List: Coaches who won debuts with their new schools last week

Jeff Herron
High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily
1 hour ago

One hundred GHSA football teams hired new coaches in the offseason. Thirty-five won their first games with their new schools last week.

Olten Downs, Alexander

Jordan Mullis, Appling County

Julian Washington, Arabia Mtn.

Rickey Bustle, Athens Christian

Braxton Kelly, Banneker

Tom Hall, Blessed Trinity

Jeff Herron, Camden County

Joey King, Carrollton

Bob Swank, Chamblee

Mark Hollars, Commerce

Casey Vogt, Dacula

Ray Hardin, Dodge County

Markus Brown, Eagle’s Landing

Barrett Davis, Evans

Tim McFarlin, Fellowship Christian

David Rooney, Forsyth Central

Parker Martin, Franklin County

Rusty Easom, Griffin

Josh Cassidy, Harrison

Shane Lasseter, Heard County

Tony Welch, Jenkins

Travis Ellington, Lamar County

Ronnie Baker, Laney

Rodney Cofield, McDonough

Melvin Brown, Miller Grove

Matt Jones, North Cobb Christian

Ryan Angel, Ola

Lamar Landing, Pelham

Tyler Ward, Savannah Country Day

Thomas Hanson, South Cobb

Joseph Kegler, Spencer

Marcus Jelks, Stephenson

Thomas Clark, Stockbridge

Noel Dean, Tift County

Justin Rivers, Washington

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

