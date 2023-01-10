Class 6A blog: River Ridge girls, Alexander boys retain No. 1 status despite losses

*Back on track: Defending boys state champion Grovetown, which struggled to a 4-8 start against the most difficult schedule in Class 6A, according to MaxPreps, got off to a strong start in Region 2 Saturday night with an 80-44 victory over South Effingham. The Warriors (5-8, 1-0) travel to Evans (9-4, 1-1) Tuesday night before heading into weekend showdowns against the region’s other two undefeated teams, Effingham County (11-3, 1-0) and Brunswick (12-2, 4-0).

*Still perfect: Gainesville’s girls team improved to 12-0 overall when it defeated Habersham Central 48-42 Friday night in the teams’ Region 8 opener. Julia Payne made six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Gainesville is the only Class 6A team, boys or girls, that has not lost a game this season. The Red Elephants continue region play Tuesday against Apalachee before an important content Friday night at region leader North Forsyth (9-5, 2-0).

*Tuesdays top matchups: Three games between top-10 teams highlight the Tuesday night schedule. Perhaps the best is the Region 4 boys content between No. 2 Marist (10-5, 3-0) and No. 3 St. Pius (11-4, 3-0). The winner will take sole possession of first place. The winner of the boys game between No. 6 Jonesboro (11-3, 5-0) and No. 8 Woodward Academy (13-2, 6-0) will be alone in first place in Region 3. The top girls game matches No. 2 Forest Park (11-3, 6-0) against No. 5 Rockdale County (12-3). Forest Park holds a one-game lead over Rockdale County in a region that also includes third-ranked Lovejoy (12-4, 4-2) and No. 4 Woodward Academy (10-5, 4-2).