ajc logo
X

Class 5A blog: Records keep falling at Calhoun

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

A pair of Calhoun players have made history this season – Britiya Curtis for the girls and Dylan Faulkner for the boys. Both have climbed to the top of some significant school milestones.

Curtis, a senior guard for the No. 6-ranked Yellow Jackets, became the school’s all-time scoring leader when she scored her 1,501st point, breaking the old mark held by Jana Johns. Curtis also connected on her 195th career 3-pointer to pass Kayla Ralston on the school’s all-time list.

Sandy’s Spiel ranks Curtis as one of the top available unsigned senior point guards for colleges.

Faulkner, a 6-foot-9 senior forward, became the program’s all-time leading rebounder. He has already signed with Lipscomb University. Faulkner is averaging 23.5 points, 15.1 rebounds and 3.9 blocks for the Yellow Jackets.

Earlier this season, boys coach Vince Layson earned the 200th win of his career with a win over Harrison.

Eagle’s Landing rolls on

The No. 2 Eagles Landing boys (19-0)  picked up two impressive wins last year. Coach Elliott Montgomery’s team beat Region 2 rival Dutchtown 51-42 and defeated Class A No. 1 Greenforest Christian 52-47. David Thomas had five 3-pointers against Greenforest.

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton

The Hawks are a team in turmoil - again

Credit: Photo

‘A beam of light’: Chandler LeCroy left a legacy in UGA football and beyond

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ defensive coordinator search kicks into gear; interviews set up

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Brett Seither transfers to Georgia Tech

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Brett Seither transfers to Georgia Tech

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson is back and motivated
1h ago
The Latest

Class 2A blog: Central-Macon girls charging toward postseason
1h ago
Class 6A blog: River Ridge girls strengthen hold on No. 1 with victory at Buford
3h ago
High school basketball updates from Martin Luther King Jr. Day
17h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy High Museum of Art

Free events in Atlanta: Fun and worthwhile things to do
7h ago
Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration
At-risk apartment tenants in Georgia need your help: A letter to Georgia lawmakers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top