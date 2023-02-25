GHSA basketball state tournament: Second round updated from Friday

No. 1 seed Buford trailed visiting Cherokee 15-14 after the first quarter before seizing control in the second en route to a 72-52 Sweet 16 victory. The Wolves outscored the Warriors by a margin of 16-7 during the frame and improved to 26-3 on the season with the win. Buford will take a five-game win streak into its Elite 8 matchup with the victor of Saturday’s game between North Paulding and Pebblebrook.

Brookwood 65, Carrollton 60

The visiting Trojans got off to a hot start, but the No. 1 seeded Broncos pulled away with a big third quarter to improve to 28-1 overall and set up a third-round showdown with South Forsyth. Carrollton senior Eghosa Obasuyi had 16 points — including a trio of 3-pointers — in the first half, after which the Trojans held a 35-30 lead, and Brookwood won the third quarter by a margin of 22-13 for a 52-48 edge heading into the final frame. Diana Collins led all scorers with 26 points, along with seven rebounds and five assists, Jade Weathersby put up 22 points and eight rebounds, and Danielle Osho added eight points and eight boards as well.

South Forsyth 54, Peachtree Ridge 35

No. 1 seed South Forsyth got its 18th-straight win with a comfortable 54-35 victory over visiting Peachtree Ridge. The War Eagles led the Lions 11-7 after the opening frame, 22-14 at halftime and 43-26 heading into the fourth. The win marked the 300th of head coach Keith Gravitt’s tenure at South Forsyth, which will face fellow 1-seed Brookwood in the next round.

Class 6A

Girls

Class 5A

Boys

Girls

Class 4A

Girls

Northwest Whitfield 56, Westminster 54

Top-seeded Northwest Whitfield overcame a 35-32 halftime deficit with a 12-8 advantage in the third quarter to take a 44-43 lead before holding off the Wildcats. The victory sends the Bruins into the quarterfinals for the second-straight season and results in Westminster’s only loss within Class 4A this season outside of its 1-2 record to its Region 6 foe Holy Innocents’ this year. Northwest Whitfield is also undefeated in Class 4A outside of its region and avenged its previous losses in the region tournament to take the top seed.

Hardaway 60, Fayette County 30

Hardaway trailed 9-8 after the first quarter before outscoring the visiting Tigers 52-21. Mikayla Johnson finished with a game-high 29 points, Jordyn Askew added nine points and Akilah Shelton finished with eight points to fuel the Hawks.

Griffin 60, Starr’s Mill 30

Top-seeded Griffin picked up its eighth-straight victory and jumped out to a commanding 25-12 halftime lead. The Bears grew the lead to 44-21 heading into the fourth quarter before closing out the 30-point victory.

Chestatee 66, Stockbridge 56

Top-seeded Chestatee outscored Stockbridge 16-6 in the second quarter to grow a 35-18 halftime lead. Stockbridge cut the deficit to 48-36 heading into the final quarter. Carolina Bull and Riley Black accounted for all 35 of Chestatee’s first-half points. The War Eagles will take on Griffin in the Elite 8.

Class 3A

Boys

Dougherty 76, Harlem 59

Jacob Stallworth scored 21 points to lead Dougherty alongside Jawaun Jinks and Jai’on Burns, who scored 14 points each and Kaleke Singletary Jinks, who scored 12 points.

In other boys game: Long County, the Region 3 No. 3 2 seed, upended Region 2 No. 1-seeded Upson-Lee 71-68 and awaits the Cedar Grove/Monroe Area winner in the quarterfinals.

Girls

Lumpkin County 66, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 32

Lumpkin County continued the trek to a title defense after beating Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe. Averie Jones scored 24 points, Kate Jackson finished with 15 points, Mary Mullinax added 14 points and Lexi Pierce scored 11 points for the Indians.

Wesleyan 83, Coahulla Creek 33

Sophomore Johanna Potter scored 21 points with four rebounds and two assists to lead Wesleyan into the quarterfinals. Junior point guard Chazadi Wright scored 15 points with 10 assists, six rebounds and four steals, sophomore Londyn Walker scored 13 points with four rebounds and two steals and Audrey Ekoue-Bla finished with 11 points for the Wolves.

Hebron Christian 77, Carver-Atlanta 23

Hebron Christian remained undefeated at 28-0 and will advance to the quarterfinals after beating Carver-Atlanta 77-23. The Lions were led by Ja’kerra Butler, who scored 24 points with 10 rebounds. Amiya Porter added 20 points with five assists and Aubrey Beckham scored eight points with six assists and five steals. Camryn Register scored eight points with three steals and Nickyia Daniel finished with eight points.

Calvary Day 57, Peach County 49

Senior point guard Hannah Cail scored 23 points to lead the Cavaliers past Peach County and into the quarterfinals. Sophomore point guard Bre Jones finished with 12 points and sophomore shooting guard Destini Gooddine scored nine points. Peach County was led by Alexis Heyward, who scored 15 points.

In other 3A girls games: Dawson County will travel to Calvary Day after beating Adairsville 58-37. … Mary Persons defeated Liberty County 47-43 and will travel to top-ranked Hebron Christian in the quarterfinals. … Carver-Columbus defeated Morgan County 94-31 and will travel to Wesleyan for the quarterfinals.

Class 2A

Boys

Girls

Class A Division I

Girls

Oglethorpe County 51, Rabun County 50

No. 1 seed Oglethorpe County survived visiting Rabun County in a tightly contested game. Sophomore Kenzie Henderson led the Lady Patriots in scoring with 23 points and added 10 rebounds. Three players scored in double figures for the Patriots, including Amber Watkins (11 points) and Denim Goodward (10). Mili Watts led the Lady Wildcats in scoring with 16 points and finished with six rebounds and six steals. Rabun County had an opportunity to take the lead in the game’s final moments, but the last possession ended in a traveling call. Oglethorpe County will face Woodville-Thompkins in the quarterfinals.

Swainsboro 63, Temple 52

Swainsboro advances to the Elite 8 after a nine-point victory against Temple. Serah Kelly led the team in scoring with 23 points, including 10 points in the second quarter alone, and McKenna Nix led all scorers with 25 points for Temple. Swainsboro will play Elbert County in the next round.

Woodville-Thompkins 67, Dublin 34

Woodville-Thompkins cruised to a 33-point victory to secure a spot in the Elite 8. Senior point guard Sanai Chisholm led the Wolverines in scoring with 24 points, Brianna Pelote had a career night with a 19-point, 13-rebound, 10-block triple-double and Janiyah Heyward added 13 points and 14 rebounds. Woodville-Thompkins will play Oglethorpe County in the quarterfinals.

In other Division I girls games: No. 1 seed St. Francis cruised to a 36-point victory (90-54) against visiting Athens Christian and will face Lamar County following the Trojans’ 76-62 win over East Laurens. … With a 48-37 win over Screven County, No. 1 seed Pelham is advancing to the Elite 8, where the Hornets will play the winner of Saturday’s game between Darlington and Galloway. … Host Elbert County survived No. 3 seed Mount Pisgah, defeating the Patriots 77-71 in overtime. The Blue Devils will see Swainsboro in the third round next week.

Class A Division II

Boys

Girls