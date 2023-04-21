GHSA Baseball playoff brackets/scores

The baseball state playoffs begins with the first round Saturday, April 22 in Class 7A and 6A. Class 5A-2A will start on Monday, followed by Class A Division I and II on Friday.
Each of the next three rounds will be staggered before the championships that will take place from May 16 to May 22 with the potential of a May 24 Game 3 date for Class A Division I and II.
Follow the link to see the full brackets or check out the complete playoff schedule below
Class 7A
First Round
April 22, 24
R5#3 Cherokee at R6#2 Forsyth Central
R8#4 Mountain View at R7#1 North Gwinnett
R3#3 Marietta at R4#2 Grayson
R2#4 Westlake at R1#1 Lowndes
R6#3 South Forsyth at R5#2 Walton
R7#4 Peachtree Ridge at R8#1 Buford
R4#3 Brookwood at R3#2 North Paulding
R1#4 Colquitt County at R2#1 East Coweta
R1#3 Valdosta at R2#2 Carrollton
R4#4 Archer at R3#1 Hillgrove
R7#3 Duluth at R8#2 Mill Creek
R6#4 Lambert at R5#1 Kennesaw Mountain
R2#3 Campbell at R1#2 Richmond Hill
R3#4 McEachern at R4#1 Parkview
R8#3 Dacula at R7#2 Norcross
R5#4 North Cobb at R6#1 Denmark
Second Round
April 28-29
Quarterfinals
May 4-5
Semifinals
May 10-11
Championship
May 16-17
Class 6A
First Round
April 22, 24
R5#3 East Paulding at R6#2 Allatoona
R8#4 Jackson County at R7#1 Blessed Trinity
R3#3 Alcovy at R4#2 Marist
R2#4 Brunswick at R1#1 Houston County
R6#3 Etowah at R5#2 Newnan
R7#4 Roswell at R8#1 North Forsyth
R4#3 St. Pius at R3#2 Forest Park
R1#4 Thomas County Central at R2#1 Evans
R1#3 Lee County at R2#2 Glynn Academy
R4#4 Dunwoody at R3#1 Woodward Academy
R7#3 Lassiter at R8#2 Lanier
R6#4 River Ridge at R5#1 Alexander
R2#3 South Effingham at R1#2 Tift County
R3#4 (TBD) at R4#1 North Atlanta
R8#3 Apalachee at R7#2 Pope
R5#4 South Paulding at R6#1 Woodstock
Second Round
April 29, May 1
Quarterfinals
May 5-6
Semifinals
May 12-13
Championship
May 18-19
Class 5A
First Round
April 24-25
R5#3 Jackson-Atl. at R6#2 Cambridge
R8#4 Jefferson at R7#1 Cartersville
R3#3 Northside-Columbus at R4#2 Chamblee
R2#4 Jones Count at R1#1 Greenbrier
R6#3 (TBD) at R5#2 Chapel Hill
R7#4 Dalton at R8#1 Loganville
R4#3 Tucker at R3#2 Harris County
R1#4 Statesboro at R2#1 Locust Grove
R1#3 Ware County at R2#2 Ola
R4#4 Arabia Mountain at R3#1 McIntosh
R7#3 Calhoun at R8#2 Winder-Barrow
R6#4 (TBD) at R5#1 Villa Rica
R2#3 Union Grove at R1#2 Coffee
R3#4 Northgate at R4#1 Decatur
R8#3 Flowery Branch at R7#2 Woodland-Cartersville
R5#4 Tri-Cities at R6#1 Centennial
Second Round
April 29, May 1
Quarterfinals
May 6-8
Semifinals
May 13, 15
Championship
May 19-20, 22
Class 4A
First Round
April 24-25
R5#3 Stockbridge at R6#2 Westminster
R8#4 North Hall at R7#1 Cedartown
R3#3 Islands at R4#2 Starr’s Mill
R2#4 Baldwin at R1#1 Bainbridge
R6#3 Druid Hills at R5#2 Pace Academy
R7#4 Central-Carroll at R8#1 North Oconee
R4#3 Whitewater at R3#2 Benedictine
R1#4 Westover at R2#1 West Laurens
R1#3 Cairo at R2#2 Perry
R4#4 Trinity Christian at R3#1 Wayne County
R7#3 Heritage-Catoosa at R8#2 Cherokee Bluff
R6#4 SW DeKalb at R5#1 Lovett
R2#3 Spalding at R1#2 Shaw
R3#4 Burke County at R4#1 LaGrange
R8#3 East Forsyth at R7#2 Sonoraville
R5#4 Hampton at R6#1 Holy Innocents’
Second Round
April 29, May 1
Quarterfinals
May 6-8
Semifinals
May 13, 15
Championship
May 19-20, 22
Class 3A
First Round
April 24-25
R5#3 Cedar Grove at R6#2 (TBD)
R8#4 Harris County at R7#1 (TBD)
R3#3 Long County at R4#2 Harlem
R2#4 Peach County at R1#1 Thomasville
R6#3 (TBD) at R5#2 (TBD)
R7#4 (TBD) at R8#1 Franklin County
R4#3 Richmond Academy at R3#2 Calvary Day
R1#4 (TBD) at R2#1 Pike County
R1#3 Crisp County at R2#2 Mary Persons
R4#4 (TBD) at R3#1 Savannah Christian
R7#3 (TBD) at R8#2 Oconee County
R6#4 (TBD) at R5#1 Sandy Creek
R2#3 Upson-Lee at R1#2 Columbus
R3#4 Savannah Country Day at R4#1 Morgan County
R8#3 Hebron Christian at R7#2 (TBD)
R5#4 Douglass-Atl. at R6#1 (TBD
Second Round
April 29, May 1
Quarterfinals
May 6-8
Semifinals
May 13, 15
Championship
May 19-20, 22
Class 2A
First Round
April 24-25
R5#3 ELCA at R6#2 Mt. Paran
R8#4 Athens Academy at R7#1 Model
R3#3 Toombs County at R4#2 (TBD)
R2#4 (TBD) at R1#1 Jeff Davis
R6#3 Walker at R5#2 Landmark Christian
R7#4 Fannin County at R8#1 Fellowship Christian
R4#3 (TBD) at R3#2 Brantley County
R1#4 Fitzgerald at R2#1 (TBD)
R1#3 Worth County at R2#2 (TBD)
R4#4 (TBD) at R3#1 Appling County
R7#3 Rockmart at R8#2 Banks County
R6#4 Drew Charter at R5#1 Redan
R2#3 (TBD) at R1#2 Cook
R3#4 Vidalia at R4#1 (TBD)
R8#3 Providence Christian at R7#2 Haralson County
R5#4 Callaway at R6#1 North Cobb Christian
Second Round
April 29, May 1
Quarterfinals
May 6-8
Semifinals
May 13, 15
Championship
May 19-20, 22
Class A Division I
First Round
April 27-28
R5#3 Oglethorpe County at R6#2 (TBD)
R8#4 Commerce at R7#1 Pepperell
R3#3 Bryan County at R4#2 Crawford County
R2#4 (TBD) at R1#1 Irwin County
R6#3 (TBD) at R5#2 Social Circle
R7#4 (TBD) at R8#1 Elbert County
R4#3 Lamar County at R3#2 Screven County
R1#4 Brooks County at R2#1 (TBD)
R1#3 Pelham at R2#2 (TBD)
R4#4 Temple at R3#1 Metter
R7#3 (TBD) at R8#2 Athens Christian
R6#4 (TBD) at R5#1 Prince Avenue Christian
R2#3 (TBD) at R1#2 Bacon County
R3#4 Claxton at R4#1 Heard County
R8#3 Tallulah Falls at R7#2 Darlington
R5#4 Jasper County at R6#1 (TBD)
Second Round
May 4-5
Quarterfinals
May 10-11
Semifinals
May 16-17
Championship
May 22-24
Class A Division 2
First Round
April 27-28
R5#3 (TBD) at R6#2 Marion County
R8#4 Lincoln County at R7#1 Bowdon
R3#3 McIntosh County Acad. at R4#2 Wheeler County
R2#4 Echols County at R1#1 Seminole County
R6#3 Taylor County at R5#2 (TBD)
R7#4 (TBD) at R8#1 Washington-Wilkes
R4#3 Treutlen at R3#2 Jenkins County
R1#4 Early County at R2#1 Charlton County
R1#3 Miller County at R2#2 Lanier County
R4#4 Hawkinsville at R3#1 ECI
R7#3 Mt. Zion-Carroll at R8#2 Towns County
R6#4 Chattahoochee County at R5#1 (TBD)
R2#3 Clinch County at R1#2 Baconton Charter
R3#4 Portal at R4#1 Wilcox County
R8#3 Lake Oconee Acad. at R7#2 Christian Heritage
R5#4 (TBD) at R6#1 Schley County
Second Round
May 4-5
Quarterfinals
May 10-11
Semifinals
May 16-17
Championship May 22-24