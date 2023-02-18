GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship results from Friday

In Class 5A, Jefferson completed the sweep after its dual championship last month and secured the program’s 44th all-time wrestling title. The Dragons had finished with 213.5 total points and earned top finishes in seven of the 14 weight classes. Reigning Class 2A state champion Lovett defended its title in Class 4A with a 161-point effort that denied duals state champion Central-Carroll (120.5) the sweep. Finally, the Class A championship went to Social Circle—who took down dual state champion Mt. Pisgah with a 224-to-200.5 edge.

After the conclusion of Friday’s results, Buford closed out a slight 199-to-184 points lead over Camden County, Class 2A Rockmart holds a commanding 206-to-140.5 points lead over Fannin County and Pickens’ 103 points in Class 3A leads Frankin County (97), Ringgold (97), Bremen (93) and Gilmer (93).