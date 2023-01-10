Class A Basketball blog: Manchester’s secret to success.... four players in double figures

It probably doesn’t hurt that the Manchester boys team has four players averaging double figures, and that is one of the main reasons they are ranked No. 6 in Class A Division II.
Manchester improved to 11-2 overall, 2-1 in Region 6 play, after an 83-58 victory against Schley County on Saturday.
The losses came against No. 7 Wilkinson County (69-53) on Dec. 23 and Greenville (73-70) last Friday. Manchester opened the season with six consecutive victories. It defeated Wilkinson County 71-65 on Dec. 19, then lost 69-53 to Wilkinson four days later. Manchester then beat Alcovy (87-63), Spalding (76-47), Northside-Warner Robins (60-59) and Taylor County (64-46).
Manchester is led by senior Zy’Juan Gray, who averages 18 points, 11 rebounds and three steals per game. Senior Elijuan Wright is averaging 21 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Sophomore Darius Bryant averages 10 points, eight rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. And sophomore Treylin Jones is averaging 10 points and seven rebounds. Senior Omarion Brown only contributes three points a game, but he leads the team with 11.3 rebounds per outing.
The Blue Devils will be at home against Lamar County (5-10) Tuesday, then travel to Lamar County on Friday before a home game against Webster County on Jan. 17. The Blue Devils will re-enter region play against Macon County on Jan. 20 on the road.
Class A Division I Boys Top-10
1. Mount Bethel Christian (11-4)
2. Mount Pisgah Christian (12-5)
3. King’s Ridge Christian (11-4)
4. Mount Vernon (9-7)
5. Darlington (12-2)
6. Tallulah Falls (10-2)
7. Dublin (11-2)
8. Savannah (12-4)
9. Social Circle (6-6)
10. St. Francis (6-9)
Class A Division II Boys Top-10
1. Greenforest Christian (7-6)
2. Christian Heritage (12-0)
3. Portal (11-1)
4. Mitchell County (12-1)
5. Calhoun County (10-2)
6. Manchester (11-2)
7. Wilkinson County (8-5)
8. Charlton County (12-1)
9. Macon County (12-2)
10. Telfair County (9-2)
Class A Division I Girls Top-10
1. St. Francis (13-5)
2. Galloway (14-3)
3. Elbert County (12-3)
4. Rabun County (14-1)
5. Woodville-Tompkins (11-4)
6. Lamar County (13-3)
7. Pelham (7-2)
8. Trion (10-1)
9. Darlington (12-4)
10. Athens Christian (10-4)
Class A Division II Girls Top-10
1. Lake Oconee Academy (13-1)
2. Clinch County (10-0)
3. Turner County (12-2)
4. Schley County (7-1)
5. Taylor County (12-1)
6. Montgomery County (13-1)
7. Mt. Zion-Carroll (14-3)
8. Jenkins County (11-2)
9. Macon County (9-4)
10. Early County (9-5)
