Georgia football coach on leave after player’s death

A Georgia high school football coach has been put on administrative leave after one of his players died last month, according to The Telegraph of Macon.
Joe Dupree, the football coach at Southwest High School, was placed on paid leave Wednesday after player Joshua Ivory Jr. died July 26, The Telegraph reported.
“Joe Dupree was placed on administrative leave with pay, beginning yesterday, pending results of our investigation,” a district spokeswoman told The Telegraph. “Due to the ongoing investigation, no further comment is available at this time.”
Joshua collapsed during a two-hour-plus afternoon practice, according to the newspaper. Dupree and his staff saw Joshua was in distress and immediately dialed 911, according to The Telegraph, citing Bibb County athletic director Barney Hester.
Joshua was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No official cause of death has been released, and the Bibb County School District told The Telegraph it did not have that information.
The district reviewed the incident and said the school took extra precautions beyond those required by the Georgia High School Association’s standards for outdoor practices, The Telegraph reported.