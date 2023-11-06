Final Volleyball Rankings

Class 7A state champion North Cobb earned the No. 1 spot with a dominant 3-1 win over Walton in Saturday’s finals. The Warriors lost just one match in their final 24 of the season and that was to the Raiders in the region championship. In the playoffs, the Warriors dropped just one set before closing out Walton 3-1 and taking the season series over the Raiders. As a result, North Cobb, which was ranked No. 2 in the pre-playoff poll was the only team not ranked No. 1 heading into the playoffs that closed the season at No. 1. North Cobb senior Nikol Antova had 78 kills in this year’s postseason—including 17 in the finals.