Carrollton wins first-ever title as GHSA Game Day Cheerleading season ends at Georgia State

Carrollton captured the program’s first-ever GHSA Game Day Cheerleading championship in the group’s first attempt and finished atop a storied class of top-tier competitors as the season came to a close at Georgia State University Friday.

“It was really exciting,” said head coach Kelsey Shannon. “This was the first time that our competition team did the Game Day and they love cheering sidelines and are great at it so when we had the chance to actually compete at it, they took quick feedback and applied it.”

The Trojans scored 99.07 points to finish atop Richmond Hill (96.47), Marietta (96.30) and Hillgrove (95.68) in the state’s highest class.