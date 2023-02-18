GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship results from Friday

Friday night concluded Day 2 of the Traditional Wrestling State Tournament and saw Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 1A crown overall team state champions as well as individual state champions across each of the 14 weight classes. Saturday’s action will crown the Class 7A, 3A, 2A and Girls Traditional Wrestling State champions. In Class 6A, Woodward Academy denied first-time dual state champion South Effingham of a sweep and captured its ninth all-time wrestling state title and first traditional crown since 2020. Tanner Spalding (126) and Robby DeHaven (165) each earned individual titles for the War Eagles.
In Class 5A, Jefferson completed the sweep after its dual championship last month and secured the program’s 44th all-time wrestling title. The Dragons had finished with 213.5 total points and earned top finishes in seven of the 14 weight classes. Reigning Class 2A state champion Lovett defended its title in Class 4A with a 161-point effort that denied duals state champion Central-Carroll (120.5) the sweep. Finally, the Class A championship went to Social Circle—who took down dual state champion Mt. Pisgah with a 224-to-200.5 edge.
After the conclusion of Friday’s results, Buford closed out a slight 199-to-184 points lead over Camden County, Class 2A Rockmart holds a commanding 206-to-140.5 points lead over Fannin County and Pickens’ 103 points in Class 3A leads Frankin County (97), Ringgold (97), Bremen (93) and Gilmer (93).
Final Team Standings
Class 6A
1. Woodward Academy, 124.0, 2. South Effingham, 103.0, 3. Lee County, 101.0
Final Individual Standings
Class 6A
106 pounds: 1. Jose Pacheco, Jackson County, 2. Mal Santiago, Effingham County, 3. Forest Briesacher, Marist
113 pounds: 1. Riley McElligott, Lassiter, 2. Tyler Ramos, Lanier, 3. Alexander Tabb, Lee County
120 pounds: 1. Damien Johnson, Veterans, 2. Carter Brickley, Lassiter, Hunter Kegley, Glynn Academy
126 pounds: 1. Tanner Spalding, Woodward Academy, 2. Jefferson Cuttino, Glynn Academy, 3. Jake Labasi, Sequoyah
132 pounds: 1. Josh Sanders, Sprayberry, 2. Riley Brewer, Lee County, 3. Brandon Bringer, South Effingham
138 pounds: 1. Thomas Rhodes, Roswell, 2. Cade Morgan, Glynn Academy, 3. Peter Gunter, Sequoyah
144 pounds: 1. Dmitriy Vostrikov, North Forsyth, 2. Trevor Kantor, Blessed Trinity, 3. Mario Bolivar, Gainesville
150 pounds: 1. Aidan Karpinski, Pope, 2. Ryan Seymour, South Paulding, 3. Dylan Reel, Woodward Academy
157 pounds: 1. Thomas Riordan, Blessed Trinity, 2. Enrique Santana, South Effingham, 3. Blake Ethridge, Brunswick
165 pounds: 1. Robby DeHaven, Woodward Academy, 2. Aiden Chilson, Lee County, 3. Michael Hall, Alexander
175 pounds: 1. Latrell Schafer, Veterans, 2. Joseph Lago, Etowah, 3. Xavier Souder, Woodward Academy
190 pounds: 1. Brock Hacker, Johns Creek, 2. Colin Kelley, North Forsyth, 3. Eason Martin, Houston County1
215 pounds: 1. Anthony Lowe, Brunswick, 2. Weston Bryan, Lee County, 3. Mbah Mbanwei, Rockdale County
285 pounds: 1. Ashton Anderson, South Effingham, Jaylin Tate, Woodward Academy, 3. Marquis Moss, Grovetown
Final Team Standings
Class 5A
1. Jefferson, 213.5, 2. Cass, 208.0, 3. Ola, 153.5
Final Individual Standings
Class 5A
106 pounds: 1. Lee Camp, Cass, 2. Nick Nguyen, Harris County, 3. Robert Magana, Chapel Hill
113 pounds: 1. Roman Belardo, Jefferson, 2. Mason Moody, Locust Grove, 3. Hunter Barrett, Cass
120 pounds: 1. Chaz McDonald, Jefferson, 2. Tristan Malette, Locust Grove, 3. Brody Parker, Calhoun
126 pounds: 1. Jake Crapps, Cass, 2. Davis Culpepper, Harris County, 3. Hunter Keane, Cambridge
132 pounds: 1. Dallas Russell, Jefferson, 2. Rowdy Duck, Cass, 3. J’Veion Redmon, Ola
138 pounds: 1. Davis Dollar, Jefferson, 2. Conner Kimbrough, Ola, Hayden Santora, Woodland-Cartersville
144 pounds: 1. Tyler McKnight, Cass, 2. Brian Papcun, Ola, 3. Crisjaniel Martinez-Antonetty, Greenbrier
150 pounds: 1. Cullen Kane, Cambridge, 2. Davin Lundquist, Harris County, 3. Jared Walker, Ola
157 pounds: 1. Seth Larson, Flowery Branch, 2. Isaac Green, Calhoun, 3. Kriecg Roe, Cass
165 pounds: 1. Zach McKnight, Cass, 2. Griffin Harper, Flowery Branch, 3. Xander Dossett, Ola
175 pounds: 1. Creed Thomas, Jefferson, 2. Zion Smith, Ola, 3. Chi Anderson, Jones County
190 pounds: 1. Luke Cochran, Jefferson, 2. Jatavius Williams, Coffee, 3. Cal Rockenbach, Flowery Branch
215 pounds: 1. Charles Higdon, Woodland-Cartersville, 2. Jason Eligwe, Loganville, 3. Sryker Woods, Dalton
285 pounds: 1. Sammy Brown, Jefferson, 2. Riley Souther, Dalton, 3. Gavin Proffitt, McIntosh
Final Team Standings
Class 4A
1. Lovett, 161.0, 2. Central-Carroll, 120.5, 3. Southwest DeKalb, 97.0
Final Individual Standings
Class 4A
106 pounds: 1. Gabe Swann, Central-Carroll, 2. Tate Thomas, Heritage-Catoosa, 3. Patrick Smyth, Lovett
113 pounds: 1. Alex Hyman, Lovett, 2. Olliver Webb, Southeast Whitfield, 3. Alexis Gaurdado, Chestatee
120 pounds: 1. Ty Murray, Central-Carroll, 2. Cole Cano, North Oconee, 3. Amadou Diallo, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro
126 pounds: 1. Cael Kusky, Lovett, 2. Elijah Ward, Troup, 3. Danny Krutules, Central-Carroll
132 pounds: 1. Adam Payton, Cedartown, 2. Colson Hoffman, Central-Carroll, 3. Ely Raines, Chestatee
138 pounds: 1. Braydon Bowen, Troup, 2. Jayden Hammonds, Southwest DeKalb, 3. Jake Kennedy, Lovett
144 pounds: 1. Dom Lasher, North Oconee, 2. Connor Free, North Hall, 3. Owen Warren, Central-Carroll
150 pounds: 1. JT Bowers, West Laurens, 2. Zeb Dawkins, Walnut Grove, 3. Jace Jachimski, Madison County
157 pounds: 1. Dharrin Smith, Southwest DeKalb, 2. Tim Dunn, Troup, 3. Joey Carew, North Hall
165 pounds: 1. Chris Mance, Lovett, 2. Drake Wood, West Laurens, 3. Nick Morgan, Holy Innocents’
175 pounds: 1. Jerrel Baskins, Southwest DeKalb, 2. Evan Wingrove, Heritage-Catoosa, 3. Zeke Harris, North Hall
190 pounds: 1. Logan Moss, Walnut Grove, 2. Alvinno Cheeks, Stockbridge, 3. Tanner Ramm, Cairo
215 pounds: 1. Isaiah Scott, Southwest DeKalb, 2. Parker Warren, Walnut Grove, 3. Tristan Mullins, Sonoraville
285 pounds: 1. Caleb Pruitt, East Hall, 2. Christian Bell, Lovett, 3. Guillermo Rosales, Johnson
Final Team Standings
Class A
1. Social Circle, 224.0, 2. Mt. Pisgah, 200.5, 3. Trion, 198.5
Final Individual Standings
Class A
106 pounds: 1. Conner Doherty, Mt. Pisgah, 2. Justin Pearce, Screven County, 3. Andravious Brihm, Dublin
113 pounds: 1. Braydon Mitchell, Social Circle, 2. Clayton Loughridge, Trion, 3. John Charles Moeser, Mt. Vernon
120 pounds: 1. Connor Castillo, Social Circle, 2. James Willingham, Trion, 3. Kolby Dempsey, Armuchee
126 pounds: 1. Seth Huskins, Trion, 2. Curtis Duren, Social Circle, 3. Aden Davis, Darlington
132 pounds: 1. Gavin Carlton, Chattooga, 2. Brady Nardella, Mt. Pisgah, 3. Crawford Lee, Trion
138 pounds: 1. Andrew Jones, Trion, 2. Marley Washington, Mt. Pisgah, 3. Kolton Edge, Pepperell
144 pounds: 1. Braderick Bennett, Temple, 2. Zachery Lee, Swainsboro, 3. Jace Parent, St. Francis
150 pounds: 1. Tyler Nelson, Mt. Pisgah, 2. Gus Hames, Trion, 3. James Eldridge, Social Circle
157 pounds: 1. Joey Bertrand, Mt. Pisgah, 2. Cade Parent, St. Francis, 3. Kacen Taylor, Social Circle
165 pounds: 1. Toby Maddux, Trion, 2. Brayden Phillips, Commerce, 3. Sean Crews, Social Circle
175 pounds: 1. Matthew Waddell, Pepperell, 2. Josh Lange, Mt. Pisgah, 3. Cohen Blaschke, Trion
190 pounds: 1. Logan Eller, Trion, 2. Tysean Wiggins, Commerce, 3. Ethan Price, Montgomery County
215 pounds: 1. Landon Williams, Dade County, 2. Hoke Poe-Hogan, Commerce, 3. Jacob Griffith, East Laurens
285 pounds: 1. Clint Williamson, Lamar County, 2. Michael Joiner, Irwin County, 3. Levi Shaw, Jasper