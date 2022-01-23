Camden County wins eighth straight GHSA Team Duals Wrestling title

Camden County’s victory over North Forsyth in title match of the 7A GHSA Team Duals Wrestling championship marked the eighth straight state title for the Wildcats.
Camden -- which has also won the past six titles at the traditional wrestling championships -- defeated Lambert, North Paulding and North Forsyth to earn the title at the team duals. West Forsyth defeated Mill Creek in the third-place match.
See the results from the other classes below.
Class 6A at Brunswick:
Buford won the program’s eighth overall wrestling state championship and successfully defended last year’s title after beating Valdosta in the championship match. The Wolves won the 5A team dual state championship in 2017 and 2018 and the 3A championship in 2014. Host Brunswick defeated Creekview to take third place.
Class 5A at McDonough:
Cass defeated Woodward Academy to capture the program’s third overall championship and second-ever title in the team duals. The program tied with Henry County to share the 2008 3A title and also won the traditional 3A championship in 2006. Ola beat three-time defending-champion Woodland-Cartersville in the third-place match.
Class 4A at LaGrange:
West Laurens defeated Jefferson to win the program’s third team duals title and first since it won back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006. Jefferson was trying for a title defense and the program’s 42nd overall championship. Columbus defeated Marist in the third-place match.
Class 3A at Stephens County:
Rockmart won the program’s first-ever team duals championship to go with nine traditional titles after beating Gilmer County in the championship match. Gilmer was trying for the team’s 18th overall wrestling title. Sonoraville defeated Adairsville in the third-place match.
Class 2A at Bremen:
Lovett won the program’s 14th overall wrestling state title and third-ever duals championship after beating defending-champion Oglethorpe County in the championship match. The Lions won back-to-back duals titles in 2002 and 2003. Dade County beat Fannin County in the third-place match.
Class A at Commerce:
Trion defeated Social Circle in the championship match to capture the program’s third overall wrestling championship and second team duals title. The program won the Class A team duals title in 2020. Commerce beat defending-champion Mount Pisgah in the third-place match.
GHSA Dual State Wrestling Championship results
Class 7A
1. Camden County
2. North Forsyth
3. West Forsyth
4. Mill Creek
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Valdosta
3. Brunswick
4. Creekview
Class 5A
1. Cass
2. Woodward Academy
3. Ola
4. Woodland-Cartersville
Class 4A
1. West Laurens
2. Jefferson
3. Columbus
4. Marist
Class 3A
1. Rockmart
2. Gilmer County
3. Sonoraville
4. Adairsville
Class 2A
1. Lovett
2. Oglethorpe County
3. Dade County
4. Fannin County
Class A
1. Trion
2. Social Circle
3. Commerce
4. Mount Pisgah
