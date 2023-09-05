Class A: Ranked teams in Division I and II produce strong Week 3 performances

With one minor exception, it was a solid Week 3 for ranked teams in Divisions I and II of Class A.

The blemish came with Division II No. 3 Early County losing to Division II No. 1 Schley County, 30-0.

Aaron Philo has one of the best weekends, completing 24-of-31 passes for 304 yards and five touchdowns and running for another to lead Division I top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian past Class 2A No. 10 Athens Academy, 52-21.

The victory moved the defending champion Wolverines to 3-0.

Highlights from Class A Division I

-- Sophomore quarterback Ty Truelove was 13-of-21 passing for 282 yards and three touchdowns to help Rabun County past Adairsville 35-20. The Tigers lost to Class 3A No. 4 Stephens County 35-0 last week.

-- No. 2 Swainsboro defeated Class 2A Jeff Davis 32-0 to move to 3-0 entering next week’s road game at Dodge County.

-- Dublin moved up to No. 7 after beating Lamar County 33-28. Junior Micah O’Neal completed 3-of-4 passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another.

-- No. 9 Elbert County fell from No. 4 after a 21-20 victory against Class 3A Harlem. Elbert is 2-1 and will face Washington-Wilkes at home Sept. 15.

-- No. 10 Mount Vernon defeated Mount Paran 44-6. Senior quarterback Sam Nazarian was 9-of-10 passing for 243 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two touchdowns.

Highlights from Class A Division II

-- Top-ranked Schley County beat Early County 30-0. Senior quarterback Jay Kanazawa was 13-of-24 passing for 172 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 60 yards and one touchdown.

-- Five different players rushed for touchdowns to lead No. 2 Manchester past Columbus, 54-3. Quavion Cooper led with two touchdowns and 134 yards on 10 carries. Darius Favors, Caron Long, Keelan Whitaker and Javon Favors each scored one rushing touchdown.

-- Macon County climbed from No. 9 to No. 4 after beating Dooly County 36-30. KhaiMadj Patterson had 18 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

-- Senior Kyler McGrinn had 16 carries for 209 yards and three touchdowns, and senior Jordan Beasley had 12 carries for 249 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 5 Bowdon past Class 3A Bremen, 42-16.

-- Quarterback Jim Franklin was 16-of-26 passing for 225 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 6 Aquinas to a 19-17 victory against Savannah Country Day.

-- Jashaun Raymond had five carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 7 Clinch County past Miller County, 28-0. Zaylen Blank and Jeremy Bell each had one rushing touchdown for Clinch.

Class A Division I Week 3 results

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (3-0) beat Class 2A No. 10 Athens Academy 52-21.

2. (2) Swainsboro (3-0) beat Class 2A Jeff Davis 32-0.

3. (5) Irwin County (1-1) was off.

4. (6) Bleckley County (2-0) was off.

5. (9) Trion (2-0) was off.

6. (7) Brooks County (0-2) Friday vs. Class 2A No. 8 Cook was postponed.

7. (10) Dublin (2-0) beat Lamar County 33-28.

8. (3) Rabun County (2-1) beat Class 3A Adairsville 35-20.

9. (4) Elbert County (2-1) beat Class 3A Harlem 21-20.

10. (10) Mount Vernon (3-0) beat Class 2A Mount Paran 44-6 .

Class A Division II Week 3 results

1. (1) Schley County (1-0) beat No. 3 Early County 30-0.

2. (2) Manchester (1-0) beat Class 3A Columbus 54-3.

3. (5) Early County (2-0) lost to No. 1 Schley County 30-0.

4. (9) Macon County (2-0) beat Dooly County 36-30.

5. (3) Bowdon (0-2) beat Class 3A Bremen 42-16.

6. (8) Aquinas (2-0) beat Class 3A Savannah Country Day 19-17.

7. (4) Clinch County (1-1) beat Miller County 28-0.

8. (7) McIntosh County Academy (1-1) was off.

9. (NR) Greene County (2-0) beat Hancock Central 43-6.

10. (NR) Jenkins County (2-0) beat East Laurens 38-20.