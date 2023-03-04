X
Class A Division II: Semifinal coverage from Valdosta State

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
56 minutes ago

Boys: Charlton County 50, Greenforest 49

A game-winning 3-point shot from Jarvis Wright as time expired completed Charlton County’s upset of Greenforest in the Class A Division II semifinals.

The game was tied at 15 after the first quarter but Charlton took a 27-24 lead at the half. Greenforest’s 14-7 run in the third quarter gave the Eagles a 38-34 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Wright, a 6-foot-2 sophomore shooting guard, entered the semifinals averaging a team-leading 20 points per game. Jamari Hamilton scored 16 points to lead the Indians ahead of Elyiss Williams, who scored 11 points. Isaiah Lloyd scored 12 points, DK Manyiel Dut added 11 points and Gai Choi scored 10 points.

Charlton (29-2) beat Early County 66-32, Telfair County 79-42, Hancock Central 68-45 and Greenforest to earn the program’s first-ever championship berth.

Girls: Lake Oconee Academy 34, Mount Zion-Carroll 14

Defending-champion Lake Oconee Academy advanced to the state title game while having little trouble in the Titans’ 34-14 victory over Mount Zion-Carroll in the opening game of the day of the Class A Division I semifinals at Valdosta State.

Senior point guard Jada Williams scored 18 of Lake Oconee Academy’s 34 points in a game where the Titans led 21-3 at the half.

Lake Oconee entered the tournament as the Region 8 champion and beat Bowdon 76-32, Schley County 63-34, Turner County 58-23 and Mount Zion-Carroll to earn the title berth.

Credit: AP

