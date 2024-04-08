Finn Jacobson leading Atlanta International into the postseason

Atlanta International is ranked No. 1 in Class A Division I and is coming off a key 2-1 victory over No. 3 Whitefield Academy (12-4-1, 6-2) Thursday. After upending Whitefield, the Eagles (6-0) lead the Area 6 standings ahead of Whitefield Academy (6-2), No. 8 Mount Vernon (7-4-4, 6-2) and Paideia (7-3-2, 5-2).

Senior Finn Jacobson has been outstanding for Atlanta International and has 29 of the team’s 66 goals while adding six assists. Junior Alex Dubois scored four goals and senior Nico Decoufle, sophomore Val Kristensen, junior Antoine Jacob, junior Gabriel Alarcon Espina and senior Callum Francis each have three goals on the season.

The Eagles have outscored opponents 66-10 and have a 2-2 tie against Class 5A Rome on Feb. 23 and a 2-1 loss to Class 7A No.10 Pebblebrook on March 1. Since the loss to Pebblebrook, the team has beaten A Division I defending-champion No. 5 Paideia 1-0, Tucker 5-2, Mt. Paran 6-0, St. Francis 10-0, Weber 6-0 and Whitefield.