Breaking down the brackets as Class A divisions begin postseason

On the other hand, Irwin County’s girls finished the regular season 0-25 and 0-6, but will play an extra postseason game by virtue of the four-team Region 1.

But that was last week.

This week, 128 Divisions I and II teams of Class A will begin tournament play, hoping for a trip to Macon for the GHSA state finals.

Here’s a bullet-by-bullet look at the first round of the playoffs:

Toughest quadrant(s)

Boys

Division I: Three ranked teams in one quadrant tend to give a hint toward its difficulty. Two quadrants qualify – the bottom-left and the top-right. In the bottom, No. 5 St. Francis will play No. 3 Darlington in the first round. Also in the quadrant is No. 2 Savannah, which will play host to Dublin to open the tournament. In the top-right quadrant, No. 10 Bleckley County will travel to No. 4 Woodville-Tompkins, and No. 8 Trion will host Mount Pisgah.

Division II: There are at least two ranked teams in each of the bracket’s quadrants, but in the bottom-left, No. 7 Early will face Wilcox County, No. 2 Portal will host Charlton, No. 3 Christian Heritage will host Taylor County and No. 10 Warren County will host Wilkinson County. If Early and Portal win, the teams meet in the second round. If Christian Heritage and Warren win their openers, that’s the second-round matchup.

Girls

Division I: There are three ranked teams in the top-left and bottom-left quadrants and with a glance at the bracket, it seems top-ranked St. Francis – in the bottom-right -- might have a great draw. In the top-left, No. 2 Galloway will play host to Armuchee, No. 5 Oglethorpe will play host to Elbert County and No. 6 Swainsboro will play host to Savannah. In the bottom-left, No. 4 Rabun County will be at home to Jasper County, No. 8 Bryan County will play host to Bleckley County, and No. 10 Mount Pisgah will travel to Darlington. St. Francis is in the bottom-right quadrant and will face Dade County in the first round, and either Commerce or Prince Avenue in the second round. East Laurens, ranked No. 9, opens at home against Screven County in the first round.

Division II: The top-right quadrant features the only ranked-vs.-ranked matchup in the first round -- No. 8 Terrell County travels to No. 4 Wilcox County. Also in the quadrant is No. 1 Greenforest, which will take on Schley County. In the bottom-left quadrant, No. 5 Early County will travel to Treutlen, No. 2 Montgomery County will be at home against Charlton County, and No. 7 Lake Oconee Academy will play host to Twiggs County.

Class A Division I boys top-10

1. Mount Vernon

2. Savannah

3. Darlington

4. Woodville-Tompkins

5. St. Francis

6. Paideia

7. East Laurens

8. Trion

9. Mount Bethel Christian

10. Bleckley County

Class A Division II boys top-10

1. Greenforest Christian

2. Portal

3. Christian Heritage

4. Mitchell County

5. Calhoun County

6. Macon County

7. Early County

8. Treutlen

9. Lanier County

10. Warren County

Class A Division I boys first-round schedule

R4 #3 Lamar County at R1 #2 Pelham

R3 #4 Screven County at R2 #1 Swainsboro

R7 #3 Chattooga at R6 #2 No. 6 Paideia

R8 #4 Tallulah Falls at R5 #1 Jasper County

--

R1 #3 Brooks County at R4 #2 Heard County

R2 #4 Dublin at R3 #1 No. 2 Savannah

R6 #3 No. 5 St. Francis at R7 #2 No. 3 Darlington

R5 #4 Social Circle at R8 #1 Athens Christian

--

R5 #3 Prince Avenue at R8 #2 Rabun County

R6 #4 Mt. Pisgah at R7 #1 No. 8 Trion

R2 #3 No. 10 Bleckley County at R3 #2 No. 4 Woodville-Tompkins

R1 #4 Bacon County at R4 #1 Temple

---

R8 #3 Elbert County at R5 #2 Oglethorpe County

R7 #4 Coosa at R6 #1 No. 1 Mt. Vernon

R3 #3 Bryan County at R2 #2 No. 7 East Laurens

R4 #4 Crawford County at R1 #1 Irwin County

Class A Division II boys first-round schedule

R4 #3 Wheeler County at R1 #2 No. 5 Calhoun County

R3 #4 Montgomery County at R2 #1 No. 9 Lanier County

R7 #3 Mt. Zion-Carrollton at R6 #2 Manchester

R8 #4 Towns County at R5 #1 Twiggs County

--

R1 #3 No. 7 Early County at R4 #2 Wilcox County

R2 #4 Charlton County at R3 #1 No. 2 Portal

R6 #3 Taylor County at R7 #2 No. 3 Christian Heritage

R5 #4 Wilkinson County at R8 #1 No. 10 Warren County

--

R5 #3 Johnson County at R8 #2 Greene County

R6 #4 Chattahoochee County at R7 #1 No. 1 Greenforest

R2 #3 Turner County at R3 #2 McIntosh County Academy

R1 #4 Randolph-Clay at R4 #1 No. 8 Treutlen

--

R8 #3 Lincoln County at R5 #2 Hancock Central

R7 #4 Atlanta Classical at R6 #1 No. 6 Macon County

R3 #3 Jenkins County at R2 #2 Clinch County

R4 #4 Dooly County at R1 #1 No. 4 Mitchell County

Class A Division I girls top-10

1. St. Francis

2. Galloway

3. Athens Christian

4. Rabun County

5. Oglethorpe County

6. Swainsboro

7. Lamar County

8. Bryan County

9. East Laurens

10. Mount Pisgah Christian

Class A Division II girls top-10

1. Greenforest

2. Montgomery County

3. Taylor County

4. Wilcox County

5. Early County

6. Clinch County

7. Lake Oconee Academy

8. Terrell County

9. Seminole County

10. Chattahoochee County

Class A Division I girls first-round schedule

R4 #3 Temple at R1 #2 Brooks County

R3 #4 Savannah at R2 #1 No. 6 Swainsboro

R7 #3 Armuchee at R6 #2 No. 2 Galloway

R8 #4 Elbert County at R5 #1 No. 5 Oglethorpe County

--

R1 #3 Bacon County at R4 #2 Heard County

R2 #4 Bleckley County at R3 #1 No. 8 Bryan County

R6 #3 No. 10 Mt. Pisgah at R7 #2 Darlington

R5 #4 Jasper County at R8 #1 No. 4 Rabun County

--

R5 #3 Social Circle at R8 #2 No. 3 Athens Christian

R6 #4 Paideia at R7 #1 Trion

R2 #3 Dublin at R3 #2 Metter

R1 #4 Irwin County (0-26) at R4 #1 No. 7 Lamar County

--

R8 #3 Commerce at R5 #2 Prince Avenue

R7 #4 Dade County at R6 #1 No. 1 St. Francis

R3 #3 Screven County at R2 #2 No. 9 East Laurens

R4 #4 Crawford County at R1 #1 Pelham

Class A Division II girls first-round schedule

R4 #3 Telfair County at R1 #2 Randolph-Clay

R3 #4 Emanuel County Institute at R2 #1 No. 6 Clinch County

R7 #3 Bowdon at R6 #2 No. 10 Chattahoochee County

R8 #4 Towns County at R5 #1 Johnson County

--

R1 #3 No. 5 Early County at R4 #2 Treutlen

R2 #4 Charlton County at R3 #1 No. 2 Montgomery County

R6 #3 Macon County at R7 #2 Christian Heritage

R5 #4 Twiggs County at R8 #1 No. 7 Lake Oconee Academy

--

R5 #3 Wilkinson County at R8 #2 Warren County

R6 #4 Schley County at R7 #1 No. 1 Greenforest

R2 #3 Turner County at R3 #2 Portal

R1 #4 No. 8 Terrell County at R4 #1 No. 4 Wilcox County

--

R8 #3 Greene County at R5 #2 Glascock County

R7 #4 Mt. Zion-Carroll at R6 #1 No. 3 Taylor County

R3 #3 Jenkins County at R2 #2 Atkinson County

R4 #4 Hawkinsville at R1 #1 No. 9 Seminole County