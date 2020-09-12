Douglas County 37, Stockbridge 13

But Douglas County essentially put the game away on its ensuing possession when on the second play of the drive, Justin Franklin took a quick screen from senior QB Jimmy Inman, raced around the left corner and sprinted 67 yards down the near sideline for a touchdown that pushed the Douglas County lead to 23-13 after Austin Lewis, who hit a 35-yard field goal in the first half, nailed the extra point kick.

Douglas County added another touchdown in the third quarter, when Kobe Harris capped a 10-play, 79-yard drive with a 21-yard run, and closed the scoring with a little less than three minutes left in the game on a 4-yard run by Zavion Terrell.

With so many weapons (seven different players scored touchdowns in last week’s win), dividing touches could be a problem. But it’s not at the west metro Atlanta program, according to White.

“All we preach is family,” White said. “In a family, you forget about me and it’s all about we.”

That philosophy is evident in the fact that Douglas County plays two senior quarterbacks – Inman and Andreus Lewis.

“We go with whoever has the hot hand,” White said. “Both of them are playing well and practicing well, and that’s the key. Wednesday will let you know who’s going to play and right now both of them are practicing and playing well.”

White said the key to the program’s new success has been keeping Douglas County players in Douglas County, and holding them accountable.

“You have to be disciplined, that’s the number one thing, and you have to hold them accountable,” White said. “They’ve done a great job of buying into what we’ve been telling them. We’ve still got a lot of work to do, but I like where we are right now.”