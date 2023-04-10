GHSA to discuss NIL deals, not ready to vote

“Being a capitalist myself, I don’t want to take away opportunities from others,’’ Hines said, “but when we’re ready to do something like that, we want to make sure guard rails are in place.’’

The current GHSA bylaw that makes NIL deals potentially illegal is 1.92 (c), which bans ‘’capitalizing on athletic fame by receiving money or gifts with monetary value except college scholarships.” An exception lets athletes give lessons or coach clinics for pay.

Hines indicated that any GHSA proposal would not allow for collectives, as they’re known in college sports, to gather and disperse money to athletes. He said he would not support changing the GHSA rules regarding undue influence and recruiting to accommodate NIL.

“Let’s say a bunch of kids transferred into this one school, and everybody is doing NIL deals through the same company,’' Hines said. “That’s undue influence by a booster.’'

If Georgia moves ahead with allowing NIL deals, it could become only the third Southern state to do so. Tennessee and Louisiana allow NIL deals. North Carolina and Arkansas are considering it.