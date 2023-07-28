Blessed Trinity senior soccer player turns pro, signs with NWSL team

Credit: Photo: Gatorade

Credit: Photo: Gatorade

High School Sports Blog
By
19 minutes ago
X

Blessed Trinity senior Riley Jackson, the national Gatorade high school girls soccer player of the year in 2022, is turning pro and will play for the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Jackson signed a multiyear, guaranteed contract through the 2025 NWSL season with an option for 2026, the team said Friday. The NSWL is the top women’s soccer league in the United States.

“I’m just beyond excited to be here,’’ Jackson told a press conference Friday. “This environment is the best in the U.S. and seeing this jersey with my name on it makes it more real.”

Jackson was co-captain for the U.S.A. team at the U-17 World Cup in 2022. She plays club soccer for Concorde Fire SC (ECNL). She turns 18 in December.

Jackson, a midfielder, will forgo her senior season at Blessed Trinity and her college career. She had signed with Duke.

“It’s not just a soccer decision, it’s a life decision,’' she said. “And I feel like it’s always been my dream since I was little to play, and it’s just an opportunity that you really can’t pass up. It’s perfect timing for me just where I’m at soccer wise and I feel like I just want to make sure that I’m constantly challenging myself.’'

The Courage’s next game is Saturday, when she’ll be introduced to the home crowd at halftime, the team said. The Courage is playing the Orlando Pace.

Six members of the Courage played in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Courage is based in Cary, N.C., outside of Raleigh. It is one of 14 NWSL teams and the closest to Atlanta.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Civil rights organizations question ‘domestic violent extremism’ label1h ago

BREAKING: Georgian dies from rare brain-eating amoeba
2h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Milestones scores show Georgia schools still climbing out of COVID depths
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Security preparations begin at Fulton courthouse for possible Trump indictment
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Security preparations begin at Fulton courthouse for possible Trump indictment
3h ago

Siblings among 4 people, 1 dog killed in fiery I-75 wreck in Clayton County
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink

At Issue: With Georgia in an oppressive heat wave, how do coaches keep players safe?
Top prospect Dylan Raiola talks about his move to Buford High on his way to UGA
Football media day attracts 75 teams, top prospects
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
2h ago
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top