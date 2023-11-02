Class 4A Blog: Week 12 Primer with seeding breakdown

In Region 2, Spalding secured the region title last week with a win over Perry, who earned the No. 2 seed. Now, Perry will face West Laurens before the playoffs and the other two region matchups will be Westside-Macon at Howard and Baldwin at Griffin. Westside-Macon, Howard, Baldwin and Griffin are all still capable of earning playoff bids with just two spots open. Region 3 will hinge on the result of Southeast Bulloch at Bainbridge. If Bainbridge ears the victory, then it will force a three-way tie with Wayne County and New Hampstead. If Southeast Bulloch defeats Burke County, then Wayne County would get the No. 2 seed, New Hampstead would get the No. 3 and Southeast Bulloch would clinch the No. 4.

Region 4 features a huge showdown with Troup at LaGrange. Starr’s Mill defeated both Troup and LaGrange and so the Panthers can secure the No. 1 seed with a win over Whitewater. If Starr’s Mill falls to Whitewater, then the winner of Troup and LaGrange will take the title. Trinity Christian is in the opposite situation as Starr’s Mill and its 4-2 region record includes losses to Troup and LaGrange, but a win over Starr’s Mill.

All four seeds are set for Region 5 heading into Week 12 with No. 1 Stockbridge, No. 2 Luella, No. 3 Lovett and No. 4 Pace Academy. Stockbridge will close out the year with McDonough, Pace Academy will host Mt. Zion-Jonesboro, Lovett will visit Woodland-Stockbridge and Luella will visit Hampton before their playoffs begin next week. In Region 6, Westminster’s matchup with Miller Grove on Thursday will be the first piece of the Week 12 puzzle as the Wildcats can remain in contention for a top seed. If Westminster wins and Hapeville defeats Stephenson then Westminster will be the region champion. Stephenson is the team that controls its destiny and so a win by Stephenson would put the Jags at No. 1, Westminster at No. 2 and then Hapeville could find itself in a tie with Holy Innocents’, who would leap the Hornets for No. 3.

In Region 7, Central-Carroll can clinch the crown with a win over Heritage-Catoosa and a Lions win would put Cedartown at No. 1 if the Bulldogs defeat Northwest Whitfield. Northwest Whitfield sits one game back on Heritage-Catoosa and Cedartown, but could force a three-way tie with a win over Cedartown and a Heritage loss to Central-Carroll.

In Region 8, East Forsyth and North Hall will battle for the potential No. 3 seed behind North Oconee and Madison County as Cherokee Bluff takes on the Titans needing to win to guarantee a berth against the undefeated top seed.

FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS Region 1 vs. Region 4

Region 2 vs. Region 3

Region 5 vs. Region 8

Region 6 vs. Region 7

CURRENT CLASS 4A STANDINGS

Region 1

Cairo 3-0, 8-1

Bainbridge 3-0, 7-2

Westover 2-2, 5-5 [3]

Shaw 1-3, 4-6 [4]

Hardaway 0-4, 0-10

Friday, Nov. 3

Bainbridge vs. Cairo

Region 2

Spalding 6-0, 10-0 [1]

Perry 4-1, 7-2 [2]

Westside-Macon 3-2, 7-2

Baldwin 2-3, 5-4

Howard 2-3, 5-4

Griffin 1-4, 1-8

West Laurens 0-5, 2-7

Friday, Nov. 3

Griffin vs. Baldwin

Howard vs. Westside-Macon

Perry vs. West Laurens

Region 3

Benedictine 5-0, 10-0 [1]

Wayne County 3-2, 7-3

New Hampstead 3-2, 4-2

Burke County 2-2, 7-2

Southeast Bulloch 1-3, 4-5

Islands 0-5, 0-10

Friday, Nov. 3

Burke County vs. Southeast Bulloch

Region 4

Troup 5-1, 8-1

LaGrange 5-1, 7-2

Starr’s Mill 5-1, 6-3

Trinity Christian 4-2, 5-4

Whitewater 3-3, 5-4

North Clayton 2-5, 4-6

Fayette County 1-5, 1-8

Riverdale 0-7, 0-10

Friday, Nov. 3

LaGrange vs. Troup

Trinity Christian vs. Fayette County

Whitewater vs. Starr’s Mill

Region 5

Stockbridge 6-0, 7-2 [1]

Luella 5-1, 5-4 [2]

Lovett 4-2, 4-5 [3]

Pace Academy 3-3, 4-5 [4]

McDonough 3-3, 6-3

Hampton 2-4, 3-6

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 1-5, 1-8

Woodland-Stockbridge 0-6, 0-9

Friday, Nov. 3

Hampton vs. Luella

Pace Academy vs. Mt. Zion-Jonesboro

Stockbridge vs. McDonough

Woodland-Stockbridge vs. Lovett

Region 6

Stephenson 3-1, 7-2

Westminster 3-1, 6-3

Hapeville Charter 3-1, 5-4

Holy Innocents’ 2-2, 7-2

Miller Grove 1-3, 5-4

Southwest DeKalb 0-4, 2-7

Druid Hills 0-0, 7-1-1

Clarkston 0-0, 1-8

Stone Mountain 0-0, 1-8

Thursday, Nov. 2

Westminster vs. Miller Grove

Friday, Nov. 3

Clarkston vs. Lakeside-DeKalb

Druid Hills vs. Stone Mountain

Holy Innocents’ vs. Hapeville Charter

Southwest DeKalb vs. Stephenson

Region 7

Central-Carroll 4-0, 9-0

Cedartown 3-1, 6-3

Heritage-Catoosa 3-1, 6-3

Northwest Whitfield 2-2, 6-3

Sonoraville 0-4, 2-7

Southeast Whitfield 0-4, 1-8

Friday, Nov. 3

Cedartown vs. Northwest Whitfield

Heritage-Catoosa vs. Central-Carroll

Sonoraville vs. Southeast Whitfield

Region 8

North Oconee 7-0, 9-0 [1]

Madison County 5-2, 7-2 [2]

North Hall 5-2, 7-2

East Forsyth 4-3, 6-3

Cherokee Bluff 4-3, 4-5

Cedar Shoals 4-4, 4-6

Walnut Grove 2-5, 3-6

East Hall 1-6, 2-7

Chestatee 0-7, 0-9

Johnson-Gainesville 0-0, 4-5

Seckinger 0-0, 3-7

Friday, Nov. 3

Chestatee vs. Walnut Grove

Johnson-Gainesville at Midtown

Madison County vs. East Hall

North Hall vs. East Forsyth

North Oconee vs. Cherokee Bluff