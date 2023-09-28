Class 4A Blog: Week 7 Primer

There are 25 total region games taking place in Class 4A this week and there will be region openers played in Region 1, Region 3, Region 6 and Region 7. In the five-team Region 1, No. 4 Bainbridge will host Class A Division I No. 5 ranked Brooks County in non-region play, and Cairo will open up region play at home against Shaw. The Syrupmakers are 5-1 on the year and are coming off a 55-0 win over Salem. In Region 2, No. 3 ranked Perry opened up region play last Friday with a 41-0 win over Howard and will visit West Laurens next—who was served a 44-27 loss to Griffin to drop to 1-0 in region play. No. 7 Spalding will take on Griffin Saturday and Baldwin will host Howard after falling 34-0 last week to Spalding and exiting the poll.

No. 6 Burke County and No. 9 Wayne County meet in a big Region 3 opener and top 10 showdown. Burke County is fresh off a 34-0 win over Statesboro and Wayne County also produced a shutout in its latest 9-0 win over Jenkins. No. 1 ranked Benedictine will host New Hampstead and Islands is fresh off a bye and will look for its first win of the season against a 3-2 Southeast Bulloch squad.

The big news in Region 4 was the season-ending injury to Troup quarterback Taeo Todd and now the Tigers will look to bounce back from last week’s 20-18 loss to Starr’s Mill against North Clayton. LaGrange will take on Riverdale tonight and the other key matchups with playoff implications will be Fayette County at Whitewater and Trinity Christian at Starr’s Mill. Trinity Christian and Starr’s Mill are currently at the top of the region standings after improving to 2-0 last week. In Region 7, undefeated Central-Carroll will clash with reigning region champion Cedartown in a banner matchup.

Class 4A Week 7 Standings and Schedule

Region 1

Cairo 0-0, 5-1

Bainbridge 0-0, 3-2

Shaw 0-0, 3-3

Westover 0-0, 3-3

Hardaway 0-0, 0-6

Friday, Sept. 29

Bainbridge vs. Brooks County

*Cairo vs. Shaw

Region 2

Spalding 1-0, 5-0

Perry 1-0, 4-1

Griffin 1-0, 1-4

Westside-Macon 0-0, 4-0

Baldwin 0-1, 3-2

Howard 0-1, 3-2

West Laurens 0-1, 2-3

Friday, Sept. 29

*Baldwin vs. Howard

*Westside-Macon vs. Perry

Saturday, Sept. 30

*Griffin vs. Spalding

Region 3

Benedictine 0-0, 5-0

Burke County 0-0, 5-0

Wayne County 0-0, 4-1

Southeast Bulloch 0-0, 3-2

New Hampstead 0-0, 2-2

Islands 0-0, 0-5

Friday, Sept. 29

Benedictine vs. New Hampstead

Burke County vs. Wayne County

Islands vs. Southeast Bulloch

Region 4

Starr’s Mill 2-0, 3-2

Trinity Christian 2-0, 3-2

North Clayton 2-1, 4-2

Troup 1-1, 4-1

LaGrange 1-1, 3-2

Fayette County 1-1, 1-4

Whitewater 0-2, 2-3

Riverdale 0-3, 0-6

Thursday, Sept. 28

*LaGrange vs. Riverdale

Friday, Sept. 29

*North Clayton vs. Troup

*Starr’s Mill vs. Trinity Christian

*Whitewater vs. Fayette County

Region 5

Stockbridge 2-0, 3-2

Lovett 2-0, 2-3

McDonough 1-1, 3-1

Hampton 1-1, 2-3

Pace Academy 1-1, 2-3

Luella 1-1, 1-4

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0-2, 0-6

Woodland-Stockbridge 0-2, 0-5

Friday, Sept. 29

*Hampton vs. Pace Academy

*Lovett vs. Luella

*McDonough vs. Woodland-Stockbridge

*Mt. Zion-Jonesboro vs. Stockbridge

Region 6

Holy Innocents’ 0-0, 5-0

Miller Grove 0-0, 4-1

Stephenson 0-0, 4-1

Westminster 0-0, 3-2

Southwest DeKalb 0-0, 2-3

Hapeville Charter 0-0, 2-3

+Druid Hills 0-0, 3-1-1

+Clarkston 0-0, 1-4

+Stone Mountain 0-0, 0-5

Thursday, Sept. 28

*Hapeville Charter vs. Stephenson

Friday, Sept. 29

*Holy Innocents’ vs. Westminster *Miller Grove vs. Southwest DeKalb

Region 7

Central-Carroll 0-0, 5-0

Northwest Whitfield 0-0, 4-1

Cedartown 0-0, 3-2

Heritage-Catoosa 0-0, 3-2

Sonoraville 0-0, 2-3

Southeast Whitfield 0-0, 1-4

Friday, Sept. 22

*Central-Carroll vs. Cedartown

*Heritage-Ringgold vs. Southeast Whitfield

*Northwest Whitfield vs. Sonoraville

Region 8

North Hall 3-0, 5-0

East Forsyth 2-0, 4-0

North Oconee 2-0, 4-0

Cedar Shoals 2-1, 2-3

Madison County 1-1, 3-1

East Hall 1-2, 2-3

Cherokee Bluff 1-2, 1-4

Walnut Grove 0-3, 1-4

Chestatee 0-3, 0-5

+Johnson-Gainesville 0-0, 1-4

+Seckinger 0-0, 0-5

Friday, Sept. 29

*Cedar Shoals vs. Cherokee Bluff

*Chestatee vs. Madison County

*East Forsyth vs. East Hall

Johnson-Gainesville vs. Lakeside-DeKalb

*North Hall vs. North Oconee

Seckinger vs. Oglethorpe County