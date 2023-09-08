Football, softball and volleyball scores from Thursday

Football
Appling County 21, Wayne County 7
Charlton County 40, University Christian, FL 13
Glenn Hills 12, Josey 8
KIPP Atlanta Charter 34, Forest Park 0
Miller Grove 38, Campbell 18
Northside-Columbus 33, Shaw 7
Osborne 35, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Worth County 49, Central-Macon 0
Softball
Alcovy 17, Rockdale County 7
Alexander 20, Langston Hughes 1
Blessed Trinity 8, Roswell 0
Buford 13, Dacula 1
Chapel Hill 15, Mays 0
Chattooga 14, Christian Heritage 2
Columbus 13, Thomasville 1
Columbus 16, Thomasville 0
Commerce 16, Athens Christian 4
Decatur 15, Arabia Mountain 0
Dougherty 24, Monroe 16
East Forsyth 15, Cedar Shoals 0
Effingham County 21, Brunswick 0
Harris County 14, Drew 0
Heritage-Catoosa 9, Southeast Whitfield 0
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 8, Adairsville 1
Lanier 15, Gainesville 0
Lanier County 14, Echols County 1
Lassiter 27, Johns Creek 1
Lithonia 19, M. L. King 3
Long County 17, Liberty County 0
Lumpkin County 11, Fannin County 2
Mill Creek 9, Collins Hill 0
Mountain View 21, Central Gwinnett 4
Newnan 6, Paulding County 2
North Cobb Christian 16, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 1
North Springs 13, Northview 3
River Ridge 1, Sequoyah 0
Savannah Christian 11, Islands 1
Social Circle 14, Jasper County 4
St. Pius X 8, Lakeside-DeKalb 5
Starr’s Mill 17, Riverdale 0
Stratford Academy 15, Heritage-Newnan 1
Taylor County 12, Fullington Academy 2
Walton 9, Kennesaw Mountain 1
Ware County 13, Jenkins 0
Ware County 16, Jenkins 1
Wayne County 12, Burke County 0
Wayne County 14, Burke County 0
Wheeler 19, Osborne 2
Whitefield Academy 11, St. Francis 1
Woodland-Cartersville 9, Hiram 0
Woodward Academy 15, Forest Park 0
Worth County 15, Fitzgerald 6
Volleyball
Alpharetta 2, Milton 0
BAASA 3, Athens Christian 0
Brooks County 2, Quitman County 0
Brookwood 2, Dunwoody 0
Brookwood 2, North Gwinnett 0
Calvary Day 2, Long County 0
Central-Macon 3, Northeast-Macon 0
Coosa 2, Dalton 0
Cross Creek 3, Salem 0
Dalton 2, Ringgold 0
Darlington 2, Coosa 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Dutchtown 0
Evans 2, Davidson Fine Arts 1
Fayette County 3, Spalding 0
Gordon Lee 3, Rockmart 0
Hebron Christian 2, Whitefield Academy 0
Heritage Christian 2, Alexander 0
Jackson County 3, Apalachee 1
Kell 2, Centennial 0
Lambert 2, Milton 1
Lovett 2, Cross Keys 0
Lowndes 3, Colquitt County 0
Model 2, Cedartown 0
Morrow 2, M. L. King 0
Pace Academy 2, Woodward Academy 0
Perry 2, Baldwin 0
Perry 2, Hardaway 0
Pickens 3, West Hall 0
Pope 3, Blessed Trinity 1
Prince Avenue 2, Elbert County 0
Putnam County 2, Glenn Hills 0
RCTCM 2, Laney 0
Shiloh 2, Discovery 0
Sonoraville 2, Adairsville 0
Sonoraville 2, Cass 0
South Forsyth 2, River Ridge 0
St. Vincents 2, Glynn Academy 1
Whitewater 2, Newnan 1
