Finn Jacobson leading Atlanta International into the postseason

Atlanta International is ranked No. 1 in Class A Division I and is coming off a key 2-1 victory over No. 3 Whitefield Academy (12-4-1, 6-2) Thursday. After upending Whitefield, the Eagles (6-0) lead the Area 6 standings ahead of Whitefield Academy (6-2), No. 8 Mount Vernon (7-4-4, 6-2) and Paideia (7-3-2, 5-2).
Senior Finn Jacobson has been outstanding for Atlanta International and has 29 of the team’s 66 goals while adding six assists. Junior Alex Dubois scored four goals and senior Nico Decoufle, sophomore Val Kristensen, junior Antoine Jacob, junior Gabriel Alarcon Espina and senior Callum Francis each have three goals on the season.
The Eagles have outscored opponents 66-10 and have a 2-2 tie against Class 5A Rome on Feb. 23 and a 2-1 loss to Class 7A No.10 Pebblebrook on March 1. Since the loss to Pebblebrook, the team has beaten A Division I defending-champion No. 5 Paideia 1-0, Tucker 5-2, Mt. Paran 6-0, St. Francis 10-0, Weber 6-0 and Whitefield.
The Eagles will play host to Galloway (5-5, 3-3) Tuesday and Mount Pisgah (1-9-1, 0-6) Thursday to close out the regular season before the playoffs. Atlanta International has had recent playoff success with championships in 2015 (Class A) and 2022 (Class A Private).
Where do the defending-champions stand as the regular season nears the end? Class 7A – Lambert is ranked No. 3 and is 12-2-1, 4-1. Class 6A – Lassiter is ranked No. 5 and 9-3-1, 4-2. Class 5A – Dalton is No. 3 and is 12-3-1, 4-1. Class 4A – Johnson-Gainesville is No. 1 and is 12-1-1, 10-0. Class 3A – Coahulla Creek is No. 7 and is 10-4-1, 6-0. Class 2A – Tatnall County is No. 8 and is 10-5, 8-5. Class A-Division I – Paideia is No. 5 and is 7-3-2, 5-2. Class A Division II – Christian Heritage is No. 4 and is 6-4, 2-1.
See the latest rankings below.
Class 7A
1. Hillgrove
2. Discovery
3. Lambert
4. South Forsyth
5. Milton
6. Grayson
7. Archer
8. Peachtree Ridge
9. Collins Hill
10. Pebblebrook
Class 6A
1. River Ridge
2. Johns Creek
3. Sprayberry
4. Sequoyah
5. Lassiter
6. North Atlanta
7. North Forsyth
8. Veterans
9. Marist
10. Blessed Trinity
Class 5A
1. McIntosh
2. Clarke Central
3. Dalton
4. Cass
5. Centennial
6. Greenbrier
7. Kell
8. Calhoun
9. Chattahoochee
10. Decatur
Class 4A
1. Johnson-Gainesville
2. Westminster
3. Starr’s Mill
4. Cedar Shoals
5. Whitewater
6. Druid Hills
7. Pace Academy
8. East Forsyth
9. Cherokee Bluff
10. Clarkston
Class 3A
1. Hebron Christian
2. Oconee County
3. Savannah Country Day
4. Wesleyan
5. Columbus
6. Bremen
7. Coahulla Creek
8. Pike County
9. Richmond Academy
10. Thomasville
Class 2A
1. Model
2. Toombs County
3. Union County
4. Walker
5. Jeff Davis
6. East Jackson
7. Callaway
8. Tattnall County
9. Pierce County
10. Landmark Christian
Class A Division I
1. Atlanta International
2. Dalton Academy
3. Whitefield Academy
4. Tallulah Falls
5. Paideia
6. East Laurens
7. Woodville-Tompkins
8. Mount Vernon
9. Metter
10. Rabun County
Class A Division II
1. Georgia Military
2. Lake Oconee Academy
3. Aquinas
4. Christian Heritage
5. Atkinson County
6. Dooly County
7. Fugees
8. Towns County
9. Atlanta Classical
10. Wheeler County
