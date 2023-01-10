Class A Basketball blog: Manchester’s secret to success.... four players in double figures

Manchester improved to 11-2 overall, 2-1 in Region 6 play, after an 83-58 victory against Schley County on Saturday.

The losses came against No. 7 Wilkinson County (69-53) on Dec. 23 and Greenville (73-70) last Friday. Manchester opened the season with six consecutive victories. It defeated Wilkinson County 71-65 on Dec. 19, then lost 69-53 to Wilkinson four days later. Manchester then beat Alcovy (87-63), Spalding (76-47), Northside-Warner Robins (60-59) and Taylor County (64-46).