Class 5A girls basketball: Kell 68, Bradwell Institute 54

Jackson (26-1), a quarterfinalist last season, advanced with a 54-47 victory over No. 5 Union Grove.

Bradwell Institute scored the first points of the game on a putback by Ta’naya Moore and was tied 5-5 after a 3-pointer by Parris Parham with 5:39 remaining in the first quarter, but Kell seized control by outscoring the Tigers 25-7 over the next eight minutes for a 30-12 lead.

The Tigers cut the deficit to 31-20, but Kell scored seven of the final nine points of the half and led 38-22 going into the break.

MJ Harris made four of Kell’s seven 3-pointers in the first half. She finished with five 3-pointers and 18 points.

“We know that’s a very good team, and our girls were just ready to play,” Bailey said. “We were hitting shots in the first half and we were moving well on defense, so I think we were just clicking on all cylinders. The second half we came out kind of slow, and they started hitting shots, but all in all we pulled it together in the end.”

Henderson and Jada Green scored four points each in Kell’s 8-2 run to open the second half that stretched the lead to 46-24 with 5:30 to play in the third quarter

Bradwell Institute fought back, outscoring the Longhorns 19-5 over the next seven minutes to pull within 51-43, the closest it would get in the second half.

The key to the Tigers’ late rally was Bowman, the Region 1 player of the year. She scored 10 of her team-high 23 points in the final seven minutes.