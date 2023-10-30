Class 4A Blog: Week 11 Takeaways

Spalding closed out its first-ever undefeated regular season and will take the No. 1 seed out of Region 2 into the playoffs after its 31-22 win over Perry. Host Spalding, ranked No. 5, defeated No. 4 Perry in a wild finish at Griffin Memorial Stadium, moving to 10-0 and 6-0 in Region 2 to clinch the league title. Perry fell to 7-2 and 4-1 and moved to second place. Spalding trailed 22-19 with 1:51 remaining after Perry running back Ahmad Gordon rushed for a 14-yard touchdown and quarterback Cullen McDaniel rushed for the two-point conversion. But Dwight Terrell scored his second touchdown from 4 yards out to give Spalding a 25-22 lead with 1:15 remaining, and the Jaguars sealed the win with a 41-yard interception return for a score from Zykeim Barham on a Perry fourth down. Spalding’s Robert Henderson scored the first half’s only points on a 6-yard touchdown rush. Terrell scored from 6 yards out early in the fourth quarter and Cur’Tavian Clark had a 24-yard scoring rush later in the fourth to give Spalding a 19-14 lead.
Visiting Central-Carroll, ranked No. 6, moved to 9-0 and 4-0 in Region 7 with its 42-20 win over Northwest Whitfield. Zyleigh Person had two punt returns for touchdowns for Central, the first a 34-yard return in the first quarter and the second a 46-yard return in the second quarter to give the Lions a 21-0 lead at halftime. Central quarterback J.R. Harris scrambled out of the pocket and ran for a 50-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give the Lions a 28-0 lead. Three other players rushed for touchdowns for the Lions: Jonaz Walton (35 yards), Zaylend Person (14 yards) and Ty Brewer (11 yards). Northwest Whitfield fell to 6-3 and 2-2 in the region. Next Friday Central travels to Heritage-Catoosa, which is 3-1 in the region after defeating Sonoraville.
No. 3 Bainbridge won 42-0 on the road at Hardaway, improving to 7-2 and 3-0 in Region 1. The Bearcats got a touchdown return from Keenan Phillips on the opening kickoff, and Phillips also scored on rushes of 24 yards and 1 yard. Bainbridge quarterback Cam Sanders threw a 28-yard touchdown to Antavious Murphy and a 23-yard touchdown to Darius Mills and also rushed for an 11-yard score. With the win, Bainbridge moved into a tie with Cairo atop the region, and the Bearcats host Cairo next Friday for the region championship. Hardaway finished its season 0-10.
No. 2 North Oconee remained undefeated after a 70-15 win over East Hall on the road. The Titans moved to 9-0 and 7-0 in Region 8 with the region title already in hand. East Hall fell to 2-7 and 1-6. … No. 8 Stockbridge wrapped up the Region 5 title with a 31-7 home win over Pace Academy. Stockbridge moved to 7-2 and 6-0 in the region with the win, and Pace Academy fell to 4-5 and 3-3.
Class 4A Week 11 Results and Current Standings
Region 1
Cairo 3-0, 8-1
Bainbridge 3-0, 7-2
Shaw 1-3, 4-6 Westover 2-2, 5-5
Hardaway 0-4, 0-10
Friday, Oct. 27
*Bainbridge 42, Hardaway 0
*Westover 38, Shaw 10
Region 2
Spalding 6-0, 10-0
Perry 4-1, 8-1
Westside-Macon 3-2, 7-2 Baldwin 2-3, 5-4
Howard 2-3, 5-4
Griffin 1-4, 1-8
West Laurens 0-5, 2-7
Friday, Oct. 27
*Westside-Macon 26, Baldwin 22
*Spalding 31, Perry 22
*Howard 35, West Laurens 21
Region 3
Benedictine 5-0, 10-0
Burke County 2-2, 7-2
New Hampstead 3-2, 5-4
Wayne County 3-2, 7-3
Southeast Bulloch 1-3, 4-5
Islands 0-5, 0-10
Thursday, Oct. 26
*Benedictine 57, Islands 0
*New Hampstead 34, Burke County 28
Friday, Oct. 27
*Wayne County 35, Southeast Bulloch 10
Region 4
Troup 5-1, 8-1
LaGrange 5-1, 7-2
Starr’s Mill 5-1, 6-3
Trinity Christian 4-2, 5-4
Whitewater 3-3, 5-4
North Clayton 2-5, 4-6
Fayette County 1-5, 1-8
Riverdale 0-7, 0-10
Friday, Oct. 27
*LaGrange 48, Fayette County 13
*Starr’s Mill 41, North Clayton 6
*Whitewater 56, Riverdale 0
*Troup 28, Trinity Christian 14
Region 5
Stockbridge 6-0, 7-2
Luella 5-1, 5-4
Lovett 4-2, 4-5
McDonough 3-3, 6-3
Pace Academy 3-3, 4-5
Hampton 2-4, 3-6
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 1-5, 1-8
Woodland-Stockbridge 0-6, 0-9
Friday, Oct. 27
*Lovett 28, Hampton 14
*Luella 30, McDonough 28
*Stockbridge 31, Pace Academy 7
*Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 12, Woodland-Stockbridge 7
Region 6
Stephenson 3-1, 7-2
Westminster 3-1, 6-3
Hapeville Charter 3-1, 5-4
Holy Innocents’ 2-2, 7-2
Miller Grove 1-3, 5-4
Southwest DeKalb 0-4, 2-7
+Druid Hills 0-0, 7-1-1
+Clarkston 0-0, 1-8
+Stone Mountain 0-0, 1-8
Thursday, Oct. 26
*Stephenson 21, Holy Innocents’ 14
*Westminster 37, Southwest DeKalb 19
Friday, Oct. 27
Johnson-Gainesville 35, Clarkston 6
Druid Hills 17, Lakeside-Atlanta 15
*Hapeville Charter 24, Miller Grove 21
Midtown 21, Stone Mountain 6
Region 7
Central-Carroll 4-0, 9-0
Northwest Whitfield 2-2, 6-3
Cedartown 3-1, 6-3
Heritage-Catoosa 3-1, 6-3
Sonoraville 0-4, 2-7
Southeast Whitfield 0-4, 1-8
Friday, Oct. 27
*Central-Carroll 42, Northwest Whitfield 20
*Heritage-Catoosa 22, Sonoraville 19
*Cedartown 49, Southeast Whitfield 0
Region 8
North Oconee 7-0, 9-0
Madison County 5-2, 7-2
North Hall 5-2, 7-2
East Forsyth 4-3, 6-3
Cherokee Bluff 4-3, 4-5
Cedar Shoals 4-4, 4-6
Walnut Grove 2-5, 3-6
East Hall 1-6, 3-6
Chestatee 0-7, 0-9
+Johnson-Gainesville 0-0, 4-5
+Seckinger 0-0, 3-7
Thursday, Oct. 26
*North Hall 24, Cedar Shoals 14
Friday, Oct. 27
*East Forsyth 51, Chestatee 20
*North Oconee 70, East Hall 15
Johnson-Gainesville 35, Clarkston 6
Berkmar 34, Seckinger 17
*Walnut Grove vs. Madison County 56, Walnut Grove 14
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com