Reclass chair proposes separate division for larger private schools

Curt Miller, chairman of the GHSA’s reclassification committee, proposed Monday having the state’s nine largest private schools compete for their own state championships independent of public schools beginning in the 2022-23 academic year.
The nine largest are Benedictine, Blessed Trinity, Greater Atlanta Christian, Lovett, Marist, Pace Academy, St. Pius, Westminster and Woodward Academy.
Miller’s proposal came at a non-voting reclassification committee meeting at the GHSA’s office in Thomaston. Under Miller’s plan, the nine would continue to play in the traditional classifications and regions but break out for state playoffs.
Speaking against the plan Monday were former Marist athletic director Tommy Marshall and current Greater Atlanta Christian athletic director and football coach Tim Hardy.
According to minutes of Monday’s meeting, Hardy proposed moving larger private schools into classes 3A through 5A and allowing their sports teams to be assigned a class based on their success in a particular sport.
The reclassification committee isn’t scheduled to meet again until October but could reconvene to discuss the issue further. The GHSA will reclassify its 450-plus member schools this fall.
