Christian
R4#4 Hampton at R1#1 Perry
Second Round
Oct. 21
R4#3 Luella/R1#2 Baldwin vs. R3#4 New Hampstead/R2#1 Starr’s Mill
R7#3 Cedartown/R6#2 North Clayton vs. R8#4 Seckinger/R5#1 Pace Academy
R1#3 Hardaway/R4#2 Woodland-Stockbridge vs. R2#4 Troup County/R3#1 West Laurens
R6#3 Riverdale/R7#2 Central-Carroll vs. R5#4 Holy Innocents’/R8 #1 Chestatee
R5#3 Westminster/R8#2 North Oconee vs. R6#4 SW DeKalb/R7#1 Heritage-Catoosa
R2#3 Whitewater/R3#2 Islands vs. R1#4 Shaw/R4#1 McDonough
R8#3 Cherokee Bluff/R5#2 Lovett vs. R7#4 Sonoraville/R6#1 Walnut Grove
R3#3 Burke County/R2#2 Trinity Christian vs. R4#4 Hampton/R1#1 Perry
Quarterfinals
Oct. 24
Semifinals
At Westminster
Oct. 28
Finals
At LakePoint
Nov. 4
11 a.m.
Class 3A
First Round
Oct. 18
R4#3 Harlem at R1#2 Crisp County
R3#4 Savannah Country Day at R2#1 Jackson
R7#3 Dawson County at R6#2 Gordon lee
R8#4 Monroe Area at R5#1 Sandy Creek
R1#3 Carver-Columbus at R4#2 Richmond Academy
R2#4 Upson-Lee at R3#1 Savannah Christian
R6#3 Bremen at R7#2 White County
R5#4 Carver-Atlanta at R8 #1 Hebron Christian
R5#3 Douglass-Atlanta at R8#2 Oconee County
R6#4 Ringgold at R7#1 Wesleyan
R2#3 Mary Persons at R3#2 St. Vincent’s
R1#4 Thomasville at R4#1 Morgan County
R8#3 Hart County at R5#2 Cedar Grove
R7#4 Lumpkin at R6#1 LaFayette
R3#3 Calvary Day at R2#2 Pike County
R4#4 Cross Creek at R1#1 Columbus
Second Round
Oct. 21
R4#3 Harlem/R1#2 Crisp County vs. R3#4 Savannah Country Day/R2#1 Jackson
R7#3 Dawson County/R6#2 Gordon Lee vs. R8#4 Monroe Area/R5#1 Sandy Creek
R1#3 Carver-Columbus/R4#2 Richmond Academy vs. R2#4 Upson-Lee/R3#1 Savannah Christian
R6#3 Bremen/R7#2 White County vs. R5#4 Carver-Atlanta/R8 #1 Hebron Christian
R5#3 Douglass-Atlanta/R8#2 Oconee County vs. R6#4 Ringgold/R7#1 Wesleyan
R2#3 Mary Persons/R3#2 St. Vincent’s vs. R1#4 Thomasville/R4#1 Morgan County
R8#3 Hart County/R5#2 Cedar Grove vs. R7#4 Lumpkin/R6#1 LaFayette
R3#3 Calvary Day/R2#2 Pike County vs. R4#4 Cross Creek/R1#1 Columbus
Quarterfinals
Oct. 25
Semifinals
At Oconee County
Oct. 28
Finals
Nov. 3
8 p.m.
Class 2A
First Round
Oct. 17
R4#3 Johnson-Augusta at R1#2 Cook
R3#4 Toombs County at R2#1 Landmark Christian
R7#3 Murray County at R6#2 North Cobb Christian
R8#4 East Jackson at R5#1 Elite Scholar’s Academy
R1#3 Central-Macon at R4#2 Tech Career
R2#4 Spencer at R3#1 Savannah Arts
R6#3 Walker at R7#2 Fannin County
R5#4 Towers at R8 #1 Providence Christian
R5#3 Redan at R8#2 Banks County
R6#4 KIPP at R7#1 Model
R2#3 Callaway at R3#2 Pierce Academy
R1#4 Rutland at R4#1 Davidson Fine Arts
R8#3 Athens Academy at R5#2 McNair
R7#4 Harlalson County at R6#1 Mt. Paran
R3#3 Appling County at R2#2 Eagle’s Landing Christian
R4#4 Butler at R1#1 ACE Charter
Second Round
Oct. 21
R4#3 Johnson-Augusta/R1#2 Cook at R3#4 Toombs County/R2#1 Landmark Christian
R7#3 Murray County/R6#2 North Cobb Christian at R8#4 East Jackson/R5#1 Elite Scholar’s Academy
R1#3 Central-Macon/R4#2 Tech Career at R2#4 Spencer/R3#1 Savannah Arts
R6#3 Walker/R7#2 Fannin County at R5#4 Towers/R8 #1 Providence Christian
R5#3 Redan/R8#2 Banks County at R6#4 KIPP/R7#1 Model
R2#3 Callaway/R3#2 Pierce Academy at R1#4 Rutland/R4#1 Davidson Fine Arts
R8#3 Athens Academy/R5#2 McNair at R7#4 Harlalson County/R6#1 Mt. Paran
R3#3 Appling County/R2#2 Eagle’s Landing Christian at R4#4 Butler/R1#1 ACE Charter
Quarterfinals
Oct. 24
Semifinals
At Jonesboro
Oct. 28
Finals
At LakePoint
Nov. 3
5:30 p.m.
Class 1A
First Round
Oct. 18
R4#3 Lamar County at R1#2 Mitchell County
R3#4 McIntosh County Acad. at R2#1 Crawford County
R7#3 Christian Heritage at R6#2 Whitefield Academy
R8#4 Rabun County at R5#1 Oglethorpe County
R1#3 Randolph-Clay at R4#2 Temple
R2#4 Taylor County at R3#1 Bryan County
R6#3 Mt. Vernon at R7#2 Chatooga
R5#4 Aquinas at R8 #1 Tallulah Falls
R5#3 Social Circle at R8#2 Prince Avenue Christian
R6#4 Mt. Bethel at R7#1 Armuchee
R2#3 Dublin at R3#2 Woodville-Thompkins
R1#4 Early County at R4#1 Heard County
R8#3 Barrow at R5#2 Lake Oconee Academy
R7#4 Darlington at R6#1 Mt. Pisgah Christian
R3#3 Savannah at R2#2 Chattahoochee County
R4#4 Greenville at R1#1 Brooks County
Second Round
Oct. 21
R4#3 Lamar County/R1#2 Mitchell County vs. R3#4 McIntosh County Acad./R2#1 Crawford County
R7#3 Christian Heritage/R6#2 Whitefield Academy vs. R8#4 Rabun County/R5#1 Oglethorpe County
R1#3 Randolph-Clay/R4#2 Temple vs. R2#4 Taylor County/R3#1 Bryan County
R6#3 Mt. Vernon/R7#2 Chatooga vs. R5#4 Aquinas/R8 #1 Tallulah Falls
R5#3 Social Circle/R8#2 Prince Avenue Christian vs. R6#4 Mt. Bethel/R7#1 Armuchee
R2#3 Dublin/R3#2 Woodville-Thompkins vs. R1#4 Early County/R4#1 Heard County
R8#3 Barrow/R5#2 Lake Oconee Academy vs. R7#4 Darlington/R6#1 Mt. Pisgah Christian
R3#3 Savannah/R2#2 Chattahoochee County vs. R4#4 Greenville/R1#1 Brooks County
Quarterfinals
Oct. 25
Semifinals
At Marietta
Oct. 28
Finals
At LakePoint
Nov. 3
3 p.m.
