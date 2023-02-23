Class 4A Blog: Sweet 16 Primer, 14 top seeds advance after thrilling first round

McDonough’s No. 3 seed was the result of a Region 5 loss to Lovett and the Lions are set to faceoff with a Madision County team that is fresh off an impressive 74-49 win over Northwest Whitfield. No. 2 seed Madison County jumped out to a 42-22 halftime lead and will visit No. 1 seed Lovett in the Sweet 16 after the Lions’ 55-48 win over Druid Hills—which extended Lovett’s win-streak to eight-straight games.

No. 3 seed North Oconee rallied back from a 50-40 defecit with less than four minutes left and earned the 53-52 victory over Central-Carroll with a 13-2 run. Carter Byrd capped the run with the game-winning basket and led the Titans’ with a game-high 34 points. North Oconee will get to host the Sweet 16 round after No. 4 seed Woodland-Stockbridge scored its 55-45 win over Region 6 champion Southwest DeKalb.