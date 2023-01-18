Class 7A blog: Boys basketball standings, updates

With three weeks left in the regular season, here are Class 7A standings for boys basketball with commentary on where things might be headed in each region.
Region 1: Camden County finished in last place a year ago but stands in first midway into the region schedule. The Wildcats must face its top two contenders, Valdosta and Lowndes, on the road down the stretch. The Valdosta game is Friday. Camden doesn’t have much basketball tradition. It has won two region titles in its history, in 2016 and 2020. Lowndes is the defending champion. Both MaxPreps and the Maxwell Ratings view Lowndes as the strongest team. MaxPreps has Lowndes No. 23 in 7A while Maxwell has the Vikings at No. 28. Neither computer ranking views this as a region to make hay in the state playoffs. And Colquitt County is having an especially rough go. The Packers lost to Lowndes 58-18 on Tuesday.
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|Camden County
|4
|0
|12
|7
|Valdosta
|2
|1
|10
|8
|Lowndes
|2
|1
|11
|9
|Richmond Hill
|1
|3
|6
|12
|Colquitt County
|0
|4
|0
|10
Region 2: Pebblebrook, ranked No. 5 in the classification, plays at second-place Carrollton on Friday. Four of Pebblebrook’s six losses have come against out-of-state teams. Pebblebrook beat North Carolina’s No. 4 overall team, Cannon, in triple overtime on Saturday. Pebblebrook has made the state semifinals the past two seasons and is the favorite here. Carrollton made the Class 6A quarterfinals last season and is ranked No. 12 in the class by both MaxPreps and Maxwell.
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|Pebblebrook
|2
|0
|11
|6
|Carrollton
|2
|1
|15
|3
|Campbell
|1
|1
|12
|5
|East Coweta
|1
|2
|10
|9
|Westlake
|0
|2
|7
|10
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|McEachern
|2
|0
|11
|6
|Hillgrove
|2
|1
|10
|8
|Harrison
|1
|1
|10
|8
|Marietta
|1
|1
|3
|16
|North Paulding
|0
|3
|7
|12
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|Newton
|3
|0
|11
|6
|Grayson
|2
|0
|11
|4
|South Gwinnett
|2
|1
|13
|5
|Archer
|1
|2
|13
|3
|Parkview
|0
|2
|9
|7
|Brookwood
|0
|3
|9
|8
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|Cherokee
|3
|0
|15
|2
|Wheeler
|2
|0
|10
|6
|North Cobb
|1
|2
|14
|3
|Walton
|1
|2
|12
|6
|Kennesaw Mountain
|1
|2
|11
|7
|Osborne
|0
|2
|11
|5
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|Denmark
|4
|0
|11
|7
|Milton
|3
|1
|14
|3
|Lambert
|2
|2
|12
|7
|West Forsyth
|1
|3
|7
|11
|South Forsyth
|1
|3
|6
|13
|Forsyth Central
|1
|3
|3
|14
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|Norcross
|7
|0
|16
|2
|Peachtree Ridge
|5
|2
|15
|5
|North Gwinnett
|4
|2
|6
|10
|Berkmar
|4
|3
|10
|9
|Meadowcreek
|2
|5
|6
|12
|Duluth
|1
|5
|6
|12
|Discovery
|0
|6
|3
|15
|Team
|Region W
|Region L
|Overall W
|Overall L
|Buford
|3
|1
|13
|5
|Collins Hill
|3
|1
|11
|7
|Mountain View
|2
|2
|11
|6
|Mill Creek
|2
|2
|11
|7
|Dacula
|1
|3
|5
|14
|Central Gwinnett
|1
|3
|4
|13