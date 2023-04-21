GHSA Baseball playoff brackets/scores

X

The baseball state playoffs begins with the first round Saturday, April 22 in Class 7A and 6A. Class 5A-2A will start on Monday, followed by Class A Division I and II on Friday.

Each of the next three rounds will be staggered before the championships that will take place from May 16 to May 22 with the potential of a May 24 Game 3 date for Class A Division I and II.

Follow the link to see the full brackets or check out the complete playoff schedule below

Class 7A

First Round

April 22, 24

R5#3 Cherokee at R6#2 Forsyth Central

R8#4 Mountain View at R7#1 North Gwinnett

R3#3 Marietta at R4#2 Grayson

R2#4 Westlake at R1#1 Lowndes

R6#3 South Forsyth at R5#2 Walton

R7#4 Peachtree Ridge at R8#1 Buford

R4#3 Brookwood at R3#2 North Paulding

R1#4 Colquitt County at R2#1 East Coweta

R1#3 Valdosta at R2#2 Carrollton

R4#4 Archer at R3#1 Hillgrove

R7#3 Duluth at R8#2 Mill Creek

R6#4 Lambert at R5#1 Kennesaw Mountain

R2#3 Campbell at R1#2 Richmond Hill

R3#4 McEachern at R4#1 Parkview

R8#3 Dacula at R7#2 Norcross

R5#4 North Cobb at R6#1 Denmark

Second Round

April 28-29

Quarterfinals

May 4-5

Semifinals

May 10-11

Championship

May 16-17

Class 6A

First Round

April 22, 24

R5#3 East Paulding at R6#2 Allatoona

R8#4 Jackson County at R7#1 Blessed Trinity

R3#3 Alcovy at R4#2 Marist

R2#4 Brunswick at R1#1 Houston County

R6#3 Etowah at R5#2 Newnan

R7#4 Roswell at R8#1 North Forsyth

R4#3 St. Pius at R3#2 Forest Park

R1#4 Thomas County Central at R2#1 Evans

R1#3 Lee County at R2#2 Glynn Academy

R4#4 Dunwoody at R3#1 Woodward Academy

R7#3 Lassiter at R8#2 Lanier

R6#4 River Ridge at R5#1 Alexander

R2#3 South Effingham at R1#2 Tift County

R3#4 (TBD) at R4#1 North Atlanta

R8#3 Apalachee at R7#2 Pope

R5#4 South Paulding at R6#1 Woodstock

Second Round

April 29, May 1

Quarterfinals

May 5-6

Semifinals

May 12-13

Championship

May 18-19

Class 5A

First Round

April 24-25

R5#3 Jackson-Atl. at R6#2 Cambridge

R8#4 Jefferson at R7#1 Cartersville

R3#3 Northside-Columbus at R4#2 Chamblee

R2#4 Jones Count at R1#1 Greenbrier

R6#3 (TBD) at R5#2 Chapel Hill

R7#4 Dalton at R8#1 Loganville

R4#3 Tucker at R3#2 Harris County

R1#4 Statesboro at R2#1 Locust Grove

R1#3 Ware County at R2#2 Ola

R4#4 Arabia Mountain at R3#1 McIntosh

R7#3 Calhoun at R8#2 Winder-Barrow

R6#4 (TBD) at R5#1 Villa Rica

R2#3 Union Grove at R1#2 Coffee

R3#4 Northgate at R4#1 Decatur

R8#3 Flowery Branch at R7#2 Woodland-Cartersville

R5#4 Tri-Cities at R6#1 Centennial

Second Round

April 29, May 1

Quarterfinals

May 6-8

Semifinals

May 13, 15

Championship

May 19-20, 22

Class 4A

First Round

April 24-25

R5#3 Stockbridge at R6#2 Westminster

R8#4 North Hall at R7#1 Cedartown

R3#3 Islands at R4#2 Starr’s Mill

R2#4 Baldwin at R1#1 Bainbridge

R6#3 Druid Hills at R5#2 Pace Academy

R7#4 Central-Carroll at R8#1 North Oconee

R4#3 Whitewater at R3#2 Benedictine

R1#4 Westover at R2#1 West Laurens

R1#3 Cairo at R2#2 Perry

R4#4 Trinity Christian at R3#1 Wayne County

R7#3 Heritage-Catoosa at R8#2 Cherokee Bluff

R6#4 SW DeKalb at R5#1 Lovett

R2#3 Spalding at R1#2 Shaw

R3#4 Burke County at R4#1 LaGrange

R8#3 East Forsyth at R7#2 Sonoraville

R5#4 Hampton at R6#1 Holy Innocents’

Second Round

April 29, May 1

Quarterfinals

May 6-8

Semifinals

May 13, 15

Championship

May 19-20, 22

Class 3A

First Round

April 24-25

R5#3 Cedar Grove at R6#2 (TBD)

R8#4 Harris County at R7#1 (TBD)

R3#3 Long County at R4#2 Harlem

R2#4 Peach County at R1#1 Thomasville

R6#3 (TBD) at R5#2 (TBD)

R7#4 (TBD) at R8#1 Franklin County

R4#3 Richmond Academy at R3#2 Calvary Day

R1#4 (TBD) at R2#1 Pike County

R1#3 Crisp County at R2#2 Mary Persons

R4#4 (TBD) at R3#1 Savannah Christian

R7#3 (TBD) at R8#2 Oconee County

R6#4 (TBD) at R5#1 Sandy Creek

R2#3 Upson-Lee at R1#2 Columbus

R3#4 Savannah Country Day at R4#1 Morgan County

R8#3 Hebron Christian at R7#2 (TBD)

R5#4 Douglass-Atl. at R6#1 (TBD

Second Round

April 29, May 1

Quarterfinals

May 6-8

Semifinals

May 13, 15

Championship

May 19-20, 22

Class 2A

First Round

April 24-25

R5#3 ELCA at R6#2 Mt. Paran

R8#4 Athens Academy at R7#1 Model

R3#3 Toombs County at R4#2 (TBD)

R2#4 (TBD) at R1#1 Jeff Davis

R6#3 Walker at R5#2 Landmark Christian

R7#4 Fannin County at R8#1 Fellowship Christian

R4#3 (TBD) at R3#2 Brantley County

R1#4 Fitzgerald at R2#1 (TBD)

R1#3 Worth County at R2#2 (TBD)

R4#4 (TBD) at R3#1 Appling County

R7#3 Rockmart at R8#2 Banks County

R6#4 Drew Charter at R5#1 Redan

R2#3 (TBD) at R1#2 Cook

R3#4 Vidalia at R4#1 (TBD)

R8#3 Providence Christian at R7#2 Haralson County

R5#4 Callaway at R6#1 North Cobb Christian

Second Round

April 29, May 1

Quarterfinals

May 6-8

Semifinals

May 13, 15

Championship

May 19-20, 22

Class A Division I

First Round

April 27-28

R5#3 Oglethorpe County at R6#2 (TBD)

R8#4 Commerce at R7#1 Pepperell

R3#3 Bryan County at R4#2 Crawford County

R2#4 (TBD) at R1#1 Irwin County

R6#3 (TBD) at R5#2 Social Circle

R7#4 (TBD) at R8#1 Elbert County

R4#3 Lamar County at R3#2 Screven County

R1#4 Brooks County at R2#1 (TBD)

R1#3 Pelham at R2#2 (TBD)

R4#4 Temple at R3#1 Metter

R7#3 (TBD) at R8#2 Athens Christian

R6#4 (TBD) at R5#1 Prince Avenue Christian

R2#3 (TBD) at R1#2 Bacon County

R3#4 Claxton at R4#1 Heard County

R8#3 Tallulah Falls at R7#2 Darlington

R5#4 Jasper County at R6#1 (TBD)

Second Round

May 4-5

Quarterfinals

May 10-11

Semifinals

May 16-17

Championship

May 22-24

Class A Division 2

First Round

April 27-28

R5#3 (TBD) at R6#2 Marion County

R8#4 Lincoln County at R7#1 Bowdon

R3#3 McIntosh County Acad. at R4#2 Wheeler County

R2#4 Echols County at R1#1 Seminole County

R6#3 Taylor County at R5#2 (TBD)

R7#4 (TBD) at R8#1 Washington-Wilkes

R4#3 Treutlen at R3#2 Jenkins County

R1#4 Early County at R2#1 Charlton County

R1#3 Miller County at R2#2 Lanier County

R4#4 Hawkinsville at R3#1 ECI

R7#3 Mt. Zion-Carroll at R8#2 Towns County

R6#4 Chattahoochee County at R5#1 (TBD)

R2#3 Clinch County at R1#2 Baconton Charter

R3#4 Portal at R4#1 Wilcox County

R8#3 Lake Oconee Acad. at R7#2 Christian Heritage

R5#4 (TBD) at R6#1 Schley County

Second Round

May 4-5

Quarterfinals

May 10-11

Semifinals

May 16-17

Championship May 22-24

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ask Garth Lagerwey: What to make of some MLS rules?
2h ago
