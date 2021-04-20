ajc logo
X

GHSA girls soccer playoff schedules/scores

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 42 minutes ago

The GHSA state soccer championships begin Tuesday and will continue through the state championships May 13-15 at McEachern, Duluth, Mercer University and Savannah Memorial Stadium.

Follow the link to the BOYS and GIRLS playoff brackets and the Prep Scoreboard powered by Score Atlanta.

See the first round schedule below.

7A (April 20 for all classes)

R4 #3 Grayson at R1 #2 Lowndes

R2 #4 Pebblebrook at R3 #1 Harrison

R6 #3 Denmark at R7 #2 Norcross

R8 #4 Peachtree Ridge at R5 #1 Roswell

R7 #3 Archer at R6 #2 West Forsyth

R5 #4 Etowah at R8 #1 Mill Creek

R1 #3 Tift County at R4 #2 Parkview

R3 #4 Hillgrove at R2 #1 East Coweta

R8 #3 Collins Hill at R5 #2 Alpharetta

R6 #4 Forsyth Central at R7 #1 Dunwoody

R2 #3 Newnan at R3 #2 Walton

R4 #4 South Gwinnett at R1 #1 Camden County

R3 #3 North Paulding at R2 #2 Campbell

R1 #4 Colquitt County at R4 #1 Brookwood

R5 #3 Milton at R8 #2 North Gwinnett

R7 #4 Discovery at R6 #1 Lambert

6A

R4 #3 Tucker at R1 #2 Lee County

R2 #4 Effingham County at R3 #1 Grovetown

R6 #3 Kennesaw Mountain at R7 #2 Cambridge

R8 #4 Habersham Central at R5 #1 Dalton

R7 #3 Chattahoochee at R6 #2 Lassiter

R5 #4 Rome at R8 #1 Buford

R1 #3 Valdosta at R4 #2 North Atlanta

R3 #4 Evans at R2 #1 Glynn Academy

R8 #3 Dacula at R5 #2 Carrollton

R6 #4 Allatoona at R7 #1 Johns Creek

R2 #3 Bradwell Institute at R3 #2 Heritage-Conyers

R4 #4 Westlake at R1 #1 Houston County

R3 #3 Lakeside-Evans at R2 #2 Richmond Hill

R1 #4 Northside-Warner Robins at R4 #1 Lakeside-DeKalb

R5 #3 Paulding County at R8 #2 Lanier

R7 #4 Riverwood at R6 #1 Pope

5A

R4 #3 Ola at R1 #2 Ware County

R2 #4 Whitewater at R3 #1 Woodward Academy

R6 #3 Jackson-Atlanta at R7 #2 Calhoun

R8 #4 Clarke Central at R5 #1 St. Pius X

R7 #3 Cartersville at R6 #2 Villa Rica

R5 #4 Northview at R8 #1 Greenbrier

R1 #3 Warner Robins at R4 #2 Jones County

R3 #4 Tri-Cities at R2 #1 McIntosh

R8 #3 Jackson County at R5 #2 Chamblee

R6 #4 North Springs at R7 #1 Blessed Trinity

R2 #3 Northgate at R3 #2 Forest Park

R4 #4 Eagles Landing at R1 #1 Veterans

R3 #3 Creekside at R2 #2 Starr’s Mill

R1 #4 Wayne County at R4 #1 Union Grove

R5 #3 Decatur at R8 #2 Eastside

R7 #4 Cass at R6 #1 Grady

4A

R4 #3 Spalding at R1 #2 Bainbridge

R2 #4 Shaw at R3 #1 Islands

R6 #3 Arabia Mountain at R7 #2 Heritage-Catoosa

R8 #4 Madison County at R5 #1 Luella

R7 #3 Southeast Whitfield at R6 #2 Druid Hills

R5 #4 Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at R8 #1 North Oconee

R1 #3 Cairo at R4 #2 Rutland

R2 #1 Columbus at BYE

R8 #3 Jefferson at R5 #2 Hampton

R6 #4 Mays at R7 #1 Northwest Whitfield

R2 #3 Troup County at R3 #2 New Hampstead

R4 #4 West Laurens at R1 #1 Thomas County Central

R2 #2 LaGrange at BYE

R1 #4 Westover at R4 #1 Perry

R5 #3 Fayette County at R8 #2 Flowery Branch

R7 #4 Ridgeland at R6 #1 Marist

3A

R4 #3 Harlem at R1 #2 Tattnall County

R2 #4 Crisp County at R3 #1 Southeast Bulloch

R6 #3 Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe at R7 #2 Cherokee Bluff

R8 #4 East Jackson at R5 #1 Westminster

R7 #3 White County at R6 #2 Ringgold

R5 #4 Redan at R8 #1 Oconee County

R1 #3 Long County at R4 #2 Richmond Academy

R3 #4 Windsor Forest at R2 #1 Jackson

R8 #3 Monroe Area at R5 #2 Greater Atlanta Christian

R6 #4 Coahulla Creek at R7 #1 Lumpkin County

R2 #3 Mary Persons at R3 #2 Savannah Arts

R4 #4 Thomson at R1 #1 Pierce County

R3 #3 Liberty County at R2 #2 Pike County

R1 #4 Appling County at R4 #1 Morgan County

R5 #3 Sandy Creek at R8 #2 Stephens County

R7 #4 North Hall at R6 #1 Adairsville

2A

R4 #3 Johnson-Augusta at R1 #2 Thomasville

R2 #4 Swainsboro at R3 #1 Lamar County

R6 #3 Elite Scholars Academy at R7 #2 Fannin County

R8 #4 Elbert County at R5 #1 Bremen

R7 #3 Gordon Central at R6 #2 Pace Academy

R5 #4 Haralson County at R8 #1 Rabun County

R1 #3 Berrien at R4 #2 Oglethorpe County

R3 #4 Washington County at R2 #1 East Laurens

R8 #3 Banks County at R5 #2 Callaway

R6 #4 Therrell at R7 #1 Model

R2 #3 Jeff Davis at R3 #2 Bleckley County

R4 #4 Westside-Augusta at R1 #1 Fitzgerald

R3 #3 Dodge County at R2 #2 Toombs County

R1 #4 Cook at R4 #1 Putnam County

R5 #3 Temple at R8 #2 Union County

R7 #4 Coosa at R6 #1 Lovett

A Public

R4 #3 Johnson County at BYE

R2 #4 Echols County at R3 #1 Screven County

R6 #3 Drew Charter at R7 #2 Georgia Military

R8 #4 Towns County at R5 #1 Chattahoochee County

R7 #3 Crawford County at R6 #2 Atlanta Classical Academy

R8 #1 Commerce at BYE

R4 #2 Treutlen at BYE

R3 #4 Claxton at R2 #1 Irwin County

R8 #3 Lake Oconee Academy at R5 #2 Manchester

R6 #4 Trion at R7 #1 ACE Charter

R2 #3 Lanier County at R3 #2 Portal

R4 #4 Wheeler County at BYE

R3 #3 McIntosh County Academy at R2 #2 Atkinson County

R4 #1 Dublin at BYE

R8 #2 Social Circle at BYE

R6 #1 Armuchee at BYE

A Private

R4 #3 St. Anne-Pacelli at R1 #2 Stratford Academy

R2 #4 Landmark Christian at R3 #1 St. Vincents

R6 #3 Lakeview Academy at R7 #2 Mt. Paran Christian

R8 #4 Loganville Christian at R5 #1 Holy Innocents’

R7 #3 Walker at R6 #2 Fellowship Christian

R5 #4 Wesleyan at R8 #1 Athens Academy

R1 #3 Mt. de Sales at R4 #2 Trinity Christian

R3 #4 Aquinas at R2 #1 Paideia

R8 #3 George Walton at R5 #2 Hebron Christian

R6 #4 Pinecrest Academy at R7 #1 North Cobb Christian

R2 #3 Eagles Landing Christian at R3 #2 Calvary Day

R4 #4 Heritage-Newnan at R1 #1 First Presbyterian

R3 #3 Savannah Country Day at R2 #2 Whitefield Academy

R1 #4 Deerfield-Windsor at R4 #1 Brookstone

R5 #3 Atlanta International at R8 #2 Tallulah Falls

R7 #4 Christian Heritage at R6 #1 Mt. Pisgah Christian

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top