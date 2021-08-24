Class 2A blog: In brief — Will 2A once again be free of private schools?

Riverside Military, a boarding school in Gainesville, hasn’t played since 2019 after canceling its 2020 season and 2021 opener. It became a GHSA member school in 2008, and the Eagles won their first and only playoff game in program history in 2018, going 6-6 in 1A Private under coach Nick Garrett, now in his fifth season.

GHSA reclassification is set for the fall.

On the field, Week 1 of Class 2A season is in the books, but already there is a new No. 1 atop the rankings. Despite losing only by single digits on the road to the No. 1 team in 4A, the Rabun County Wildcats slide to No. 2 while the defending state champion Callaway Cavaliers take over the top spot after crossing state lines into Alabama to earn an impressive win over powerhouse Opelika.

Normally, a narrow road loss to a No. 1 team in a larger classification likely wouldn’t be enough to bump a team from the No. 1 spot, but in this case pollsters may have been taking a wait-and-see approach to Callaway given all the playmakers they lost from last year’s championship team.

After the Cavs took care of business, it would appear the perennial contender from Region 5 is poised for another winning season and deep playoff run.

Below are the new rankings, with each team’s ranking from the previous week, and then records, in parenthesis:

1. (3) Callaway (1-0)

2. (1) Rabun County (0-1)

3. (2) Fitzgerald (0-0)

4. (4) Thomasville (1-0)

5. (8) Northeast (1-0)

6. (6) Bleckley County (1-0)

7. (9) Haralson County (1-0)

8. (5) Lovett (0-1)

9. (NR) Dodge County (1-0)

10. (7) Bremen (1-0)

Out: No. 10 Jefferson County

In brief:

Follow the AJC’s Class 2A coverage and The Class 2A Blogcast on Twitter.