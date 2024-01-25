Butler boys, with defense and balanced scoring, aim to emerge from Region 4-2A on top

Boddy guided the Bulldogs to the 2A championship in 2022, where they lost to Westside in the first of the Patriots’ back-to-back titles. While on Boddy’s staff, Clark also served as the program’s JV coach and guided it to championships.

“There is continuity on our team,” said Clark, “but maybe not as much experience as other teams.”

The Bulldogs are led by a balanced attack from sophomore Kwamme Bridges (14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals), senior Roosevelt Brown (13.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.0 steals, 1.8 blocks), junior Jayden Bell (13.1 points, six rebounds, five assists, 2.1 steals), junior Marcus Scurry (11 points, 3.6 rebounds. 2.4 assists, 2.4 steals) and senior Willie Taylor (9.1 points, 7.1 rebounds).

Though the scoring averages don’t stand out, Clark said the Bulldogs’ calling card is defense.

“Right now, as a head coach, defense is what we’re closest to an A in, if I’m grading this out,” Clark said. “We’ve held everyone we’ve to a low score, and we play in a very tough region, with two elite teams, and a lot of good teams. We’re balanced on offense right now. Though (Brown) is our leader, we five guys that can score in the upper double-digits on any given night. As a staff, it’s just a matter of finding out who based on how our opponents defend us.”

The Bulldogs have held both Thomson and Westside well below their season scoring averages. Though Thomson hosted and beat Butler 64-50 on Jan. 16, that was Thomson’s lowest scoring output of the season to that point, before Westside beat them 55-42 on Tuesday. The Bulldogs beat Westside 56-49 Dec. 22 in a non-region contest to win the Battle of I-20 holiday tournament at Cross Creek. Westside won the rematch, which did count toward the region standings, 55-44, in another low-scoring contest.

“Beating Westside did a lot for the community’s confidence in our team,” Clark said. “But honestly, beating them didn’t doo much for the team’s confidence, because we believe we’re legit. The guys took on the task and beat a big-time program, and it was a staple win for my career in Year 1, but the win reassured what we already knew. That win didn’t surprise anyone inside our locker room.”

Butler picked up non-region losses to 5A’s Jones County, 50-45 in its season opener, and to 3A’s No. 7 Cross Creek (57-59). Their other region loss came at Thomson, 64-50, on Jan. 16. The losses were overshadowed by the Bulldogs’ 11-game win streak, which ran from Dec. 2 to Jan. 11 and included the Westside tournament win.

The Bulldogs have five regular season games remaining, all against region opponents, and their final two are at home against Westside (Feb. 6) and Thomson (Feb. 9).

“Down the stretch, I want to see maturity,” Clark said. “I want to see us continue to grow, and become more disciplined each day. I think one sign of maturity is not making the same mistakes over and over. You’ll make mistakes, but let’s grow from them.

“In my first season, I feel like we’re ahead of schedule, honestly. Before the season started, I couldn’t say I was 100-percent sure that we’d be ranked like this, but I knew we had the talent. Over the course of the season, they’ve shown maturity and discipline, and I’m very proud of our team. They’re laying the foundation for this program.”

Including the holiday tournament, the Bulldogs could potentially play Westside five times this season, including the region tournament and state playoffs, depending on how the seeding plays out. They could play Thomson four times this season given the same circumstances.

Regardless of the opponent, Clark said the Bulldogs’ postseason goals remain the same.

“I expect to win every game, one game at a time,” Clark said. “Being an assistant and playing here, I’ve seen the ups and downs, the good and bad. One thing I’ve noticed, in general, is teams looking too far ahead. I expect to win, and I wouldn’t be doing this job if I didn’t, but it’s how you go about winning, and doing it the right way.

“If we play the Butler way, I’ll be proud.”