Boys soccer blog: Second-round pairings provide ranked vs. ranked

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
44 minutes ago

The first round of the boys GHSA soccer playoffs yielded second-round matchups that could provide state championship-caliber matches. The second round begins Tuesday for classes 7A, 5A, 3A, A Division I and A Division II, and classes 6A, 4A and 2A will play Thursday.

Here’s a look at some of the best second-round pairings:

In Class 7A, No. 1 Lambert will be at home against No. 5 Peachtree Ridge. No. 8 Walton will travel to No. 6 Mill Creek. In Class 6A, No. 10 St. Pius X will travel to No. 9 Veterans. and No. 4 Sprayberry will play at No. 7 River Ridge. In Class 5A, Clarke Central, ranked No. 3, will travel to No. 4 Midtown.

In Class 4A, the highest-ranked matchup sends No. 3 Southeast Whitfield to No. 2 Westminster. No. 9 Whitewater will travel to No. 8 Perry. In Class 3A, there are three matchups between ranked teams: No. 4 Bremen will travel to No. 5 Wesleyan; No. 9 Savannah Christian will play at No. 8 Pike County, and No. 10 West Hall will travel to No. 3 Coahulla Creek. In Class 2A, top-ranked Landmark Christian will host No. 8 Fellowship Christian.

In Class A Division I, top-ranked Tallulah Falls will travel to No. 6 Whitefield Academy; No. 3 Atlanta International will travel to No. 10 Dalton Academy, and No. 9 Trion will travel to No. 2 Paideia. In Class A Division II No. 7 Dooly County travels to No. 2 Atkinson County.

GHSA boys soccer championships

Class 7A Second Round

R6 #2 No. 2 South Forsyth at R7 #1 Norcross

R2 #4 East Coweta at R4 #2 Archer

R5 #2 No. 8 Walton at R8 #1 No. 6 Mill Creek

R4 #3 Parkview at R2 #1 Pebblebrook

R4 #4 South Gwinnett at R2 #2 Campbell

R6 #4 Denmark at R8 #2 No. 4 Collins Hill

R1 #2 Richmond Hill at R4 #1 Brookwood

R7 #2 No. 5 Peachtree Ridge at No. 1 R6 #1 Lambert

Class 6A Second Round

R6 #2 Rome at R7 #1 No. 1 Lassiter

R4 #2 No. 10 St. Pius X at R1 #1 No. 9 Veterans

R7 #4 No. 6 Johns Creek at R6 #3 Etowah

R4 #3 Dunwoody at R2 #1 Glynn Academy

R4 #4 Lakeside-DeKalb at R2 #2 South Effingham

R7 #3 No. 5 Blessed Trinity at R5 #1 South Paulding

R2 #3 Grovetown at R4 #1 No. 3 Riverwood

R7 #2 No. 4 Sprayberry at R6 #1 No. 7 River Ridge

Class 5A Second Round

R6 #2 Chattahoochee at R7 #1 No. 2 Dalton

R4 #2 Chamblee at R1 #1 No. 5 Greenbrier

R6 #3 Cambridge at R8 #1 Flowery Branch

R3 #2 Northgate at R2 #1 No. 10 Union Grove

R1 #3 Statesboro at R3 #1 No. 1 McIntosh

R8 #2 No. 3 Clarke Central at R5 #1 No. 4 Midtown

R1 #2 Bradwell Institute at R4 #1 No. 8 Tucker

R8 #3 Loganville at R6 #1 No. 9 Centennial

Class 4A Second Round

R8 #4 North Oconee at R6 #2 No. 10 Druid Hills

R4 #2 Starr’s Mill at R1 #1 Cairo

R6 #3 Holy Innocents’ at R8 #1 No. 1 Johnson-Gainesville

R4 #3 No. 9 Whitewater at R2 #1 No. 8 Perry

R2 #2 West Laurens at R3 #1 Benedictine

R6 #4 Clarkston at R8 #2 No. 5 East Hall

R1 #2 Bainbridge at R4 #1 LaGrange

R7 #2 No. 3 Southeast Whitfield at R6 #1 No. 2 Westminster

Class 3A Second Round

R6 #2 No. 4 Bremen at R7 #1 No. 5 Wesleyan

R4 #2 Harlem at R1 #1 No. 1 Columbus

R6 #3 Ringgold at R8 #1 No. 2 Oconee County

R3 #2 No. 9 Savannah Christian at R2 #1 No. 8 Pike County

R2 #2 Jackson at R3 #1 No. 7 Savannah Country Day

R8 #2 No. 6 Hebron Christian at R5 #1 Sandy Creek

R2 #3 Peach County at R4 #1 Morgan County

R7 #2 No. 10 West Hall at R6 #1 No. 3 Coahulla Creek

Class 2A Second Round

R6 #2 Drew Charter at R7 #1 No. 5 Model

R3 #3 Pierce County at R1 #1 No. 3 Fitzgerald

R6 #3 Mount Paran at R8 #1 No. 2 Providence Christian

R3 #2 Savannah Arts at R2 #1 Academy for Classical Education

R2 #2 Spencer at R3 #1 No. 7 Tattnall County

R8 #2 No. 8 Fellowship Christian at R5 #1 No. 1 Landmark Christian

R2 #3 Rutland at R4 #1 No. 6 Putnam County

R8 #3 Union County at R6 #1 No. 4 Walker

Class A Division I Second Round

R6 #2 No. 3 Atlanta International at R7 #1 No. 10 Dalton Academy

R3 #3 Metter at R1 #1 No. 4 Bacon County

R6 #3 No. 6 Whitefield Academy at R8 #1 No. 1 Tallulah Falls

R3 #2 Claxton at R2 #1 No. 5 Bleckley County

R2 #2 East Laurens at R3 #1 No. 7 Woodville-Tompkins

R7 #3 Armuchee at R5 #1 Oglethorpe County

R1 #2 Brooks County at R4 #1 Lamar County

R7 #2 No. 9 Trion at R6 #1 No. 2 Paideia

Class A Division II Second Round

A3 #3 No. 8 Aquinas at A2 #2 McIntosh County Academy

A1 #5 No. 7 Dooly County at A1 #1 No. 2 Atkinson County

A1 #6 Lanier County at A3 #2 No. 3 Lake Oconee Academy

A3 #4 Washington-Wilkes at A4 #1 No. 4 Christian Heritage

A4 #3 Mt. Zion-Carroll at A1 #2 No. 6 Echols County

A1 #4 Macon County at A2 #1 No. 5 Portal

A1 #3 No. 9 Chattahoochee County at A4 #2 Fugees Academy

A3 #5 Lincoln County at A3 #1 No. 1 Georgia Military

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
