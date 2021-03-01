Class 6A blog: Westlake, Kell girls and boys to meet in quarterfinal doubleheader

Scoot Henderson, Crystal’s brother, is the No. 14-rated player nationally among juniors. His jumper with 24 seconds remaining provided the winning points against River Ridge. He scored 18 against the Knights and 13 points against Shiloh.

Westlake (16-3) has quietly moved into the rankings at the No. 9 spot by winning 12 of 13 games since a 4-2 start. Westlake is the No. 1 seed out of Region 4, which did not have a region tournament, and has beaten Northside-Warner Robins 66-50 and Heritage-Conyers 71-69 in overtime in the state tournament. The Lions trailed Heritage 22-7 after the first quarter and 33-20 at halftime and still trailed by 10 with minutes remaining but rallied to tie the game at 60-60 to force overtime.

Two unranked teams – the Lee County boys and Grovetown girls – made it to the 6A quarterfinals.

Lee County’s boys (16-10), the Region 1 champions, followed up their first-round victory over Hughes with a 55-52 overtime win over Brunswick on Saturday to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since the program won its only state title in 1985. M.J. Taylor, who finished with 18 points, hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and made a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to force the extra period. Lee County will host third-ranked Chattahoochee this week. Chattahoochee rallied to beat Buford 76-72 in overtime in the second round behind 25 points from A.J. White.

Grovetown, which opened in 2009, has a basketball team in the quarterfinals for the first time in school history after its girls defeated Richmond Hill and Lee County in the first two rounds. Grovetown (12-7), the No. 2 seed from Region 3, led Lee County 38-18 at halftime Saturday and held on for a 60-52 victory. The Warriors will travel to No. 10 River Ridge at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The only No. 3 seed remaining in either bracket is the sixth-ranked Hughes girls team, which joins fellow Region 4 teams Westlake and Lovejoy in the quarterfinals. The Panthers defeated Houston County 45-30 and No. 9 Rockdale County 61-55 in the first two rounds.

*State tournament scores, matchups:

Girls

Second round

Hughes 66, Rockdale County 55

Carrollton 64, Sequoyah 43

Buford 90, Sprayberry 63

Lovejoy 48, Statesboro 31

River Ridge 55, Rome 42

Grovetown 60, Lee County 52

Westlake 84, Brunswick 36

Kell 50, Habersham Central 32

Quarterfinals

(R4 #3) Hughes at (R5 #1) Carrollton

(R4 #2) Lovejoy at (R8 #1) Buford

(R3 #2) Grovetown at (R7 #1) River Ridge

(R4 #1) Westlake at (R6 #1) Kell

Boys

Second round

Evans 63, Tucker 50

Centennial 66, Winder-Barrow 58

Wheeler 77, Lanier 64

Richmond Hill 42, North Atlanta 39

Chattahoochee 76, Buford 72

Lee County 55, Brunswick 52

Westlake 71, Heritage-Conyers 69

Kell 63, Shiloh 55

Quarterfinals

(R7 #2) Centennial at (R3 #1) Evans

(R6 #2) Wheeler at (R2 #1) Richmond Hill

(R7 #1) Chattahoochee at (R1 #1) Lee County

(R4 #1) Westlake at (R6 #1) Kell