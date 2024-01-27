Carrollton on path to repeat after first day at GHSA Girls Team Dual Wrestling Championship

Defending-champion Carrollton is still alive after victories over Meadowcreek and Gainesville in its first two matches of the winner’s bracket in the opening day of the GHSA girls team duals wrestling state championships at the University of West Georgia.
In Carrollton’s 72-12 victory over Meadowcreek in the opening match, Amazing Ackey (155 pounds), Sierha Lopes (170), Journey Gray (190), Sherlyn Quinonez (100), Gabby Carnes (105), Cadence Wilson (110), Isabella Moore (120), Abbey White (125), Bailey Moore (130), Maggie Dudley (135), Madison Cooley (140) and Kamryn Cook (145) won matches.
Against Gainesville, Gray, Hailey Lussier (235), Carnes, Elise Haueter (110), Isabella Moore, Bailey Moore, Dudley, Cooley and Johana Mejia (145) secured wins for Carrollton. The Trojans will face Gilmer in the semifinals of the winner’s bracket after the Bobcats defeated Northside-Warner Robins 72-12 and Woodward Academy 54-30.
Against Woodward, Amayah Jones (170), Taylor Scheisser (235), Juana Tercero (100), Josephine Royer (110), Sarai Solis (115), Erica Velasquez (125), Leticia Tercero (130), Abelinda Tercero (135) and Linda Tercero (155) won matches.
In the top part of the winner’s bracket, Greenbrier moved past Putnam County 63-9 and Lumpkin County 51-27. Against Lumpkin, Jalaia Ross (170), Phoebe Melvin (235), Jordan Epstein (100), Jansen Drumgoole (110), Journey Drumgoole (115), Ryan Lewis (120), Esperanza Huitron (125), Mya Pilger (145) and Arieana Bacon (155) were victorious.
Greenbrier will face Jordan in the semifinals after the Red Jackets moved past Shiloh 72-6 and Osborne 60-23. Against Osborne, Najada Morris (170), Jame’la Moore (190), Aniya Hawkins (100), Aaliyah Holt (105), Aaliyah Smullen (115), Alliyah Rone (120), Arrie Battle (125), Arielle Hayes (130), Jahajah Banks (135) and Jo’Haylee Davis (140) won matches.
In the loser’s bracket, Gainesville will face Houston County, Woodward will meet Chestatee, Osborne will wrestle Campbell and Lumpkin County will compete against Richmond Hill with each program fighting for third and fourth place.
