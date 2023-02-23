GHSA basketball state tournament: First round updates from Wednesday

Pebblebrook 50, Lowndes 48

The No. 4 seed Falcons completed the upset over top-seeded Lowndes with a TJ Holmes layup at the buzzer to advance to the second round. Pebblebrook dominated the first half, leading 13-6 after the first quarter and 27-18 at the break before the Vikings took over. Lowndes put together a 17-2 scoring run in the third, but Pebblebrook added a 5-0 run of its own to trail 35-34 at the start of the fourth. The Vikings extended their advantage to 48-23 with 2:17 remaining on a Marcus Black dunk but were unable to score again, and Holmes took the ball the full length of the court for the game-winner after the Falcons took over with 0:05 on the clock and the game tied at 48-48.

Cherokee 59, West Forsyth 45

No. 2 Cherokee is moving on to the second round following a 59-45 victory over visiting West Forsyth. The Warriors started strong, putting up 24 points in the first quarter en route to their 22nd win of the season. Senior Cameron Pope led all scorers with 20 points, with seniors Tayden Owens (9 points) and Braylin Giddens (8) and sophomore Lawrence Sanford (8) contributing as well. Cherokee will host Berkmar following the Patriots’ upset of top-seeded Buford.

Berkmar 58, Buford 53

No. 4 seed Berkmar came away with a big road upset to advance to the Sweet 16 and end No. 1 seed Buford’s season. Sophomore Mekhi Ragland led the Patriots with 20 points and 8 rebounds after missing the region tournament with a minor injury. Senior Tyson Jones added 12 points and 7 rebounds, sophomore Eddie Cookie III had 9 points and 7 rebounds, and junior Dante White pulled down 8 boards as well.

Parkview 64, Hillgrove 61

Visiting Parkview will advance to the Sweet 16 after a 64-61 road win over host Hillgrove. Junior SG/SF Mike Matthews led all scorers with 25 points and junior combo guard Emanuel Befekadu finished with 14 points, including 4 three-pointers. Antonio White added 11 points and a couple second-half blocks as well for the Panthers, who will travel to Carrollton this weekend.

McEachern 66, South Gwinnett 55

The top-seeded Indians outscored visiting South Gwinnett 21-12 in the third quarter to pull away in the opening-round matchup and secure a spot in the Sweet 16. Junior Airious Bailey finished with a 17-point, 17-rebound, 10-block triple-double in the outing, and JeMichael Davis contributed 16 points and 5 rebounds as well. McEachern will host Westlake this weekend.

North Gwinnett 72, Mill Creek 62

No. 3 seed North Gwinnett came away with a 72-62 win on the road over host Mill Creek to earn a trip to Wheeler this weekend for the Sweet 16. Junior Caleb Jones led all scorers with 34 points and sophomore Miles Clanton added 14 points while seniors Julian Walker and Blake Seitz contributed 10 points with 9 rebounds and 8 points with 8 rebounds, respectively. Senior Lane Vance added 5 assists as well.

Walton 63, Lambert 49

No. 4 seed Walton outscored host Lambert 21-10 in the final frame to seal the 63-49 first-round win. Junior Luke Flynn nearly had a trip double with 20 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists, and sophomore Caesar Burrows contributed 13 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Junior JP Wells finished with 9 points and 10 rebounds, and the Raiders got 8 points, 8 rebounds and 5 blocks from senior Harrison Morris. For Lambert, James Tyre had 15 points, Cameron Bland had 14 and Region 6-7A Player of the Year Niko Wilson became the all-time leading scorer (1239 career points) for the Longhorns with 11 points tonight.

Other 7A boys games: No. 1 seed Norcross led 54-16 at halftime en route to a 90-61 win over Collins Hill. The Blue Devils combined for 19 assists in the victory. … No. 2 seed Newton will host Pebblebrook this weekend after the Rams’ 68-57 win over Harrison and the Falcons’ 50-48 upset of Lowndes. … No. 1 seed Carrollton got a comfortable 77-56 first-round win over visiting Colquitt County to set up a second-round matchup with Parkview. … No. 2 seed Westlake got its 17th win of the season — and head coach Darren Rogers’ 600th win with the program — with a 53-42 victory over Camden County. … No. 2 seed Valdosta led 50-39 heading into the final frame before surviving a late Campbell rally with a defensive stop on the final possession to seal the 61-60 victory. … Senior Chad Moodie finished with 19 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks in No. 1 seed Grayson’s 99-56 win over Marietta.

Girls

Lambert 52, North Cobb 38

No. 2 seed Lambert held a comfortable lead throughout its opening-round matchup with North Cobb and will advance to the Sweet 16, where the Longhorns will face No. 1 seed Norcross. Annarose Tyre and Briley Elder combined for 26 points in the first half, including four threes from Tyre, who finished with 21 points. For North Cobb, Erinne Giles scored 11 points and Chisom Eziomume had 10.

Norcross 65, Collins Hill 41

No. 1 seed Norcross got its ninth-straight win, improving to 26-2 on the season and eliminating visiting Collins Hill with the 65-41 victory. Junior guard Jania Akins (25 points), senior PG Veronaye Charlton (10) and sophomore SG Cadence Peterson (10) all finished with double-digit scoring for the Blue Devils, who will host Lambert this weekend.

McEachern 61, South Gwinnett 25

The top-seeded Indians will host No. 2 seed Campbell in the second round following an emphatic win over visiting South Gwinnett. The Comets briefly led 1-0 at the start of the game before McEachern seized momentum with an 11-0 run and never let up. The Indians won the third quarter alone by a margin of 23-6.

In other 7A girls games: No. 2 seed Cherokee will travel to Buford this weekend after a 90-67 win over West Forsyth in which junior Toni Warren set a new school single-game scoring record (41 points). No. 1 seed Pebblebrook will host North Paulding in its fourth second-round appearance in five years after defeating Richmond Hill 67-47. The Carrollton girls handed host Valdosta a 48-41 loss, earning a trip to Brookwood for the Sweet 16.

Class 6A

Boys

Girls

Class 5A

Boys

Eastside 60, Calhoun 54

Kassen Saunders scored 23 points with four rebounds and three assists to help lead No. 3 seed Eastside past No. 2 seed Calhoun on the road, and teammate Jayvon Johnson contributed 17 points with four rebounds and four assists. Brentarious Reed also had six points and six assists for Eastside, which will travel to No. 1 Kell in the second round.

Winder-Barrow 53, Cartersville 41

No. 1 seed Winder-Barrow got 18 points, six rebounds and six assists from Jeremiah Holloway to help defeat No. 4 seed Cartersville at home. Conyer Smith scored nine points for the Bulldoggs to go with 10 rebounds and three blocks, Jerrin Samuel scored nine points and Justice Billings had 12 rebounds and four blocks. Next up for Winder-Barrow in the second round is a home game against No. 2 seed Mays.

Mays 87, North Springs 70

Mykel Williams led No. 2 seed Mays over No. 3 seed North Springs at home with 26 points and eight assists. Also for the Raiders, Derron Lindsey II scored 14 points and had three steals; JaQorian Wiggles had 13 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals; and Saulamon Evans scored 12 points to go with 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Union Grove 62, Statesboro 48

Caleb Johnson scored a game-high 20 points for No. 2 seed Union Grove in its home win over No. 3 seed Statesboro. Chase Williamson contributed 17 points for the Wolverines. Union Grove will travel to No. 1 seed McIntosh in the second round.

McIntosh 53, Chamblee 48

Landon Dolhancyk led No. 1 seed McIntosh with 22 points in the Chiefs’ home win over No. 4 seed Chamblee. Also for the Chiefs, Uche Iloh scored 15 points, Theo Elwell scored 10 points and Brandon Cheri contributed four points.

Dutchtown 50, Coffee 39

No. 3 seed Dutchtown defeated No. 2 seed Coffee and got 12 points from Jeremiah Edwards in a road win. Braxton Cooley was the only other Bulldog in double-figures with 10 points, and Matthew Hinton had eight points and five rebounds. Also for Dutchtown, Adrian Avery had six points and seven rebounds and Joah Chappelle had five points and seven rebounds.

In other 5A boys games: No. 3 seed Cass defeated No. 2 seed Jefferson 68-49 on the road. In the second round, the Colonels will travel to No. 1 seed Chapel Hill. ... No. 1 seed Decatur was a 66-56 home winner over No. 4 seed Harris County and will host No. 3 seed Dutchtown in the second round. ... No. 3 Eastside got a 60-54 road win over No. 2 seed Calhoun. In the second round, Eastside will visit No. 1 Kell. ... No. 1 seed Hiram handled No. 4 seed Heritage-Conyers 68-45 at home and will host No. 3 seed Tri-Cities in the second round. ... No. 2 seed Tucker defeated No. 3 seed Northgate at home 65-45. In the second round, the Tigers will host No. 4 seed Jones County, a road winner over No. 1 seed Bradwell Institute.

Girls

Hiram 68, Flowery Branch 24

No. 2 seed Hiram led No. 3 seed Flowery Branch 40-8 at halftime on its way to a home win. The Lady Hornets were led by 19 points from Hadiya Kennerly. Kalisha Phillips scored 14 points and Taylor Crawford contributed 11 points for Hiram, which will travel to play No. 1 seed Kell in the second round.

Jackson-Atlanta 69, Greater Atlanta Christian 42

Junior Taliyah Cornish led all scorers with 37 points for No. 1 seed Jackson-Atlanta, which led 37-20 at halftime over No. 4 seed Greater Atlanta Christian. Cornish made 10 of 11 free throws. Shakira Gresham and Maya Whitehead, also juniors for Jackson, scored 13 and eight points, respectively. Gresham also had 12 rebounds and two blocks. Jackson hosts No. 3 seed Dalton in the second round.

Other 5A girls games: No. 1 seed Decatur handled No. 4 seed Northgate at home 76-29 and will host Bradwell Institute in the second round. ... No. 2 seed Bradwell Institute defeated No. 3 seed Eagle’s Landing at home 64-41.

Class 4A

Boys

McDonough 66, Holy Innocents’ 58

Third-seeded McDonough closed out a gritty road win over a red-hot Holy Innocents’ team to improve to 25-4 and turn the page on a rough Region 5 tournament. The Warhawks were tied 55-55 with 2:01 left and saw Caleb Wilson foul out with 21 points, 19 rebounds and six blocked shots. McDonough answered the call and closed out the victory with an 11-3 run. Amon McDowell chipped in 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals and Avante Nichols added 15 rebounds, seven rebounds, three blocks and a pair of steals. McDonough will visit No. 1 seed Sonoraville in the Sweet 16.

Southeast Bulloch 70, Whitewater 67

No. 3 seed Southeast Bulloch led 64-55 in the fourth quarter before host Whitewater grabbed a brief 65-64 lead and closed out the victory to set up a trip to No. 1 seed Westover in the Sweet 16. Westover improved to 20-7 with a hotly contested 69-66 win over Spalding.

Benedictine 65, Trinity Christian 47

No. 1 seeded Benedictine picked up its eighth-straight victory and was led by Caleb Jones’ game-high 29 points and Stephon Frazier’s 28-point performance. 6-foot-4 junior LaDon Bryant added 16 points in the victory. The Cadets will host No. 2 seed Perry in the Sweet 16 after the Panthers’ 61-54 win over Shaw.

Madison County 74, Northwest Whitfield 49

No. 2 seed Madison County jumped out to a 42-22 halftime lead and will visit No. 1 seed Lovett in the Sweet 16 after the Lions’ 55-48 win over Druid Hills—which extended Lovett’s win-streak to eight-straight games.

Bainbridge 46, Westside-Macon 43

Bainbridge improved to 26-2 with a narrow victory over Westside-Macon—who was led by Daveon Henderson’s game-high 24 points. Bainbridge was paced by KJ Cochran’s 14-point effort and will visit No. 1 seed Fayette County in the Sweet 16 after the Wildcats’ 98-73 win over New Hampstead on Tuesday.

North Oconee 53, Central-Carroll 52

No. 3 seed North Oconee rallied back from a 50-40 defecit with less than four minutes left and earned the victory with a 13-2 run. Carter Byrd capped the run with the game-winning basket and led the Titans’ with a game-high 34 points. North Oconee will get to host the Sweet 16 round after No. 4 seed Woodland-Stockbridge scored its 55-45 win over Region 6 champion Southwest DeKalb.

Girls

Baldwin 68, Shaw 44

Host Baldwin rebounded from its 51-48 loss to Griffin in the Region 2 championship last Friday with a 68-44 win over Shaw and improved to 11-0 at home this season. The Braves will get to host the Sweet 16 after No. 4 seed Troup’s 66-54 victory over No. 1 seed Burke County.

Class 3A

Boys

Harlem 57, Beach 56

A buzzer-beating lay-in from junior point guard Lemon Edmond lifted Harlem past Beach and into the second round. Trailing 56-55, Harlem inbounded the ball just short of half court and took time to find an opening. The Bulldogs passed the ball down to the corner before rotating it out to the top of the key where junior BJ Reese found junior Braylon Bussey in the corner. Bussey dribbled to the top of the key and passed Edmond who finished with a left-handed lay-in past two Beach defenders. Beach attempted a full-court shot at the buzzer but it fell short.

R5 #1 Sandy Creek 100, R6 #4 Ringgold 57

Four players scored in double-figures to lead top-ranked Sandy Creek into the second round. Amari Brown led with 24 points, Vic Newsome scored 22 points, Jared White added 17 points, Jacobi Robinson finished with 11 points and Jordan Alexander contributed 10 points.

Hart County 83, Gilmer 77 OT

The Bulldogs entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed from Region 8 and outscored Region 7 No. 2-seeded Gilmer 11-5 in the overtime period to pull off the upset and advance to the second round. Hart County enjoyed a 30-15 lead after the first quarter but weathered a 24-16 run by Gilmer in the second quarter. Gilmer had momentum through its 20-17 run in the third quarter and outscored Hart 13-9 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Johnson-Savannah 107, Hephzibah 45

Malachi Robinson scored 28 points with five 3-pointers to lead Johnson. Antonio Baker and Joshua Quarterman each scored 26 points for the Atomsmashers.

Monroe Area 80, Pickens 57

Jere’my Anderson scored 26 points, Jakyri Jones finished with 15 points and Vonte Newell scored 14 points to lead Monroe Area.

Dougherty 90, Mary Persons 37

Dougherty outscored Mary Persons 13-10 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. The Trojans led 46-16 at the half.

Hebron Christian 74, White County 55

Hebron Christian converted 12 3-point shots in its first round victory over White County. Jadon Yeh led Hebron with 28 points to lead all scorers.

In other 3A boys games: Douglass beat Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 61-52 and will face Hebron Christian in the second round. … Cedar Grove topped LaFayette and will travel to Monroe Area for its second round matchup. … Long County outlasted Salem 82-71 and will travel to Upson-Lee in the next round. … Crisp County’s 66-64 victory over Jackson earned the Cougars a trip to Savannah and a matchup with No. 2-ranked Johnson. … Wesleyan entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed from Region 7 and upended Region 8 No. 2 Stephens County 59-48 to earn a meeting with No. 2-ranked Johnson-Savannah in the second round. … Monroe had little trouble with Peach County in its 68-33 victory and will travel to Region 4 No. 1 Cross Creek after the Razorbacks beat Groves 86-63. .. Adairsville will host Hart County after beating Carver-Atlanta 80-56 in the first round.

Girls

Class 2A

Boys

Model 76, Athens Academy 56

No. 1 seed Model outscored Athens Academy 32-15 in the fourth quarter to set up its second-round home game against Washington—which held off visiting Callaway 68-62.

Putnam County 71, Toombs County 49

Host Putnam County took a 21-12 lead after the first quarter and cruised into the half with a commanding 38-23 lead before celebrating its ticket to the Sweet 16. The No. 2 seeded War Eagles’ exited last year’s playoffs in a first-round heartbreaker to Woodville-Tompkins (60-57) and will face 22-3 Dodge County in the second-round after the Indians’ 60-41 win over fourth-seeded Rutand.

North Cobb Christian 59, Redan 56

The Eagles’ road win over No. 2 seed Redan sets up a matchup with No. 1 seed Providence Christian in the Sweet 16. Providence Christian’s 89-51 win over Rockmart improved its record to 24-4 and this will be the first meeting between the programs since last year’s 88-83 regular season victory by North Cobb Christian.

In other Class 2A boys games: No. 3 seed Butler joined North Cobb Christian and Butler as the only road teams to survive the first round and will take on No. 1 seed Spencer following its 59-44 win over Tattnall County and Spencer’s 83-46 victory over Cook. No. 1 seed Windsor Forest scored a narrow 72-68 win over Thomson to set up a home game with No. 2 Central-Macon after its 67-49 win over Fitzgerald. … No. 1 seed Columbia improved to 28-1 following a 63-50 win over Drew Charter and will take on No. 2 seed Union County (85-63 win over Murray County). ..Top-seed Westside-Macon cruised past Vidalia 77-32 to pair up with Sumter County in the Sweet 16 after the Panthers defeated Northeast-Macon 62-47. No. 1 seed South Atlanta survived a 55-53 win over Landmark Christian to earn hosting duties for North Murray in the Sweet 16 after the Mountaineers topped Banks County 72-61 to improve to 23-3.

Girls

Central-Macon 50, Worth County 16

Top-seeded Central-Macon improved to 27-1 on the season and was led in scoring by Kayla Pryor (12) and Alaya Grane (12). Grane finished with a team-high four steals, teammate Maya Crawford added eight points and seven rebounds and Taliah Grier finished with eight points and a team-high five assists. Central-Macon will host Laney in the Sweet 16 after the Wildcats’ 64-46 win over Brantley County.

Mt. Paran 83, ELCA 17

No. 1 seed Mt. Paran improved to 27-1 and extended its win-streak to 15-straight with its 66-point victory over the Chargers. The Eagles will host No. 2 seed Model in the Sweet 16 after its 50-38 win over visiting East Jackson. Mt. Paran’s only loss this season was a 56-54 contest with Class 7A’s No. 1 ranked Brookwood on Dec. 30.

Dodge County 71, ACE Charter 26

No. 1 seed Dodge County built a commanding 28-4 lead after the first quarter and took a 52-19 lead into the half. Sophomore sensation Lyric Green matched her career-high with 32 points, Autumn Rhodes finished with 10 points, Altierra Gooch finished with nine and Ja’Vonna Hamilton contributed eight points. The Indians will host No. 3 seed North Cobb Christian in the Sweet 16 after its 48-39 road win over No. 2 seed Columbia.

Class A Division I

Boys

Girls

Class A Division II

Boys

Hancock Central 60, Chattahoochee County 52

Deonte Lowe led No. 2 seed Hancock Central with 26 points and was 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in the Panthers’ home win over No. 3 seed Chattahoochee County. Devin Watkins scored 12 points for Hancock Central, both Javaris Morris and Jamauri Evans scored seven points and Aareon Stephens Jr. scored six points. Hancock Central will host No. 4 seed Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy, which defeated No. 1 seed Warren County.

Telfair County 64, Jenkins County 57

No. 3 seed Telfair County won 64-57 on the road against No. 2 seed Jenkins County, with 30 points from Antonio Scott and 14 points and 11 rebounds from Kevin Barnes III. Telfair County will face No. 1 seed Charlton County on the road in the second round.

Charlton County 66, Early County 32

Elyiss Williams scored 21 points to go with 15 rebounds and two blocks for Charlton County, and the No. 1 seed routed No. 4 seed Early County at home. Also for Charlton County, Jarvis Wright had 16 points on four three-pointers; Jaylen King had 14 points and five rebounds; and Jamari Hamilton had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Portal 77, Treutlen 68

No. 1 seed Portal held a 38-26 halftime lead over No. 4 seed Treutlen, which rallied back to pull to within two points in the fourth quarter. Portal got 23 points from Joseph Thomas, 16 points from Marion Tremble, 11 points from Elijah Coleman and 10 points from Amir Jackson.

Christian Heritage 73, Lincoln County 46

Jax Abernathy led all scorers with 38 points for No. 2 seed Christian Heritage, which defeated No. 3 seed Lincoln County at home. Braden Koneman contributed 15 points for Christian Heritage, which travels to No. 1 seed Macon County for the second round.

In other Division II boys games: No. 2 seed Manchester defeated No. 3 seed Georgia Military 76-45 at home and will travel to No. 1 seed Greenforest Christian in the second round. Greenforest Christian was an 80-37 home winner over No. 4 seed Towns County. ... No. 3 seed McIntosh County Academy led 26-6 after the first quarter and coasted from there in its 85-44 road win over No. 2 seed Hawkinsville. The Buccaneers will face No. 1 seed Calhoun County on the road. Calhoun County defeated No. 4 seed Atkinson County 87-32. ... No. 4 seed Southwest Atlanta Christian was a 62-56 upset winner over No. 1 seed Warren County on the road. ... No. 3 seed Randolph-Clay defeated No. 2 seed Turner County on the road 50-43. Randolph-Clay will travel to No. 1 seed Portal in the second round. ... No. 3 seed Fulton Leadership Academy defeated No. 2 seed Aquinas on the road 59-51. FLA will travel to No. 1 seed Wilkinson County, an 85-39 home winner over No. 4 seed Greenville. ... No. 2 seed Mitchell County edged No. 3 seed Clinch County 65-60, and Mitchell County will visit No. 1 seed Dooly County, which won 58-52 at home over No. 4 seed Montgomery County. ... No. 1 seed Macon County handled No. 4 seed Twiggs County at home 102-64.

Girls

Telfair County 48, Jenkins County 33

No. 3 seed Telfair County defeated No. 2 seed Jenkins County on the road led by Passion Clay’s 13 points. Also for the Lady Trojans, Mia Reese scored 10 points and had 11 rebounds, Zah’Mya McDuffie scored 10 points and Zamariah Evans had nine points. Telfair County visits No. 1 seed Turner County in the second round.