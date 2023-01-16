ajc logo
X

Bill would mandate instant replay in GHSA football championships

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Days after the GHSA’s board of trustees stated its plan to propose instant replay in championship football games, legislators in the General Assembly introduced a bipartisan bill that would ensure it happens.

According to H.B. 32, sponsored by three Democrats and three Republicans, ‘’no high school which receives funding shall participate in sports events that does not utilize instant replay in championship games.’’ The bill specifies that it’s for football only.

Bill sponsors include former Georgia football player Demetrius Douglas (D-Stockbridge) and former Falcons player Dewey McClain (D-Lawrenceville).

The bill appears unnecessary given the GHSA’s stated intentions Wednesday to bring instant replay to a vote that is almost certain to pass at the association’s April executive committee meeting.

The Class 3A football championship last month spurred the debate over using instant replay to review officials’ calls. Sandy Creek beat Cedar Grove 21-17 after scoring the winning touchdown on a third-down run that GPB Sports replays showed was stopped short of the goal line.

Two days later, several trustees said the GHSA would consider developing a new rule in the wake of the controversy. National rules prevented using instant replay to review calls until recent years. Now, about 15 states use it for certain championship events.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo

‘A beam of light’: Chandler LeCroy left a legacy in UGA football and beyond4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

The Hawks are a team in turmoil - again
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech’s slide continues against No. 16 Duke
4h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech’s slide continues against No. 16 Duke
4h ago

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Venezuelan outfielder Luis Guanipa headlines Braves’ international signings
17h ago
The Latest

Girls basketball rankings: No. 1 teams hold on to top spots
3h ago
High school basketball scores from Saturday
22h ago
Boys basketball rankings: No. 1 teams stay same; top teams go at it this week
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Photos and stories: AJC coverage of Georgia’s championship celebration in Athens
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
Funeral set for Kevin Lemons, Atlanta-based gospel artist
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top