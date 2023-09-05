Class 3A: Cedar Grove again plays up in class to prepare for tough Region 5

Cedar Grove, 1-2, is not sporting the best record for a top-ranked team, but it has played against top-tier competition in the first three weeks of the season and still expects to play well in difficult Region 5 and make a deep playoff run.

In Friday’s 46-41 loss to Class 6A No. 7 Westlake, Saints quarterback Elliott Colson was 14-of-23 passing for 160 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Colson, a junior, has momentum heading into Friday’s game against Class 7A Collins Hill.

Two other teams ranked in the top 10 lost in Week 3 – No. 6 Savannah Christian to Class 6A No. 10 Marist (21-7) and No. 8 Thomasville to Class 4A Cairo (24-3).

Here were the top-10 results in Week 3:

-- No. 2-ranked Calvary Day defeated Class 2A Eagle’s Landing Christian 64-6. Quarterback Jake Merklinger completed 16-of-22 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another.

-- Sandy Creek moved up to No. 3 after beating Class 6A Alexander 39-0. Quarterback Dalen Penson completed 6-of-14 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

-- Stephens County moved to No. 4 this week after beating Class 5A Flowery Branch 32-7. Junior Javen Gordon had 28 carries for 187 yards and two touchdowns, and senior Omari Feaster had eight carries for 54 yards and a touchdown.

-- No. 5 Savannah Christian moved up one spot in the rankings this week despite a 21-7 loss to Class 6A No. 10 Marist.

-- Senior Darrion Manuel had nine carries for 183 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 7 Monroe Area past Class 5A Eagle’s Landing, 50-12. Quarterback Dylan Hamby was 4-of-8 passing for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

-- Thomasville fell from No. 4 to No. 8 after losing to Class 4A Cairo, 24-3.

-- Mary Persons entered the top 10 at No. 10 after a 23-20 victory against Trinity Christian. Quarterback Mac Nelson, a sophomore, was 4-of-15 passing for 88 yards and a touchdown. Senior Duke Watson had 30 carries for 213 yards and two touchdowns, and R.J. Holder had one touchdown run.

Class 3A results from Week 3

1. (1) Cedar Grove (1-2) lost to Class 6A No. 7 Westlake 46-41.

2. (2) Calvary Day (2-0) beat Class 2A Eagle’s Landing Christian 64-6.

3. (5) Sandy Creek (3-0) beat Class 6A Alexander 39-0.

4. (7) Stephens County (3-0) beat Class 5A Flowery Branch 32-7

5. (6) Savannah Christian (2-1) lost to Class 6A No. 10 Marist 21-7.

6. (3) Carver-Atlanta (1-1) was off.

7. (8) Monroe Area (3-0) beat Class 5A Eagle’s Landing 50-12.

8. (4) Thomasville (1-2) lost to Class 4A Cairo 24-3.

9. (9) Carver-Columbus (2-0) was off.

10. (NR) Mary Persons (2-1) beat Trinity Christian 23-20.