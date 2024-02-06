High School Sports Blog

Ceder Grove all-region football player killed in car crash

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

14 minutes ago

LaMarcus Parks, an all-region player on Cedar Grove’s Class 3A championship football team, died in a car accident last weekend.

Cedar Grove principal Clifton Spears told 11Alive News, the first to report, that three others in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Parks, a junior defensive end, was the team’s fifth-leading tackler last season and made tackles in Cedar Grove’s 49-28 victory over Savannah Christian on Dec. 13 in the Class 3A final at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Parks was a first-team member of the Region 5-3A all-region team.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

