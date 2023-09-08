Football, softball and volleyball scores from Thursday

Credit: Wesleyan Twitter @Softball_Wolves

Credit: Wesleyan Twitter @Softball_Wolves

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
42 minutes ago
X

Football

Appling County 21, Wayne County 7

Charlton County 40, University Christian, FL 13

Glenn Hills 12, Josey 8

KIPP Atlanta Charter 34, Forest Park 0

Miller Grove 38, Campbell 18

Northside-Columbus 33, Shaw 7

Osborne 35, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Worth County 49, Central-Macon 0

Softball

Alcovy 17, Rockdale County 7

Alexander 20, Langston Hughes 1

Blessed Trinity 8, Roswell 0

Buford 13, Dacula 1

Chapel Hill 15, Mays 0

Chattooga 14, Christian Heritage 2

Columbus 13, Thomasville 1

Columbus 16, Thomasville 0

Commerce 16, Athens Christian 4

Decatur 15, Arabia Mountain 0

Dougherty 24, Monroe 16

East Forsyth 15, Cedar Shoals 0

Effingham County 21, Brunswick 0

Harris County 14, Drew 0

Heritage-Catoosa 9, Southeast Whitfield 0

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 8, Adairsville 1

Lanier 15, Gainesville 0

Lanier County 14, Echols County 1

Lassiter 27, Johns Creek 1

Lithonia 19, M. L. King 3

Long County 17, Liberty County 0

Lumpkin County 11, Fannin County 2

Mill Creek 9, Collins Hill 0

Mountain View 21, Central Gwinnett 4

Newnan 6, Paulding County 2

North Cobb Christian 16, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 1

North Springs 13, Northview 3

River Ridge 1, Sequoyah 0

Savannah Christian 11, Islands 1

Social Circle 14, Jasper County 4

St. Pius X 8, Lakeside-DeKalb 5

Starr’s Mill 17, Riverdale 0

Stratford Academy 15, Heritage-Newnan 1

Taylor County 12, Fullington Academy 2

Walton 9, Kennesaw Mountain 1

Ware County 13, Jenkins 0

Ware County 16, Jenkins 1

Wayne County 12, Burke County 0

Wayne County 14, Burke County 0

Wheeler 19, Osborne 2

Whitefield Academy 11, St. Francis 1

Woodland-Cartersville 9, Hiram 0

Woodward Academy 15, Forest Park 0

Worth County 15, Fitzgerald 6

Volleyball

Alpharetta 2, Milton 0

BAASA 3, Athens Christian 0

Brooks County 2, Quitman County 0

Brookwood 2, Dunwoody 0

Brookwood 2, North Gwinnett 0

Calvary Day 2, Long County 0

Central-Macon 3, Northeast-Macon 0

Coosa 2, Dalton 0

Cross Creek 3, Salem 0

Dalton 2, Ringgold 0

Darlington 2, Coosa 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Dutchtown 0

Evans 2, Davidson Fine Arts 1

Fayette County 3, Spalding 0

Gordon Lee 3, Rockmart 0

Hebron Christian 2, Whitefield Academy 0

Heritage Christian 2, Alexander 0

Jackson County 3, Apalachee 1

Kell 2, Centennial 0

Lambert 2, Milton 1

Lovett 2, Cross Keys 0

Lowndes 3, Colquitt County 0

Model 2, Cedartown 0

Morrow 2, M. L. King 0

Pace Academy 2, Woodward Academy 0

Perry 2, Baldwin 0

Perry 2, Hardaway 0

Pickens 3, West Hall 0

Pope 3, Blessed Trinity 1

Prince Avenue 2, Elbert County 0

Putnam County 2, Glenn Hills 0

RCTCM 2, Laney 0

Shiloh 2, Discovery 0

Sonoraville 2, Adairsville 0

Sonoraville 2, Cass 0

South Forsyth 2, River Ridge 0

St. Vincents 2, Glynn Academy 1

Whitewater 2, Newnan 1

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Democratic Cobb lawmaker to seek Georgia’s 6th District seat in Congress4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Report: Elton John has left his Atlanta residence after 32 years
5h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-Georgia GOP chair seeks to punish Fulton prosecutor over legal brochure
7h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Former Atlanta superintendent Herring hired by organization
5h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Former Atlanta superintendent Herring hired by organization
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Survey: University System of Georgia faculty report dissatisfaction
6h ago
The Latest

GHSA’s highest class could expand to 64 schools
6h ago
Josh Alexander named Falcons Coach of the Week
6h ago
Class A: Prince Avenue vs. Monroe Area one of three ranked matchups
7h ago
Featured

YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
Uga: The story of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot began in 1956
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top