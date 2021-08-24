List: Coaches who won debuts with their new schools last week

One hundred GHSA football teams hired new coaches in the offseason. Thirty-five won their first games with their new schools last week.
Olten Downs, Alexander
Jordan Mullis, Appling County
Julian Washington, Arabia Mtn.
Rickey Bustle, Athens Christian
Braxton Kelly, Banneker
Tom Hall, Blessed Trinity
Jeff Herron, Camden County
Joey King, Carrollton
Bob Swank, Chamblee
Mark Hollars, Commerce
Casey Vogt, Dacula
Ray Hardin, Dodge County
Markus Brown, Eagle’s Landing
Barrett Davis, Evans
Tim McFarlin, Fellowship Christian
David Rooney, Forsyth Central
Parker Martin, Franklin County
Rusty Easom, Griffin
Josh Cassidy, Harrison
Shane Lasseter, Heard County
Tony Welch, Jenkins
Travis Ellington, Lamar County
Ronnie Baker, Laney
Rodney Cofield, McDonough
Melvin Brown, Miller Grove
Matt Jones, North Cobb Christian
Ryan Angel, Ola
Lamar Landing, Pelham
Tyler Ward, Savannah Country Day
Thomas Hanson, South Cobb
Joseph Kegler, Spencer
Marcus Jelks, Stephenson
Thomas Clark, Stockbridge
Noel Dean, Tift County
Justin Rivers, Washington
