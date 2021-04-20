GHSA girls soccer playoff schedules/scores

The GHSA state soccer championships begin Tuesday and will continue through the state championships May 13-15 at McEachern, Duluth, Mercer University and Savannah Memorial Stadium.
Follow the link to the BOYS and GIRLS playoff brackets and the Prep Scoreboard powered by Score Atlanta.
See the first round schedule below.
7A (April 20 for all classes)
R4 #3 Grayson at R1 #2 Lowndes
R2 #4 Pebblebrook at R3 #1 Harrison
R6 #3 Denmark at R7 #2 Norcross
R8 #4 Peachtree Ridge at R5 #1 Roswell
R7 #3 Archer at R6 #2 West Forsyth
R5 #4 Etowah at R8 #1 Mill Creek
R1 #3 Tift County at R4 #2 Parkview
R3 #4 Hillgrove at R2 #1 East Coweta
R8 #3 Collins Hill at R5 #2 Alpharetta
R6 #4 Forsyth Central at R7 #1 Dunwoody
R2 #3 Newnan at R3 #2 Walton
R4 #4 South Gwinnett at R1 #1 Camden County
R3 #3 North Paulding at R2 #2 Campbell
R1 #4 Colquitt County at R4 #1 Brookwood
R5 #3 Milton at R8 #2 North Gwinnett
R7 #4 Discovery at R6 #1 Lambert
6A
R4 #3 Tucker at R1 #2 Lee County
R2 #4 Effingham County at R3 #1 Grovetown
R6 #3 Kennesaw Mountain at R7 #2 Cambridge
R8 #4 Habersham Central at R5 #1 Dalton
R7 #3 Chattahoochee at R6 #2 Lassiter
R5 #4 Rome at R8 #1 Buford
R1 #3 Valdosta at R4 #2 North Atlanta
R3 #4 Evans at R2 #1 Glynn Academy
R8 #3 Dacula at R5 #2 Carrollton
R6 #4 Allatoona at R7 #1 Johns Creek
R2 #3 Bradwell Institute at R3 #2 Heritage-Conyers
R4 #4 Westlake at R1 #1 Houston County
R3 #3 Lakeside-Evans at R2 #2 Richmond Hill
R1 #4 Northside-Warner Robins at R4 #1 Lakeside-DeKalb
R5 #3 Paulding County at R8 #2 Lanier
R7 #4 Riverwood at R6 #1 Pope
5A
R4 #3 Ola at R1 #2 Ware County
R2 #4 Whitewater at R3 #1 Woodward Academy
R6 #3 Jackson-Atlanta at R7 #2 Calhoun
R8 #4 Clarke Central at R5 #1 St. Pius X
R7 #3 Cartersville at R6 #2 Villa Rica
R5 #4 Northview at R8 #1 Greenbrier
R1 #3 Warner Robins at R4 #2 Jones County
R3 #4 Tri-Cities at R2 #1 McIntosh
R8 #3 Jackson County at R5 #2 Chamblee
R6 #4 North Springs at R7 #1 Blessed Trinity
R2 #3 Northgate at R3 #2 Forest Park
R4 #4 Eagles Landing at R1 #1 Veterans
R3 #3 Creekside at R2 #2 Starr’s Mill
R1 #4 Wayne County at R4 #1 Union Grove
R5 #3 Decatur at R8 #2 Eastside
R7 #4 Cass at R6 #1 Grady
4A
R4 #3 Spalding at R1 #2 Bainbridge
R2 #4 Shaw at R3 #1 Islands
R6 #3 Arabia Mountain at R7 #2 Heritage-Catoosa
R8 #4 Madison County at R5 #1 Luella
R7 #3 Southeast Whitfield at R6 #2 Druid Hills
R5 #4 Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at R8 #1 North Oconee
R1 #3 Cairo at R4 #2 Rutland
R2 #1 Columbus at BYE
R8 #3 Jefferson at R5 #2 Hampton
R6 #4 Mays at R7 #1 Northwest Whitfield
R2 #3 Troup County at R3 #2 New Hampstead
R4 #4 West Laurens at R1 #1 Thomas County Central
R2 #2 LaGrange at BYE
R1 #4 Westover at R4 #1 Perry
R5 #3 Fayette County at R8 #2 Flowery Branch
R7 #4 Ridgeland at R6 #1 Marist
3A
R4 #3 Harlem at R1 #2 Tattnall County
R2 #4 Crisp County at R3 #1 Southeast Bulloch
R6 #3 Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe at R7 #2 Cherokee Bluff
R8 #4 East Jackson at R5 #1 Westminster
R7 #3 White County at R6 #2 Ringgold
R5 #4 Redan at R8 #1 Oconee County
R1 #3 Long County at R4 #2 Richmond Academy
R3 #4 Windsor Forest at R2 #1 Jackson
R8 #3 Monroe Area at R5 #2 Greater Atlanta Christian
R6 #4 Coahulla Creek at R7 #1 Lumpkin County
R2 #3 Mary Persons at R3 #2 Savannah Arts
R4 #4 Thomson at R1 #1 Pierce County
R3 #3 Liberty County at R2 #2 Pike County
R1 #4 Appling County at R4 #1 Morgan County
R5 #3 Sandy Creek at R8 #2 Stephens County
R7 #4 North Hall at R6 #1 Adairsville
2A
R4 #3 Johnson-Augusta at R1 #2 Thomasville
R2 #4 Swainsboro at R3 #1 Lamar County
R6 #3 Elite Scholars Academy at R7 #2 Fannin County
R8 #4 Elbert County at R5 #1 Bremen
R7 #3 Gordon Central at R6 #2 Pace Academy
R5 #4 Haralson County at R8 #1 Rabun County
R1 #3 Berrien at R4 #2 Oglethorpe County
R3 #4 Washington County at R2 #1 East Laurens
R8 #3 Banks County at R5 #2 Callaway
R6 #4 Therrell at R7 #1 Model
R2 #3 Jeff Davis at R3 #2 Bleckley County
R4 #4 Westside-Augusta at R1 #1 Fitzgerald
R3 #3 Dodge County at R2 #2 Toombs County
R1 #4 Cook at R4 #1 Putnam County
R5 #3 Temple at R8 #2 Union County
R7 #4 Coosa at R6 #1 Lovett
A Public
R4 #3 Johnson County at BYE
R2 #4 Echols County at R3 #1 Screven County
R6 #3 Drew Charter at R7 #2 Georgia Military
R8 #4 Towns County at R5 #1 Chattahoochee County
R7 #3 Crawford County at R6 #2 Atlanta Classical Academy
R8 #1 Commerce at BYE
R4 #2 Treutlen at BYE
R3 #4 Claxton at R2 #1 Irwin County
R8 #3 Lake Oconee Academy at R5 #2 Manchester
R6 #4 Trion at R7 #1 ACE Charter
R2 #3 Lanier County at R3 #2 Portal
R4 #4 Wheeler County at BYE
R3 #3 McIntosh County Academy at R2 #2 Atkinson County
R4 #1 Dublin at BYE
R8 #2 Social Circle at BYE
R6 #1 Armuchee at BYE
A Private
R4 #3 St. Anne-Pacelli at R1 #2 Stratford Academy
R2 #4 Landmark Christian at R3 #1 St. Vincents
R6 #3 Lakeview Academy at R7 #2 Mt. Paran Christian
R8 #4 Loganville Christian at R5 #1 Holy Innocents’
R7 #3 Walker at R6 #2 Fellowship Christian
R5 #4 Wesleyan at R8 #1 Athens Academy
R1 #3 Mt. de Sales at R4 #2 Trinity Christian
R3 #4 Aquinas at R2 #1 Paideia
R8 #3 George Walton at R5 #2 Hebron Christian
R6 #4 Pinecrest Academy at R7 #1 North Cobb Christian
R2 #3 Eagles Landing Christian at R3 #2 Calvary Day
R4 #4 Heritage-Newnan at R1 #1 First Presbyterian
R3 #3 Savannah Country Day at R2 #2 Whitefield Academy
R1 #4 Deerfield-Windsor at R4 #1 Brookstone
R5 #3 Atlanta International at R8 #2 Tallulah Falls
R7 #4 Christian Heritage at R6 #1 Mt. Pisgah Christian