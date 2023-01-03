Boys Basketball blog: Monroe boys team brings holiday momentum into region play

The Monroe boys team had a quality showing during the holiday break and appears ready to open Region 1-3A play Friday with momentum.
The Golden Tornadoes are unranked, but that could change when the poll is released this week. Long story short, Monroe’s stock is rising. The program is 8-4 and on a 5-game winning streak since dropping back-to-back games to Westover 63-48 and Bainbridge 52-45.
The streak includes victories against Glynn Academy (53-40) in the U-Save It Classic and then Douglas County (63-44), Keys Gate (Fla.) (66-57), Taylor County (66-27) and Central (Fla.) (73-57) in the Lee County Christmas Classic.
Monroe is outscoring opponents 711-601. Junior Justin Burns leads the team with 16.2 points, seven rebounds and two steals per game. Senior Andrico Jackson is scoring 13 points with four rebounds and three assists per game. Sophomore Lorenzo Still adds eight points with two rebounds and two assists per game.
The Golden Tornadoes open region play against Thomasville and then will be at home against Terrell County on Saturday. Monroe will travel to Crisp County on Jan. 10 and Dougherty on Jan. 13 for region games.
See the top 10 rankings below.
Class 3A Boys Top-10
1. Sandy Creek
2. Johnson-Savannah
3. Beach
4. Cedar Grove
5. Monroe Area
6. Calvary Day
7. Cross Creek
8. Oconee County
9. Wesleyan
10. Upson-Lee
Class 3A Girls Top-10
1. Hebron Christian
2. White County
3. Lumpkin County
4. Wesleyan
5. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
6. Pickens
7. Monroe
8. Carver-Columbus
9. Dawson County
10. Cross Creek
