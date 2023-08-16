Dougherty’s Gilbert takes new job; Joyner named interim coach

Uyl Joyner became interim coach at Dougherty this week, taking over for Johnny Gilbert, who was approved Monday as the Albany school system’s student support services coordinator.

Joyner was the quarterback on Dougherty’s 1998 state championship team and offensive coordinator for 2021 Class 3A runner-up Carver of Columbus.

Dougherty has had its best success this century under Gilbert, who became coach in 2019 after a winless season but led the Trojans to 9-3 and 10-3 finishes the past two seasons.

Quarterback Kameron Davis, an AJC Super 11 pick, has been a big part of the turnaround.

Dougherty opens against crosstown rival Westover on Friday.

