Class 3A: Mary Persons vs. Prince Avenue not a typical ‘play down’ situation

Mary Persons began the season unranked but steadily climbed in the Class 3A rankings after beating Class 2A then-No. 10 Northeast-Macon 20-14, Trinity Christian 23-20, Haralson County 35-14 and Columbus 55-0. A 28-20 loss came against Spalding on Aug. 25.

The Bulldogs, 4-1and ranked No. 6, have a chance for a statement-making victory Friday when they welcome quarterback Aaron Philo and Class A Division I No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian (6-0) to Forsyth.

Prince Avenue might compete in a lower class, but it is not your typical “play down” week.

Philo, who has committed to Georgia Tech, leads a high-scoring, high-powered Prince Avenue offense that averages 333 passing yards per game and 158 rushing.

He has completed 134 of 198 passing attempts for 1,926 yards and 25 touchdowns and has rushed 41 times for 263 yards and eight touchdowns. His touchdown passes have gone to seven different receivers -- C.J. Dockery (8 touchdowns), Hudson Hill (6), Nic Hurley (3), Gaines Scoggins (2), Peyton Talmadge (2), Thornton Hester (2) and Connor Causby (2).

Mary Persons will counter with sophomore quarterback Mac Nelson, who leads a run-heavy offense. Nelson is 24-of-60 passing for 420 yards and four touchdowns. Duke Watson leads the run game with 74 carries for 638 yards and 10 touchdowns. R.J. Holder, Nemo Jones, Will Evans and Nelson each have one rushing touchdown. Senior Ty Dumas leads receivers with eight receptions for 232 yards and three touchdowns.

In other important games, No. 4 Sandy Creek will travel up two classes to play at Harris County. No. 10 Carver-Atlanta will welcome an unranked but upset-minded Peach County team. Top-ranked Cedar Grove rests before entering Region 5 play next week.

Class 3A top-10 schedule

1. (1) Cedar Grove (2-4) is off.

2. (2) Calvary Day (5-0) at Johnson-Savannah

3. (3) Stephens County (5-0) vs. Monroe Area

4. (4) Sandy Creek (5-1) at Class 5A Harris County

5. (6) Mary Persons (4-1) vs. Class A Division I No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian

6. (5) Savannah Christian (3-2) at Long County

7. (7) Thomasville (2-3) vs. Monroe

8. (8) Morgan County (4-1) vs. Richmond Academy

9 (10) Lumpkin County (5-0) vs. Wesleyan

10. (NR) Carver-Atlanta (1-3) vs. Peach County