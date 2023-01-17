Class 5A blog: Records keep falling at Calhoun

A pair of Calhoun players have made history this season – Britiya Curtis for the girls and Dylan Faulkner for the boys. Both have climbed to the top of some significant school milestones.
Curtis, a senior guard for the No. 6-ranked Yellow Jackets, became the school’s all-time scoring leader when she scored her 1,501st point, breaking the old mark held by Jana Johns. Curtis also connected on her 195th career 3-pointer to pass Kayla Ralston on the school’s all-time list.
Sandy’s Spiel ranks Curtis as one of the top available unsigned senior point guards for colleges.
Faulkner, a 6-foot-9 senior forward, became the program’s all-time leading rebounder. He has already signed with Lipscomb University. Faulkner is averaging 23.5 points, 15.1 rebounds and 3.9 blocks for the Yellow Jackets.
Earlier this season, boys coach Vince Layson earned the 200th win of his career with a win over Harrison.
Eagle’s Landing rolls on
The No. 2 Eagles Landing boys (19-0) picked up two impressive wins last year. Coach Elliott Montgomery’s team beat Region 2 rival Dutchtown 51-42 and defeated Class A No. 1 Greenforest Christian 52-47. David Thomas had five 3-pointers against Greenforest.
