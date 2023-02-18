X
Dark Mode Toggle

GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship results from Friday

High School Sports Blog
51 minutes ago

Friday night concluded Day 2 of the Traditional Wrestling State Tournament and saw Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 1A crown overall team state champions as well as individual state champions across each of the 14 weight classes. Saturday’s action will crown the Class 7A, 3A, 2A and Girls Traditional Wrestling State champions. In Class 6A, Woodward Academy denied first-time dual state champion South Effingham of a sweep and captured its ninth all-time wrestling state title and first traditional crown since 2020. Tanner Spalding (126) and Robby DeHaven (165) each earned individual titles for the War Eagles.

In Class 5A, Jefferson completed the sweep after its dual championship last month and secured the program’s 44th all-time wrestling title. The Dragons had finished with 213.5 total points and earned top finishes in seven of the 14 weight classes. Reigning Class 2A state champion Lovett defended its title in Class 4A with a 161-point effort that denied duals state champion Central-Carroll (120.5) the sweep. Finally, the Class A championship went to Social Circle—who took down dual state champion Mt. Pisgah with a 224-to-200.5 edge.

After the conclusion of Friday’s results, Buford closed out a slight 199-to-184 points lead over Camden County, Class 2A Rockmart holds a commanding 206-to-140.5 points lead over Fannin County and Pickens’ 103 points in Class 3A leads Frankin County (97), Ringgold (97), Bremen (93) and Gilmer (93).

Final Team Standings

Class 6A

1. Woodward Academy, 124.0, 2. South Effingham, 103.0, 3. Lee County, 101.0

Final Individual Standings

Class 6A

106 pounds: 1. Jose Pacheco, Jackson County, 2. Mal Santiago, Effingham County, 3. Forest Briesacher, Marist

113 pounds: 1. Riley McElligott, Lassiter, 2. Tyler Ramos, Lanier, 3. Alexander Tabb, Lee County

120 pounds: 1. Damien Johnson, Veterans, 2. Carter Brickley, Lassiter, Hunter Kegley, Glynn Academy

126 pounds: 1. Tanner Spalding, Woodward Academy, 2. Jefferson Cuttino, Glynn Academy, 3. Jake Labasi, Sequoyah

132 pounds: 1. Josh Sanders, Sprayberry, 2. Riley Brewer, Lee County, 3. Brandon Bringer, South Effingham

138 pounds: 1. Thomas Rhodes, Roswell, 2. Cade Morgan, Glynn Academy, 3. Peter Gunter, Sequoyah

144 pounds: 1. Dmitriy Vostrikov, North Forsyth, 2. Trevor Kantor, Blessed Trinity, 3. Mario Bolivar, Gainesville

150 pounds: 1. Aidan Karpinski, Pope, 2. Ryan Seymour, South Paulding, 3. Dylan Reel, Woodward Academy

157 pounds: 1. Thomas Riordan, Blessed Trinity, 2. Enrique Santana, South Effingham, 3. Blake Ethridge, Brunswick

165 pounds: 1. Robby DeHaven, Woodward Academy, 2. Aiden Chilson, Lee County, 3. Michael Hall, Alexander

175 pounds: 1. Latrell Schafer, Veterans, 2. Joseph Lago, Etowah, 3. Xavier Souder, Woodward Academy

190 pounds: 1. Brock Hacker, Johns Creek, 2. Colin Kelley, North Forsyth, 3. Eason Martin, Houston County1

215 pounds: 1. Anthony Lowe, Brunswick, 2. Weston Bryan, Lee County, 3. Mbah Mbanwei, Rockdale County

285 pounds: 1. Ashton Anderson, South Effingham, Jaylin Tate, Woodward Academy, 3. Marquis Moss, Grovetown

Final Team Standings

Class 5A

1. Jefferson, 213.5, 2. Cass, 208.0, 3. Ola, 153.5

Final Individual Standings

Class 5A

106 pounds: 1. Lee Camp, Cass, 2. Nick Nguyen, Harris County, 3. Robert Magana, Chapel Hill

113 pounds: 1. Roman Belardo, Jefferson, 2. Mason Moody, Locust Grove, 3. Hunter Barrett, Cass

120 pounds: 1. Chaz McDonald, Jefferson, 2. Tristan Malette, Locust Grove, 3. Brody Parker, Calhoun

126 pounds: 1. Jake Crapps, Cass, 2. Davis Culpepper, Harris County, 3. Hunter Keane, Cambridge

132 pounds: 1. Dallas Russell, Jefferson, 2. Rowdy Duck, Cass, 3. J’Veion Redmon, Ola

138 pounds: 1. Davis Dollar, Jefferson, 2. Conner Kimbrough, Ola, Hayden Santora, Woodland-Cartersville

144 pounds: 1. Tyler McKnight, Cass, 2. Brian Papcun, Ola, 3. Crisjaniel Martinez-Antonetty, Greenbrier

150 pounds: 1. Cullen Kane, Cambridge, 2. Davin Lundquist, Harris County, 3. Jared Walker, Ola

157 pounds: 1. Seth Larson, Flowery Branch, 2. Isaac Green, Calhoun, 3. Kriecg Roe, Cass

165 pounds: 1. Zach McKnight, Cass, 2. Griffin Harper, Flowery Branch, 3. Xander Dossett, Ola

175 pounds: 1. Creed Thomas, Jefferson, 2. Zion Smith, Ola, 3. Chi Anderson, Jones County

190 pounds: 1. Luke Cochran, Jefferson, 2. Jatavius Williams, Coffee, 3. Cal Rockenbach, Flowery Branch

215 pounds: 1. Charles Higdon, Woodland-Cartersville, 2. Jason Eligwe, Loganville, 3. Sryker Woods, Dalton

285 pounds: 1. Sammy Brown, Jefferson, 2. Riley Souther, Dalton, 3. Gavin Proffitt, McIntosh

Final Team Standings

Class 4A

1. Lovett, 161.0, 2. Central-Carroll, 120.5, 3. Southwest DeKalb, 97.0

Final Individual Standings

Class 4A

106 pounds: 1. Gabe Swann, Central-Carroll, 2. Tate Thomas, Heritage-Catoosa, 3. Patrick Smyth, Lovett

113 pounds: 1. Alex Hyman, Lovett, 2. Olliver Webb, Southeast Whitfield, 3. Alexis Gaurdado, Chestatee

120 pounds: 1. Ty Murray, Central-Carroll, 2. Cole Cano, North Oconee, 3. Amadou Diallo, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro

126 pounds: 1. Cael Kusky, Lovett, 2. Elijah Ward, Troup, 3. Danny Krutules, Central-Carroll

132 pounds: 1. Adam Payton, Cedartown, 2. Colson Hoffman, Central-Carroll, 3. Ely Raines, Chestatee

138 pounds: 1. Braydon Bowen, Troup, 2. Jayden Hammonds, Southwest DeKalb, 3. Jake Kennedy, Lovett

144 pounds: 1. Dom Lasher, North Oconee, 2. Connor Free, North Hall, 3. Owen Warren, Central-Carroll

150 pounds: 1. JT Bowers, West Laurens, 2. Zeb Dawkins, Walnut Grove, 3. Jace Jachimski, Madison County

157 pounds: 1. Dharrin Smith, Southwest DeKalb, 2. Tim Dunn, Troup, 3. Joey Carew, North Hall

165 pounds: 1. Chris Mance, Lovett, 2. Drake Wood, West Laurens, 3. Nick Morgan, Holy Innocents’

175 pounds: 1. Jerrel Baskins, Southwest DeKalb, 2. Evan Wingrove, Heritage-Catoosa, 3. Zeke Harris, North Hall

190 pounds: 1. Logan Moss, Walnut Grove, 2. Alvinno Cheeks, Stockbridge, 3. Tanner Ramm, Cairo

215 pounds: 1. Isaiah Scott, Southwest DeKalb, 2. Parker Warren, Walnut Grove, 3. Tristan Mullins, Sonoraville

285 pounds: 1. Caleb Pruitt, East Hall, 2. Christian Bell, Lovett, 3. Guillermo Rosales, Johnson

Final Team Standings

Class A

1. Social Circle, 224.0, 2. Mt. Pisgah, 200.5, 3. Trion, 198.5

Final Individual Standings

Class A

106 pounds: 1. Conner Doherty, Mt. Pisgah, 2. Justin Pearce, Screven County, 3. Andravious Brihm, Dublin

113 pounds: 1. Braydon Mitchell, Social Circle, 2. Clayton Loughridge, Trion, 3. John Charles Moeser, Mt. Vernon

120 pounds: 1. Connor Castillo, Social Circle, 2. James Willingham, Trion, 3. Kolby Dempsey, Armuchee

126 pounds: 1. Seth Huskins, Trion, 2. Curtis Duren, Social Circle, 3. Aden Davis, Darlington

132 pounds: 1. Gavin Carlton, Chattooga, 2. Brady Nardella, Mt. Pisgah, 3. Crawford Lee, Trion

138 pounds: 1. Andrew Jones, Trion, 2. Marley Washington, Mt. Pisgah, 3. Kolton Edge, Pepperell

144 pounds: 1. Braderick Bennett, Temple, 2. Zachery Lee, Swainsboro, 3. Jace Parent, St. Francis

150 pounds: 1. Tyler Nelson, Mt. Pisgah, 2. Gus Hames, Trion, 3. James Eldridge, Social Circle

157 pounds: 1. Joey Bertrand, Mt. Pisgah, 2. Cade Parent, St. Francis, 3. Kacen Taylor, Social Circle

165 pounds: 1. Toby Maddux, Trion, 2. Brayden Phillips, Commerce, 3. Sean Crews, Social Circle

175 pounds: 1. Matthew Waddell, Pepperell, 2. Josh Lange, Mt. Pisgah, 3. Cohen Blaschke, Trion

190 pounds: 1. Logan Eller, Trion, 2. Tysean Wiggins, Commerce, 3. Ethan Price, Montgomery County

215 pounds: 1. Landon Williams, Dade County, 2. Hoke Poe-Hogan, Commerce, 3. Jacob Griffith, East Laurens

285 pounds: 1. Clint Williamson, Lamar County, 2. Michael Joiner, Irwin County, 3. Levi Shaw, Jasper

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett signs with ‘big time’ agent13h ago

Brent Key taking rebuild of Georgia Tech literally
8h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves’ Michael Soroka experiencing hamstring tightness
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves announce minor-league coaching staffs
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves announce minor-league coaching staffs
7h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech fills in open date with Division II Florida Tech
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Spring Sports scores from Friday
1h ago
Retired AD Chuck Miller dies; won 865 games as basketball coach
13h ago
Spring sports scores from Thursday
Featured

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Senators study Georgia foster care problems that were subject of AJC reporting
12h ago
Black communities burdened by air pollution may finally get answers
18h ago
What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top