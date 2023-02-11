Class 4A Blog: Schedules, seeds for all 8 region tournaments

Class 4A Region tournaments will take place over the course of the following two weeks to set the seeding for the state playoffs. This blog contains the full region tournament schedules for the boys and girls and will be updated daily to provide the results and future matchups.
CLASS 4A
Region 1
Monday
#5 Cairo at #4 Hardaway, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 15
At Bainbridge
#2 Westover vs. #3 Shaw, 6 p.m.
#1 Bainbridge vs. #4 Hardaway/#5 Cairo, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
At Hardaway
Consolation: , 5:30 p.m.
Championship: , 8:30 p.m.
Region 2
At Westside-Macon
Friday, Feb. 10
#4 Baldwin vs. #5 Griffin, 4 p.m.
#3 Spalding vs. #6 West Laurens, 5:30 p.m.
#2 Perry vs. #7 Howard, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
#2 Perry/#7 Howard vs. #3 Spalding/#6 West Laurens, 5:30 p.m.
#1 Westside-Macon vs. #4 Baldwin/#5 Griffin, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
Consolation: , 5:30 p.m.
Championship: , 8:30 p.m.
Region 3
Monday, Feb. 13
#6 Islands at #5 Southeast Bulloch
Tuesday, Feb. 14
At Wayne County
#4 Wayne County vs. #5 Southeast Bulloch/#6 Islands
Thursday, Feb. 16
At Wayne County
#2 Burke County vs. #3 New Hampstead, 5 p.m.
#1 Benedictine vs. #4 Wayne County/#5 Southeast Bulloch/#6 Islands, 8 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
At Wayne County
Consolation: , 4:30 p.m.
Championship: , 7:30 p.m.
Region 4
Region 5
Region 6
At Miller Grove
Monday, Feb. 13
#8 Stone Mountain vs. #9 Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
#3 vs. #6, 5:30 p.m.
#2 Holy Innocents’ vs. #7 Westminster, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
#4 vs. #5, 5:30
#1 Southwest DeKalb vs. #8 Stone Mountain/#9 Clarkston, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
#2 Holy Innocents’/#7 Westminster vs. #3/#6, 5:30 p.m.
#1 Southwest DeKalb/#8/#9 vs. #4/#5, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Consolation: , 2:30 p.m.
Championship: , 5:30 p.m.
Region 7
Tuesday, Feb. 14
At Southeast Whitfield
#4 Heritage-Catoosa vs. #5 Northwest Whitfield, 6 p.m.
#3 Southeast-Whitfield vs. #6 Cedartown, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
At Georgia Highlands College
#2 Sonoraville vs. #3 Southeast Whitfield/#6 Cedartown, 5:30 p.m.
#1 Central-Carrollton vs. #4 Heritage-Catoosa/#5 Northwest Whitfield, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
At Georgia Highlands College
Consolation: , 5:30 p.m.
Championship: , 8:30 p.m.
Region 8
Friday, Feb. 10
At Seckinger
#5S Cedar Shoals vs. #4S Seckinger, 6 p.m.
At North Hall
#4N East Forsyth vs. #5N East Hall, 6 p.m.
#3N North Hall vs. #6N Johnson-Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 13
At Cherokee Bluff
#2S Madison County vs. #3N North Hall, 6 p.m.
#1N Cherokee Bluff vs. #4S Seckinger/#5S Cedar Shoals, 7:30 p.m.
At North Oconee
#2N Chestatee vs. #3S Walnut Grove, 6 p.m.
#1S North Oconee vs. #4N East Forsyth/#5N East Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
At Chestatee
#1N Cherokee Bluff/#4S Seckinger/#5S Cedar Shoals vs. #2S Madison County/#3N North Hall, 5:30 p.m.
#1S North Oconee/#4N East Forsyth/#5N East Hall vs. #2N Chestatee/#3S Walnut Grove, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
At Chestatee
Consolation: , 5:30 p.m.
Championship: , 8:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Region 1
Wednesday, Feb. 15
At Hardaway
#2 Westover vs. #3 Shaw, 6 p.m.
#1 Hardaway vs. #4 Bainbridge/#5 Cairo, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
At Hardaway
Consolation: , 4 p.m.
Championship: , 7 p.m.
Region 2
At Westside-Macon
Thursday, Feb. 9
#4 Howard vs. #5 Westside-Macon, 4 p.m.
#3 West Laurens vs. #6 Perry, 5:30 p.m.
#2 Baldwin vs. #7 Spalding, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
#2 Baldwin/#7 vs. #3 West Laurens/#6, 4 p.m.
#1 Griffin vs. #4 Howard/#5 Westside-Macon, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
Consolation: , 4 p.m.
Championship: , 7 p.m.
Region 3
At Wayne County
Tuesday, Feb. 14
#4 Southeast Bulloch vs. #5 New Hampstead
Thursday, Feb. 16
#2 Burke County vs. #3 Islands, 3:30 p.m.
#1 Wayne County vs. #4 Southeast Bulloch/#5 New Hampstead, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
Consolation: , 3 p.m.
Championship: , 6 p.m.
Region 4
Region 5
Region 6
At Miller Grove
Monday, Feb. 13
#8 Stone Mountain vs. #9 Clarkston, 5:30
Tuesday, Feb. 14
#3 Southwest DeKalb vs. #6, 4 p.m.
#2 vs. #7 Miller Grove, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
#4 vs. #5, 4 p.m.
#1 vs. #8/#9, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
#2/#7 vs. #3/#6, 4 p.m.
#1/#8/#9 vs. #4/#5, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Consolation: , 1 p.m.
Championship: , 4 p.m.
Region 7
Monday, Feb. 13
At Northwest Whitfield
#4 Central-Carrollton vs. #5 Southeast Whitfield, 6 p.m.
#3 Northwest Whitfield vs. #6 Cedartown, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
At Georgia Highlands College
#2 Sonoraville vs. #3 Northwest Whitfield/#6 Cedartown, 4 p.m.
#1 Heritage-Catoosa vs. #4 Central-Carrollton/#5 Southeast Whitfield, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
At Georgia Highlands College
Consolation: , 4 p.m.
Championship: , 7 p.m.
Region 8
Saturday, Feb. 11
At Madison County
#4S Madison County vs. #5S Seckinger, 6 p.m.
At East Forsyth
#4N Cherokee Bluff vs. #5N East Hall, 6 p.m.
#3N East Forsyth vs. #6N Johnson-Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
At North Hall
#2S North Oconee vs. #3N East Forsyth, 6 p.m.
#1N North Hall vs. #4S Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
At Walnut Grove
#2N Chestatee vs. #3S Cedar Shoals, 6 p.m.
#1S Walnut Grove vs. #4N Cherokee Bluff/#5N East Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
At Chestatee
#1N North Hall/#4S Madison County vs. #2S North Oconee/#3N East Forsyth, 4 p.m.
#1S Walnut Grove/#4N Cherokee Bluff/#5N East Hall vs. #2N Chestatee/#3S Cedar Shoals, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
At Chestatee
Consolation: , 4 p.m.
Championship: , 7 p.m.
