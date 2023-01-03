Class 7A blog: A closer look at top 5 girls basketball teams

1. Brookwood (13-1): The Broncos are coming off tight wins against No. 4 Wesleyan of 4A (68-67) and No. 1 Mount Paran Christian of 2A (56-54) in a holiday tournament. They’ve also beaten No. 4 Lovejoy of 6A. Their loss came against No. 1 River Ridge of Class 6A on Dec. 2. Brookwood reached the quarterfinals last season and lost to eventual champion Norcross. The team’s top player is point guard Diana Collins, who has signed with Ohio State.

2. Archer (11-2): The Tigers are in the same region with No. 1 Brookwood. Those teams meet Jan. 20 and Feb. 7. A state semifinalist last season, Archer has lost only to Hoover of Alabama and No. 1 St. Francis of Class A Division I. Its best victory is probably against No. 8 South Forsyth in the opener. Archer has three returning starters, all seniors – Taniyah McGowan, Courtney Nesbit and Ashanti Brynant – plus a new coach, Lamar Harris.