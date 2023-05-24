BreakingNews
Police investigating after 2 found dead in Gwinnett neighborhood
X

Chestatee forfeits state wrestling state after losing appeal

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

Chestatee, the winner of the GHSA’s first traditional wrestling state tournament for girls, must forfeit its championship because one of its athletes was academically ineligible during the February meet in Macon, Hall County schools confirmed this week.

Chestatee is the second Hall County wrestling program in three years to vacate a state title. North Hall’s boys had their 2021 Class 3A championship stripped because of an eligible athlete.

Vacated state championships are otherwise extremely rare. The North Hall case was the first since 1986, when Rockdale County gave up a boys basketball title. The Rockdale County forfeiture was the first of its kind in GHSA history.

In 2022, the GHSA stripped Chamblee’s girls soccer team of the Class 5A championship when it was ruled three players who transferred to the school were coached in the offseason by a Chamblee assistant, which violates the GHSA’s undue influence rules.

Hall County Schools announced the GHSA’s decision regarding Chestatee on Tuesday. Chestatee reported the infraction, the school district said. The GHSA forced the team to forfeit all 2022-23 victories, placed the program on “severe warning status’' and fined the school $500.

Gilmer and Carrollton finished tied for second in the meet, but the GHSA does not recognize champions when vacating titles.

this academic year marked the first in which the GHSA held official state championships in girls wrestling, though Chestatee had won a statewide GHSA girls meet in 2021 when girls wrestling was considered an exhibition sport.

This year as an official championship sport, Carrollton won the duals tournament, which has teams go head to head, while Chestatee won the traditional points championship, which awards teams points for matches that individual wrestlers win in weight-division brackets. Both were conducted as all-classification championships.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: cust

Emory study on PAD, peripheral artery disease, focuses on amputations2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING: Police investigating after 2 found dead in Gwinnett neighborhood
1h ago

Credit: AP

Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cobb County volunteers find a novel way to help shelter dogs
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cobb County volunteers find a novel way to help shelter dogs
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Injured workers released from hospital after Midtown crane collapse
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Charlton County, Emanuel County Institute split series; Game 3 Wednesday in Statesboro
10h ago
Prince Avenue Christian sweeps Irwin County, wins Division I championship in Statesboro
State golf preview: Im-led Lambert girls seek fourth straight title
Featured

Credit: Julia Distelhurst

Cooks share how aprons bring back family memories and tug at our heartstrings
21h ago
Atlanta valedictorians say friendships, finding balance among keys to success
Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top