Class A Division II: Semifinal coverage from Valdosta State

Girls: Lake Oconee Academy 34, Mount Zion-Carroll 14

Defending-champion Lake Oconee Academy advanced to the state title game while having little trouble in the Titans’ 34-14 victory over Mount Zion-Carroll in the opening game of the day of the Class A Division I semifinals at Valdosta State.

Senior point guard Jada Williams scored 18 of Lake Oconee Academy’s 34 points in a game where the Titans led 21-3 at the half.

Lake Oconee entered the tournament as the Region 8 champion and beat Bowdon 76-32, Schley County 63-34, Turner County 58-23 and Mount Zion-Carroll to earn the title berth.