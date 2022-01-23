Camden County wins eighth straight GHSA Team Duals Wrestling title

Class 5A at McDonough:

Cass defeated Woodward Academy to capture the program’s third overall championship and second-ever title in the team duals. The program tied with Henry County to share the 2008 3A title and also won the traditional 3A championship in 2006. Ola beat three-time defending-champion Woodland-Cartersville in the third-place match.

Class 4A at LaGrange:

West Laurens defeated Jefferson to win the program’s third team duals title and first since it won back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006. Jefferson was trying for a title defense and the program’s 42nd overall championship. Columbus defeated Marist in the third-place match.

Class 3A at Stephens County:

Rockmart won the program’s first-ever team duals championship to go with nine traditional titles after beating Gilmer County in the championship match. Gilmer was trying for the team’s 18th overall wrestling title. Sonoraville defeated Adairsville in the third-place match.

Class 2A at Bremen:

Lovett won the program’s 14th overall wrestling state title and third-ever duals championship after beating defending-champion Oglethorpe County in the championship match. The Lions won back-to-back duals titles in 2002 and 2003. Dade County beat Fannin County in the third-place match.

Class A at Commerce:

Trion defeated Social Circle in the championship match to capture the program’s third overall wrestling championship and second team duals title. The program won the Class A team duals title in 2020. Commerce beat defending-champion Mount Pisgah in the third-place match.

GHSA Dual State Wrestling Championship results

Class 7A

1. Camden County

2. North Forsyth

3. West Forsyth

4. Mill Creek

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. Valdosta

3. Brunswick

4. Creekview

Class 5A

1. Cass

2. Woodward Academy

3. Ola

4. Woodland-Cartersville

Class 4A

1. West Laurens

2. Jefferson

3. Columbus

4. Marist

Class 3A

1. Rockmart

2. Gilmer County

3. Sonoraville

4. Adairsville

Class 2A

1. Lovett

2. Oglethorpe County

3. Dade County

4. Fannin County

Class A

1. Trion

2. Social Circle

3. Commerce

4. Mount Pisgah