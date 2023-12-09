Carrollton wins first-ever title as GHSA Game Day Cheerleading season ends at Georgia State

Carrollton captured the program’s first-ever GHSA Game Day Cheerleading championship in the group’s first attempt and finished atop a storied class of top-tier competitors as the season came to a close at Georgia State University Friday.
“It was really exciting,” said head coach Kelsey Shannon. “This was the first time that our competition team did the Game Day and they love cheering sidelines and are great at it so when we had the chance to actually compete at it, they took quick feedback and applied it.”
The Trojans scored 99.07 points to finish atop Richmond Hill (96.47), Marietta (96.30) and Hillgrove (95.68) in the state’s highest class.
“From competition cheer to game day is a big difference,” Shannon said. “So they were able to turn that comp mode off and just going out there to have a great time. Game day was just a breath of fresh air for the girls. They did a really great job.”
A core group of seniors who have cheered at Carrollton since middle school were paramount in the team’s success and comradery entering a new event, allowing the Trojans to the three-point victory.
South Effingham successfully defended last year’s championship in Class 5A-6A and finished ahead of Jefferson, two-time champion Lee County and Flowery Branch.
In Class 3A-4A, Cedartown is a first-time champion after scoring 93.43 points to finish ahead of West Laurens (93.37), Calvary Day (90.23) and two-time defending-champion Mary Persons (89.57). In Class 1A-2A, Vidalia captured the program’s third state championship in a row and finished atop Haralson County, Model and Toombs County.
About the Author