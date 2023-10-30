Class 4A Blog: Week 11 Takeaways

Visiting Central-Carroll, ranked No. 6, moved to 9-0 and 4-0 in Region 7 with its 42-20 win over Northwest Whitfield. Zyleigh Person had two punt returns for touchdowns for Central, the first a 34-yard return in the first quarter and the second a 46-yard return in the second quarter to give the Lions a 21-0 lead at halftime. Central quarterback J.R. Harris scrambled out of the pocket and ran for a 50-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give the Lions a 28-0 lead. Three other players rushed for touchdowns for the Lions: Jonaz Walton (35 yards), Zaylend Person (14 yards) and Ty Brewer (11 yards). Northwest Whitfield fell to 6-3 and 2-2 in the region. Next Friday Central travels to Heritage-Catoosa, which is 3-1 in the region after defeating Sonoraville.

No. 3 Bainbridge won 42-0 on the road at Hardaway, improving to 7-2 and 3-0 in Region 1. The Bearcats got a touchdown return from Keenan Phillips on the opening kickoff, and Phillips also scored on rushes of 24 yards and 1 yard. Bainbridge quarterback Cam Sanders threw a 28-yard touchdown to Antavious Murphy and a 23-yard touchdown to Darius Mills and also rushed for an 11-yard score. With the win, Bainbridge moved into a tie with Cairo atop the region, and the Bearcats host Cairo next Friday for the region championship. Hardaway finished its season 0-10.

No. 2 North Oconee remained undefeated after a 70-15 win over East Hall on the road. The Titans moved to 9-0 and 7-0 in Region 8 with the region title already in hand. East Hall fell to 2-7 and 1-6. … No. 8 Stockbridge wrapped up the Region 5 title with a 31-7 home win over Pace Academy. Stockbridge moved to 7-2 and 6-0 in the region with the win, and Pace Academy fell to 4-5 and 3-3.

Class 4A Week 11 Results and Current Standings

Region 1

Cairo 3-0, 8-1

Bainbridge 3-0, 7-2

Shaw 1-3, 4-6 Westover 2-2, 5-5

Hardaway 0-4, 0-10

Friday, Oct. 27

*Bainbridge 42, Hardaway 0

*Westover 38, Shaw 10

Region 2

Spalding 6-0, 10-0

Perry 4-1, 8-1

Westside-Macon 3-2, 7-2 Baldwin 2-3, 5-4

Howard 2-3, 5-4

Griffin 1-4, 1-8

West Laurens 0-5, 2-7

Friday, Oct. 27

*Westside-Macon 26, Baldwin 22

*Spalding 31, Perry 22

*Howard 35, West Laurens 21

Region 3

Benedictine 5-0, 10-0

Burke County 2-2, 7-2

New Hampstead 3-2, 5-4

Wayne County 3-2, 7-3

Southeast Bulloch 1-3, 4-5

Islands 0-5, 0-10

Thursday, Oct. 26

*Benedictine 57, Islands 0

*New Hampstead 34, Burke County 28

Friday, Oct. 27

*Wayne County 35, Southeast Bulloch 10

Region 4

Troup 5-1, 8-1

LaGrange 5-1, 7-2

Starr’s Mill 5-1, 6-3

Trinity Christian 4-2, 5-4

Whitewater 3-3, 5-4

North Clayton 2-5, 4-6

Fayette County 1-5, 1-8

Riverdale 0-7, 0-10

Friday, Oct. 27

*LaGrange 48, Fayette County 13

*Starr’s Mill 41, North Clayton 6

*Whitewater 56, Riverdale 0

*Troup 28, Trinity Christian 14

Region 5

Stockbridge 6-0, 7-2

Luella 5-1, 5-4

Lovett 4-2, 4-5

McDonough 3-3, 6-3

Pace Academy 3-3, 4-5

Hampton 2-4, 3-6

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 1-5, 1-8

Woodland-Stockbridge 0-6, 0-9

Friday, Oct. 27

*Lovett 28, Hampton 14

*Luella 30, McDonough 28

*Stockbridge 31, Pace Academy 7

*Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 12, Woodland-Stockbridge 7

Region 6

Stephenson 3-1, 7-2

Westminster 3-1, 6-3

Hapeville Charter 3-1, 5-4

Holy Innocents’ 2-2, 7-2

Miller Grove 1-3, 5-4

Southwest DeKalb 0-4, 2-7

+Druid Hills 0-0, 7-1-1

+Clarkston 0-0, 1-8

+Stone Mountain 0-0, 1-8

Thursday, Oct. 26

*Stephenson 21, Holy Innocents’ 14

*Westminster 37, Southwest DeKalb 19

Friday, Oct. 27

Johnson-Gainesville 35, Clarkston 6

Druid Hills 17, Lakeside-Atlanta 15

*Hapeville Charter 24, Miller Grove 21

Midtown 21, Stone Mountain 6

Region 7

Central-Carroll 4-0, 9-0

Northwest Whitfield 2-2, 6-3

Cedartown 3-1, 6-3

Heritage-Catoosa 3-1, 6-3

Sonoraville 0-4, 2-7

Southeast Whitfield 0-4, 1-8

Friday, Oct. 27

*Central-Carroll 42, Northwest Whitfield 20

*Heritage-Catoosa 22, Sonoraville 19

*Cedartown 49, Southeast Whitfield 0

Region 8

North Oconee 7-0, 9-0

Madison County 5-2, 7-2

North Hall 5-2, 7-2

East Forsyth 4-3, 6-3

Cherokee Bluff 4-3, 4-5

Cedar Shoals 4-4, 4-6

Walnut Grove 2-5, 3-6

East Hall 1-6, 3-6

Chestatee 0-7, 0-9

+Johnson-Gainesville 0-0, 4-5

+Seckinger 0-0, 3-7

Thursday, Oct. 26

*North Hall 24, Cedar Shoals 14

Friday, Oct. 27

*East Forsyth 51, Chestatee 20

*North Oconee 70, East Hall 15

Johnson-Gainesville 35, Clarkston 6

Berkmar 34, Seckinger 17

*Walnut Grove vs. Madison County 56, Walnut Grove 14