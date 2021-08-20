Views of 2021 season from media across Georgia

Brian Carter, BLITZ Sports GA

“In Northeast Georgia, all eyes are on Rabun County and Jefferson. Both have multiple D-I, all-state talents led by five-star recruits Gunner Stockton of Rabun and Malaki Starks of Jefferson. Both programs know and embrace the championship expectations. Gunner doesn’t care about chasing Trevor Lawrence’s numbers – though he should get there with a big season. He and the Cats have long circled this year as the best chance to win it all. The Dragons have four D-I players that will tote the rock, so good luck stopping that.”

Derrick Davis, The Brunswick News

“Definitely a lot of buzz in Camden County because of the return of Jeff Herron. Community feels like it should get right back to winning, and they’ve still got some talent – Jamie Felix probably being the biggest name. They did lose quarterback Joshua Brown to transfer. Gray Loden is the new starter. Brunswick is a dark horse contender in Class 6A, and a couple of big-time prospects could crop up at Glynn Academy.”

Scott Herpst, Catoosa County News/Walker County Messenger

“They’ve been playing football at Ringgold High School since 1934, and the Tigers have never claimed a region championship in that sport. Could 2021 finally be the year? Yes, they will have to get past some good teams in 6-3A, including defending champ Rockmart. But Ringgold has 21 seniors, several of whom have started for at least the last two seasons and, in some cases, the last three. A rash of injuries resulted in a rare winless season in 2019, but the Tigers rebounded to 5-5 last fall. Can this veteran group stay focused, complete the turnaround and make gridiron history in Catoosa County?”

Joshua Mixon, Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

“2020 likely saw head coach Corey Joyner’s best Carver-Columbus team so far, and this year’s Tigers have the talent to be even better. Junior quarterback D.J. Riles, a Middle Tennessee State commit, is the best all-around QB in the Columbus area, and the 1-2 punch of him and junior running back Jaiden Credle is enough to make Carver a preseason playoff lock. The Tigers’ defense is loaded with athletes, too. The Tigers lost to Jefferson in last year’s quarterfinals. Could this be the season they finally take that next step?”

Chris Goltermann, CowetaScore.com (Newnan)

“All eyes are on Trinity Christian to get back to the Class A Private state finals. Trinity had a senior class of just three players last year. They lost only two starters. ELCA remains a major hurdle, with Trinity having gone 0-4 in school history vs. the Chargers without a competitive game. I expect East Coweta and Newnan to be in the mix again for the Region 2-7A title, even with McEachern back to form. The Nov. 5 meeting should be another instant classic with the Cougars having a chance at revenge on a campus that is still reeling from the EF4 tornado in March.”

Daniel Mayes, The Daily Citizen (Dalton)

“In 2020 Dalton had, by record, its worst season since the 1940s. Former head coach Matt Land is gone, and another Dalton lifer — Dalton graduate and former defensive coordinator Kit Carpenter — is in as head coach. As he preaches discipline to the team trying for a turnaround, it’s going to be intriguing to watch how this season plays out for the Cats.”

Mark Brock, DeKalb County Schools Athletics

“Big changes happened over the offseason in DeKalb County as 10 new head coaches were named. Ron Gartrell took retirement after compiling a 243-124 record at Shamrock and Stephenson. Gartrell’s former player Marcus Jelks comes over from Lithonia with the task of replacing the legend and continuing the streak of 21 playoff appearances. Another big job came open when Tucker alum Bryan Lamar decided to take the same position at South Gwinnett. Lamar had coached the Tigers for nine seasons, including a pair of state final appearances. Former Northview coach James Thomson takes over for Lamar. Cedar Grove’s John Adams moves up from his assistant post to replace Miguel Patrick and takes over a program that has won three of the last five state titles in Class 3A. DeKalb had 25 players combined earned preseason all-state honors from Georgia High School Football Daily and Recruit Georgia. Six of the first-team players come from consensus Class 3A No. 1-ranked Cedar Grove.”

Derrick Mahone, Douglas County Sentinel

“The most intriguing storyline in Douglas County is the addition of two new head coaches. Olten Downs took the Alexander job and Brad Stephens was named the coach at Chapel Hill. Downs won two region titles and a state championship at Creekside. Stephens had unprecedented success at South Atlanta in leading the program to four playoff appearances in five years. He led the program to its only region championship last season.”

David Roberts, Forsyth News (Cumming)

“West Forsyth senior tight end Oscar Delp is the highest-rated prospect in Forsyth County history. Lambert senior wide receiver Kojo Antwi isn’t far behind. With four-star prospect Dylan Fairchild, an offensive lineman, enrolled at Georgia, former South Forsyth wide receiver Jalen Camp in camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Delp at the center of a campus-wide recruiting pitch this summer, football in Forsyth is on the rise.”

Chris Beckham, Football Friday Night Radio Show (Valdosta)

“We have several interesting storylines, but two stand out. Brooks County has played, and lost, in consecutive state title games. The Trojans return a lot of talent, including all-state running back Omari Arnold, so they will have a shot at a deep playoff run and possibly the second state title in school history. And how will Valdosta perform on the field after a tumultuous offseason and the loss of some key players? The Cats have one of the toughest schedules in the state, starting with Warner Robins this week, but they still have some standout players. It’s nearly impossible to predict what kind of year they will have.”

Bill Murphy, Gainesville Times

“Somehow, Gainesville is going under the radar in Region 6-7A, which I know for a fact is just fine with its coach, Heath Webb. This is the year the Red Elephants finally get over the hump and earn one of the top two spots to the playoffs and host a home postseason game for the first time since 2015. Gainesville has a dynamic offense and depth at wide receiver for sophomore quarterback Baxter Wright, who is also a special talent. Geographically, it’s an odd region for Gainesville, playing against six schools in neighboring Forsyth County. The Red Elephants have been a long stretch where their teams are always good but never great. Gainesville has a playoff streak that stands at 21 seasons, but it’s been six years since it won a postseason game.”

Matt Skinner, Gradick Sports Radio Network (Carrollton)

“The main storylines at our nine local schools are the head men at three of them. Former Heard County coach Tim Barron takes over at Villa Rica, which is trying to get in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Coach Joey King returns ‘home’ to Carrollton as he looks to overcome the loss of 17 starters. Finally, athletic director and former defensive line coach Shane Lassetter takes the helm of the Heard County program that won a state title in 2018. A team that will be fun to watch is the Haralson County Rebels. They are led by all-state performer Clay Hyatt and their Ugly Eagle offense. They’re looking to continue their longest playoff streak (three) in school history.”

Will Hammock, Gwinnett Daily Post

“It will be interesting to see if Buford can win a third straight state championship – Bryant Appling is still undefeated in the playoffs as the Wolves’ head coach – but I’m just as intrigued by a couple of storylines in 7A. Can Collins Hill, a longtime sleeping giant, win state for the first time? That offense is going to put up big numbers, and quarterback Sam Horn will make a serious run at Taylor Heinicke’s single-season school record of 4,218 passing yards. And can Duluth end Gwinnett’s longest-running playoff drought? Head coach Cam Jones did a great job last year to go 6-4 for the Wildcats’ first winning record since 1995, but they missed the playoffs on a tiebreaker. Would be great to see them in the playoffs for the first time since 1994.”

Phil Jones, ITG Next (Valdosta)

“The Lowndes High Vikings are a bit of a mystery team heading into the 2021 season, especially after losing team sparkplug Tylar Belcher to injury this offseason. He is expected to miss most, if not all, of the season. The Vikings have moved Chase Belcher to running back to shore up an otherwise young and inexperienced backfield. Expect Lowndes to rely on their depth and a blue-collar approach in 2021, rather than an abundance of talent as Viking fans are accustomed to. That said, Lowndes will have their leader on and off the field returning in senior quarterback Jacurri Brown, which will make the Vikings a team to watch in 7A this year.”

John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal

“If there are any teams that jump to the forefront this year, it has to be North Cobb and Walton. The Region 3-7A rivals are loaded with talent, which will make for a heck of a game Oct. 15. If either of those slip up, the 2019 state champs, Marietta, might have enough to slide in front. In Class 6A, it’s true every year, if you are going to get Allatoona, you better get them early, because it’s hard to get them late. Finally, in Class A Private, Whitefield Academy may have the most electric athlete in Cobb County. Quarterback Ayden Duncanson returns after missing the last half of last season to injury. He’s worth the price of admission.”

Joe Parker, Milton Herald

“Milton coach Adam Clack has aimed to put the Eagles on the national stage during his tenure, and that is evident by the program’s stacked non-region schedule that includes several ranked Georgia teams and national powerhouse St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia and also Life Christian Academy, maybe the best team in Virginia. The No. 1-ranked Eagles will certainly know their standing early.”

Wayne Grandy, Moultrie Observer

“I’m concerned that after looking forward to a more ‘normal’ high school season this year, folks might have to deal with something more akin to 2020 over the next few months. COVID is already making life miserable for athletic directors, football coaches, players, parents and fans. Perhaps the season will progress without many more cancellations and postponements. I sure hope so, not only for the players and fans, but also for high school athletic departments that depend so heavily on revenue generated by football gate receipts. A good portion of that revenue was lost last year. Another year of lost ticket sales will be tough. But, as always, I sure am looking forward to watching the Colquitt County kids playing a full complement of games on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium this year.”

Michael Baron, The Rome News-Tribune

“The Rome Wolves return many of their starters from last season, including four-star junior defensive lineman Stephiylan Green and sophomore quarterback Reece Fountain. Fountain, who started seven games as a freshman, has yet to throw an interception and has plenty of talent surrounding him in the receiving corps. Rome’s defense looked excellent in its scrimmage game, a 35-0 shutout of Kell. It could be a big year for head coach John Reid and his team. Another player to keep an eye on is Pepperell junior running back D.J. Rogers. Rogers rushed for more than 1,400 yards and 19 touchdowns last season and looks to be poised for another breakout year as the Dragons vie for the top spot in Region 7-2A.”

Michael A. Lough, The Sports Report of Central Georgia

“Will Northside (Warner Robins) and Mary Persons look more like Northside and Mary Persons? Can Warner Robins replace some superb starters on both sides and make a fifth straight 5A title game? Can somebody in Bibb County make any postseason noise at all? Key new coaches at Rutland and Dodge County, among others, are worth watching. And GISA John Milledge, coached by former UGA fullback J.T. Wall, is again among the better teams – regardless – in Central Georgia.”

Becky Taylor, Tifton Gazette

“Tift County is under the guidance of Michigan high school coaching legend Noel Dean, who inherits a program that has won five games over the previous two years. Dean’s already made community connections – a program with the recreation department and a Red, White & Blue game with special jerseys on Sept. 10 to salute the military. Dean’s overhauled the offense to a veer, the scheme made most popular in Georgia by Ed Pilcher’s Thomas County Central teams. Dean has said his goal is to wear teams down, and with Georgia commit Tyre West heading the defense, the Blue Devils are in line to pull a few upsets.”

Frank Sulkowski, WJCL-TV (Savannah)

“Benedictine Military School appears locked and loaded to make another deep playoff run. The Cadets, led by Auburn quarterback commit Holden Geriner, advanced to the GHSA state semifinals in their first season in Class 4A. Head coach Danny Britt and company are looking for that same success in year two. The Cadets open the 2021 season hosting Christopher Columbus out of Miami – MaxPreps’ No. 10 team nationally - on Aug. 27 at Savannah Memorial Stadium in the Riddell Catholic School Classic.”

