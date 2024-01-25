Former Georgia star Terrence Edwards takes Mount Vernon coaching job

Under Edwards’ guidance, Milton junior quarterback Luke Nickel was the AJC’s Class 7A offensive player of the year and Class 7A’s leading passer in yardage. Milton had several college prospects at wide receiver, including four-star recruit C.J. Wiley, who made first-team all-state.

Edwards coached the previous six seasons as Pace Academy’s offensive coordinator. He also has worked privately as a wide receivers coach.

Edwards, 44, is Georgia’s all-time leading receiver. From 1999 to 2002, he had 204 receptions for 3,093 yards and 30 touchdowns. Edwards played briefly in the NFL with the Falcons and then nine seasons in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Montreal Alouettes.

Edwards’ older brother, Robert Edwards, also is a former star Georgia player who is a high school head coach. Robert works at the brothers’ alma mater, Washington County.

Terrence Edwards led Washington County to state titles in 1996 and 1997 and was inducted into the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame in 2022.