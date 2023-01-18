Class 7A blog: Boys basketball standings, updates

Region 1: Camden County finished in last place a year ago but stands in first midway into the region schedule. The Wildcats must face its top two contenders, Valdosta and Lowndes, on the road down the stretch. The Valdosta game is Friday. Camden doesn’t have much basketball tradition. It has won two region titles in its history, in 2016 and 2020. Lowndes is the defending champion. Both MaxPreps and the Maxwell Ratings view Lowndes as the strongest team. MaxPreps has Lowndes No. 23 in 7A while Maxwell has the Vikings at No. 28. Neither computer ranking views this as a region to make hay in the state playoffs. And Colquitt County is having an especially rough go. The Packers lost to Lowndes 58-18 on Tuesday.

Team Region W Region L Overall W Overall L Camden County 4 0 12 7 Valdosta 2 1 10 8 Lowndes 2 1 11 9 Richmond Hill 1 3 6 12 Colquitt County 0 4 0 10