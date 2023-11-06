Final Volleyball Rankings

Credit: GHSA

Credit: GHSA

Class 7A state champion North Cobb earned the No. 1 spot with a dominant 3-1 win over Walton in Saturday’s finals. The Warriors lost just one match in their final 24 of the season and that was to the Raiders in the region championship. In the playoffs, the Warriors dropped just one set before closing out Walton 3-1 and taking the season series over the Raiders. As a result, North Cobb, which was ranked No. 2 in the pre-playoff poll was the only team not ranked No. 1 heading into the playoffs that closed the season at No. 1. North Cobb senior Nikol Antova had 78 kills in this year’s postseason—including 17 in the finals.

Alpharetta swept Pope for the Class 6A title and will finish as one of the state’s highest rated teams in the national poll. Georgia Tech-commit Logan Wiley and fellow senior captain Brooke Boyles were main components in the Raiders’ championship campaign and outstanding play from senior Jala Drayton and junior Abigail Li strengthen the case that Alpharetta boasted the most talented team in the state this season regardless of classification. The Raiders went 37-1 after opening the year 1-2 and avenged the only loss during that span by sweeping Pope in the finals (25-21, 25-16, 25-21).

Class 7A

1. North Cobb

2. Walton

3. Hillgrove

4. Cherokee

5. North Gwinnett

6. Buford

7. West Forsyth

8. Richmond Hill

9. Marietta

10. Brookwodo

Class 6A

1. Alpharetta

2. Pope

3. St. Pius

4. Johns Creek

5. Blessed Trinity

6. North Forsyth

7. Newnan

8. Marist

9. Woodward Academy

10. Lakeside-Evans

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Greater Atlanta Christian

3. Kell

4. Dalton

5. Jefferson

6. Midtown

7. Chattahoochee

8. Cartersville

9. Loganville

10. Northgate

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. Lovett

3. Westminster

4. Starr’s Mill

5. Central-Carroll

6. Trinity Christian

7. Whitewater

8. Holy Innocents’

9. Chestatee

10. Heritage-Catoosa

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Oconee County

3. Hart County

4. Hebron Christian

5. Morgan County

6. White County

7. Savannah Christian

8. Wesleyan

9. Columbus

10. Richmond Academy

Class 2A

1. Mt. Paran

2. Landmark Christian

3. Savannah Arts

4. Model

5. ELCA

6. North Cobb Christian

7. Providence Christian

8. Pierce County

9. Elite Scholar’s Academy

10. Davidson Fine Arts

Class A

1. Mt. Pisgah

2. Whitefield Academy

3. Mt. Vernon

4. Mt. Bethel

5. Tallulah Falls

6. Heard County

7. Armuchee

8. Savannah

9. Chattooga

10. Darlington

