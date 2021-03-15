Final girls basketball rankings: Three teams win first state titles

Calhoun County (14-1) played just 15 games this season, but it made the most of them, winning the Class A Public title with a 49-45 win over Clinch County on Saturday. Calhoun County committed 30 turnovers, but Clinch County was 18-of-84 (21.4 percent) from the field, 4-of-19 (21.1 percent) on 3-pointers and 5-of-16 (31.3 percent) on free throws.

The other four state champions had won previous state titles. Class 7A Marietta (21-5) broke the longest drought, winning its first championship since 1951. Class 2A Josey (20-6), the only unranked team to capture a championship this season, won its first state title since 1998. Class 5A Woodward Academy (22-1) won its first title since 1999, and Class 4A Carver-Columbus (16-2) won its second in three years.

Eleven teams that were unranked heading into the state tournament worked their way into the final top 10s. They were Brookwood in Class 7A, Dutchtown and Griffin in 5A, Cedar Shoals and Pickens in 4A, Pierce County in 3A, Josey and Callaway in 2A, Deerfield-Windsor in A Private, and Emanuel County Institute and Commerce in A Public.

Class 7A

1. Marietta (21-5)

2. McEachern (18-5)

3. Collins Hill (25-2)

4. Cherokee (24-4)

5. Woodstock (22-9)

6. Brookwood (16-8)

7. North Forsyth (23-5)

8. Campbell (14-4)

8. Norcross (20-8)

10. North Paulding (19-6)

Class 6A

1. Westlake (20-0)

2. Carrollton (30-2)

3. Lovejoy (20-6)

4. Buford (26-1)

5. Kell (25-4)

6. River Ridge (27-4)

7. Hughes (18-7)

8. Statesboro (22-1)

9. Sprayberry (21-6)

10. Rockdale County (19-4)

Class 5A

1. Woodward Academy (22-1)

2. Forest Park (23-6)

3. Southwest DeKalb (20-7)

4. Dutchtown (22-9)

5. Griffin (19-8)

6. New Manchester (24-4)

7. Cass (25-2)

8. Hiram (19-5)

9. Loganville (26-4)

10. St. Pius (19-3)

Class 4A

1. Carver-Columbus (16-2)

2. Jefferson (23-5)

3. Cairo (18-2)

4. Cedar Shoals (18-9)

5. Troup (15-6)

6. Luella (21-3)

7. Pickens (22-5)

8. Spalding (15-4)

9. Marist (21-4)

10. Arabia Mountain (15-3)

Class 3A

1. Cross Creek (23-2)

2. Greater Atlanta Christian (15-8)

3. Upson-Lee (23-1)

4. Lumpkin County (25-5)

5. Sonoraville (23-5)

6. Johnson-Savannah (12-3)

7. Stephens County (19-7)

8. Pierce County (19-7)

9. Westminster (17-3)

10. Americus-Sumter (15-5)

Class 2A

1. Josey (20-6)

2. Fannin County (23-5)

3. Butler (21-5)

4. Elbert County (23-3)

5. Washington County (17-2)

6. Early County (16-1)

7. Columbia (17-8)

8. East Laurens (16-3)

9. Rabun County (19-7)

10. Callaway (15-7)

Class A Private

1. Hebron Christian (29-2)

2. St. Francis (22-5)

3. Holy Innocents’ (12-7)

4. Galloway (19-7)

5. Mount Paran Christian (23-4)

6. Wesleyan (12-6)

7. Greenforest (14-6)

8. Eagle’s Landing Christian (16-7)

9. Deerfield-Windsor (18-9)

10. Trinity Christian (16-9)

Class A Public

1. Calhoun County (14-1)

2. Clinch County (22-2)

3. Lake Oconee Academy (25-1)

4. Greenville (15-1)

5. Emanuel County Institute (14-7)

6. Commerce (19-11)

7. Georgia Military (18-2)

8. Turner County (18-7)

9. Dublin (22-4)

10. Trion (19-5)