Camden captures state’s highest class at GHSA Team Duals State Championships

Class 6A: South Effingham also relied on a tiebreaker to defend the program’s Class 6A title with a 31-31 victory over Glynn Academy. The victory marked the program’s second state title in the Team Duals championship. Woodward Academy finished third after beating Creekview 45-23.

Class 5A: Cass secure the program’s fifth overall wrestling title with a 36-33 victory over Ola in the championship bout. Cass’s path to the Class 5A title went through defending-champion Jefferson in the semifinals which the Colonels defeated 36-33 to spoil the Dragons’ attempt at a 45th overall wrestling championship and 21st Team Duals title. Woodland-Cartersville upended Jefferson 36-33 in the loser’s bracket to finish third.

Class 4A: Central-Carroll defended last year’s 4A title and captured the program’s second championship after beating Noth Hall 47-33 in the championship bout. The Lions beat Lovett 45-20 to earn the championship berth. Lovett earned a third-place finish with a 38-36 victory over Chestatee.

Class 3A: Lumpkin County won a traditional wrestling championship in 1981 but after upending defending-champion Columbus in the title bout 34-33, the Indians captured the program’s first-ever team duals crown and second overall championship. Bremen finished third with a 47-27 victory over Franklin County.

Class 2A: Rockmart is a three-time champion in Class 2A after beating Toombs County 56-21 to capture the title. The Yellowjackets have won 14 overall wrestling titles beginning with three-consecutive traditional championships from 1972-74. Banks County finished third with a 49-23 victory over Cook.

Class A: Social Circle captured the program’s sixth team duals title and 12th overall championship by moving past Mount Pisgah 55-12 in the title bout. Social Circle won five-straight team duals titles from 2015-2019 before winning last season’s traditional championship. Commerce finished third after a 58-17 victory over Trion.