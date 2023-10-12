First place in Region 2 at stake, but remainder of 6A schedule light in Week 9

Among the teams with the weekend off are six that either are tied for or have sole possession of first place in their regions. Those teams are Thomas County Central and Lee County of Region 1, Mundy’s Mill of Region 3, North Atlanta of Region 4, Douglas County of Region 5, and Rome of Region 6.

Still, there are a number of games this week that will have a significant impact on the playoff race. Here is a look at the games in each region and where teams stand heading into the final four weekends of the regular season.

Region 1

All six teams have the week off. Second-ranked Thomas County Central and No. 4 Lee County are the only remaining unbeaten teams in region play, and their game on Oct. 27 could decide the region championship. However, sixth-ranked Houston County, which lost to Lee County 44-35 two weeks ago, is lurking in third place and gets its chance to complicate matters when it faces Thoms County Central next week. Northside-Warner Robins seems the likely bet to take the region’s fourth and final playoff berth, but the Eagles will need to beat Veterans on Oct. 27 to secure it.

Region 2

The winner of Friday night’s Effingham County-Evans game will emerge as the only remaining unbeaten team in region play and the front-runner for the region title. However, both still have to deal with defending champion Brunswick, and Evans has a game remaining against third-place Glynn Academy, which handed Brunswick its only region loss. Brunswick has the week off, while Glynn Academy plays at Grovetown on Thursday and South Effingham travels to Lakeside-Evans on Friday.

Region 3

The only teams playing this week are Woodward Academy and Rockdale County, who will meet in Conyers. Woodward Academy, ranked No. 10, has a chance to move into a tie for first place with Mundy’s Mill, which leads the War Eagles by a half-game. Those teams will play at Woodward Academy on Oct. 27, likely with the region title on the line. Mundy’s Mill, Jonesboro, Lovejoy, Alcovy, Morrow and Forest Park have the week off.

Region 4

Marist can pull into a tie for first place with idle North Atlanta with a victory over winless South Cobb this week. Marist and North Atlanta are certain playoff teams, leaving Riverwood, Dunwoody and St. Pius battling for the region’s final two playoff spots. Dunwoody and St. Pius lost their region openers two weeks ago, making their matchup this week a key one in the playoff race. Riverwood, 1-1 in region play after a loss to North Atlanta last week, is off this week, as is Lakeside-DeKalb, which is playing a non-region schedule.

Region 5

All eight teams have the week off. Third-ranked Douglas County is the only remaining unbeaten team and is one game ahead of Hughes and East Paulding. The Tigers already have a crucial victory against defending state champion Hughes, and a win against East Paulding next week would all but wrap up their first region title since 2002. Newnan and South Paulding are tied for fourth place, but both still have to play Douglas County and Hughes. Newnan beat South Paulding 21-15 three weeks ago.

Region 6

Creekview and Rome are the two remaining unbeaten teams in league play. Rome is off this week while Creekview takes on third-place Sequoyah, which lost to Rome 56-3 last week. If Creekview wins this week, the Grizzlies’ matchup against Rome on Oct. 27 is almost certain to decide the region championship. Allatoona and River Ridge, who are both off this week, are tied for fourth place. Allatoona is 1-2 in region play, the same record it had at this point last year before rallying down the stretch to finish in second place. Etowah and Woodstock meet in this week’s other region game.

Region 7

If things go as expected this week, the region standings aren’t going to change very much. First-place Roswell (3-0 in region play) is projected by the computer Maxwell Ratings as a 36-point favorite against sixth-place Pope (0-2); second-place Alpharetta (2-0) is a 30-point favorite against fourth-place Lassiter (1-1); and third-place Blessed Trinity (2-1) is a 38-point favorite against last-place Johns Creek (0-3). Alpharetta concludes the regular season with game against Blessed Trinity and Roswell. Sprayberry has the week off.

Region 8

Gainesville, the defending champion, is the only remaining undefeated team and the overwhelming favorite. This week, the Red Elephants take on Habersham Central, which is battling with Jackson County and Shiloh for fourth place. Lanier and North Forsyth are tied for second place, although North Forsyth lost to Lanier last week and still has to face Gainesville. Lanier plays last-place Apalachee on Thursday. North Forsyth, Jackson County and Shiloh have the week off.