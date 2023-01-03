Boys Basketball blog: Monroe boys team brings holiday momentum into region play

The Golden Tornadoes are unranked, but that could change when the poll is released this week. Long story short, Monroe’s stock is rising. The program is 8-4 and on a 5-game winning streak since dropping back-to-back games to Westover 63-48 and Bainbridge 52-45.

The streak includes victories against Glynn Academy (53-40) in the U-Save It Classic and then Douglas County (63-44), Keys Gate (Fla.) (66-57), Taylor County (66-27) and Central (Fla.) (73-57) in the Lee County Christmas Classic.