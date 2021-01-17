X

Basketball scores from Saturday

Boys

Adairsville 71, Pickens 66

Alexander 75, Paulding County 60

Baldwin 84, Rutland 44

Banks County 54, East Jackson 45

Brunswick 60, Coffee 58

Bulloch Academy 69, Calvary Day 53

Cass 78, Cornerstone Prep Academy 56

Centennial 77, Johns Creek 56

Chapel Hill 69, Grady 47

Columbia 58, Griffin 52

Drew Charter 84, B.E.S.T. Academy 81

Dublin 71, West Laurens 35

Eagle’s Landing 83, Jones County 69

East Coweta 75, Northgate 53

East Paulding 54, Temple 53

Eastside 64, Greenbrier 60

Fayette County 70, Whitewater 61

Fitzgerald 77, Thomasville 58

Galloway School 68, Washington 29

Glynn Academy 57, Ware County 27

Harris County 50, Callaway 41

Holy Innocents’ 59, Lovejoy 53

Jackson 72, North Springs 54

Johnson-Savannah 60, New Hampstead 54

Lanier County 74, Clinch County 70

Loganville 65, Johnson-Gainesville 55

McEachern 74, Woodward Academy 64

Miller Grove 61, Grovetown 43

Model 61, Dade County 42

Mundy’s Mill 66, Jonesboro 65

North Atlanta 64, Morrow 57

North Gwinnett 65, St. Pius X 60

North Oconee 68, Oconee County 62

Northeast 55, Central-Macon 38

Northside-Columbus 59, Newnan 56

Providence Christian 56, Social Circle 48

Putnam County 56, Jefferson County 55

Ridgeland 57, East Ridge 53

River Ridge 64, Cambridge 46

Roswell 71, North Forsyth 34

Savannah Christian 60, Islands 44

Savannah Country Day 66, Aquinas 63

Southwest DeKalb 58, Dunwoody 46

Spencer 65, Langston Hughes 58

St. Anne Pacelli 65, Brookwood 46

Starr’s Mill 54, McIntosh 51

Stephenson 62, Marist 53

Swainsboro 64, Vidalia 53

Tattnall Square 66, Mary Persons 64

Towns County 77, Washington-Wilkes 60

Veterans 58, Warner Robins 49

Villa Rica 62, New Manchester 54

Walton 44, Sprayberry 33

Westside-Macon 68, Howard 39

Woodstock 54, Harrison 52

Woodville-Tompkins 80, Toombs County 52

Girls

Alexander 57, Paulding County 34

Alpharetta 59, Riverwood 51

Americus-Sumter 61, Crisp County 22

Baldwin 65, Rutland 16

Banks County 68, East Jackson 45

Brunswick 57, Coffee 51

Buford 68, Jefferson 45

Carrollton 62, Newton 41

Cedartown 49, Central-Carroll 30

Cherokee 82, Milton 40

Discovery 59, Mountain View 54

Dodge County 60, Metter 35

Douglas County 63, Dalton 42

Dublin 46, West Laurens 36

East Paulding 58, Temple 38

Emanuel County Institute 66, Jenkins County 55

Forsyth Central 70, Blessed Trinity 44

Gilmer 49, Dawson County 48

Grayson 72, Rockdale County 66

Greenbrier 66, Eastside 29

Habersham Central 83, Lakeview Academy 47

Haralson County 48, South Paulding 31

Kell 67, Brookwood 46

Loganville 62, Rockmart 39

Lovejoy 55, Holy Innocents’ 47

M. L. King 69, Decatur 56

Marietta 79, Dacula 48

McIntosh 59, Starr’s Mill 55

Model 61, Dade County 42

Montgomery County 72, Wheeler County 16

Mundy’s Mill 50, Jonesboro 38

Murray County 56, Southeast Whitfield 27

North Oconee 50, Oconee County 38

Northeast 61, Central-Macon 25

Northgate 83, East Coweta 47

Northside-Warner Robins 48, Houston County 47

Peach County 56, Crawford County 35

Pickens 78, Adairsville 39

Putnam County 51, Jefferson County 32

River Ridge 55, Cambridge 44

River Ridge 62, Walton 54

Savannah Christian 41, Islands 14

Savannah Country Day 48, Aquinas 30

Toombs County 55, Woodville-Tompkins 43

Towns County 53, Washington 11

Trinity Christian 57, Christian Heritage 51

Valdosta 53, Lee County 41

Vidalia 36, Swainsboro 30

Warner Robins 55, Veterans 47

Wayne County 43, Pierce County 40

Woodland-Stockbridge 36, South Atlanta 29

Woodstock 64, Harrison 54

