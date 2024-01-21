Camden captures state’s highest class at GHSA Team Duals State Championships

Camden County’s reign on the Georgia high school wrestling world began with a GHSA team duals state championship victory in 2012. The Wildcats didn’t win another Team Duals title for two seasons but when it won the Class 5A, the state’s second-highest class at the time, in 2015, the die was cast.
Since, Camden County has won in every season and with the program’s tie-breaking victory over Buford in the 7A championship, the team has its 10th consecutive championship in Team Duals and 20th overall wrestling title.
The Wildcats got individual victories from Elijah Hattaway (106 pounds), Bradley Patterson (113), Brandon Higgins (120), Waylon Rozier (144), Brock Weaver (157), Konlin Weaver (165) and Ryder McCloskey (215) to capture the title against Buford. West Forsyth finished third in the Class 7A bracket with a victory over Mill Creek 49-27.
See the full brackets by following the link or check out the class-by-class breakdown for the other classifications below.
Class 6A: South Effingham also relied on a tiebreaker to defend the program’s Class 6A title with a 31-31 victory over Glynn Academy. The victory marked the program’s second state title in the Team Duals championship. Woodward Academy finished third after beating Creekview 45-23.
Class 5A: Cass secure the program’s fifth overall wrestling title with a 36-33 victory over Ola in the championship bout. Cass’s path to the Class 5A title went through defending-champion Jefferson in the semifinals which the Colonels defeated 36-33 to spoil the Dragons’ attempt at a 45th overall wrestling championship and 21st Team Duals title. Woodland-Cartersville upended Jefferson 36-33 in the loser’s bracket to finish third.
Class 4A: Central-Carroll defended last year’s 4A title and captured the program’s second championship after beating Noth Hall 47-33 in the championship bout. The Lions beat Lovett 45-20 to earn the championship berth. Lovett earned a third-place finish with a 38-36 victory over Chestatee.
Class 3A: Lumpkin County won a traditional wrestling championship in 1981 but after upending defending-champion Columbus in the title bout 34-33, the Indians captured the program’s first-ever team duals crown and second overall championship. Bremen finished third with a 47-27 victory over Franklin County.
Class 2A: Rockmart is a three-time champion in Class 2A after beating Toombs County 56-21 to capture the title. The Yellowjackets have won 14 overall wrestling titles beginning with three-consecutive traditional championships from 1972-74. Banks County finished third with a 49-23 victory over Cook.
Class A: Social Circle captured the program’s sixth team duals title and 12th overall championship by moving past Mount Pisgah 55-12 in the title bout. Social Circle won five-straight team duals titles from 2015-2019 before winning last season’s traditional championship. Commerce finished third after a 58-17 victory over Trion.