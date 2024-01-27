Carrollton on path to repeat after first day at GHSA Girls Team Dual Wrestling Championship

Against Woodward, Amayah Jones (170), Taylor Scheisser (235), Juana Tercero (100), Josephine Royer (110), Sarai Solis (115), Erica Velasquez (125), Leticia Tercero (130), Abelinda Tercero (135) and Linda Tercero (155) won matches.

In the top part of the winner’s bracket, Greenbrier moved past Putnam County 63-9 and Lumpkin County 51-27. Against Lumpkin, Jalaia Ross (170), Phoebe Melvin (235), Jordan Epstein (100), Jansen Drumgoole (110), Journey Drumgoole (115), Ryan Lewis (120), Esperanza Huitron (125), Mya Pilger (145) and Arieana Bacon (155) were victorious.

Greenbrier will face Jordan in the semifinals after the Red Jackets moved past Shiloh 72-6 and Osborne 60-23. Against Osborne, Najada Morris (170), Jame’la Moore (190), Aniya Hawkins (100), Aaliyah Holt (105), Aaliyah Smullen (115), Alliyah Rone (120), Arrie Battle (125), Arielle Hayes (130), Jahajah Banks (135) and Jo’Haylee Davis (140) won matches.

In the loser’s bracket, Gainesville will face Houston County, Woodward will meet Chestatee, Osborne will wrestle Campbell and Lumpkin County will compete against Richmond Hill with each program fighting for third and fourth place.

Follow the link to see the full breakdown of each match in the girls bracket.